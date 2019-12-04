NEB
GATECH

No Text

Georgia Tech pulls away in 2nd half, defeats Nebraska 73-56

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Michael Devoe keeps picking up the offensive slack for Georgia Tech while Jose Alvarado recovers from a sprained ankle.

Coach Josh Pastner was more impressed with his team's defense.

Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Alvarado missed his fourth game because of a high ankle sprain, which is expected to keep him out for at least three more weeks.

Not to worry. Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets (4-2) seized control.

First, he stepped behind the arc to swish a 3-pointer. Then, he slipped inside for a putback after corralling an offensive rebound, leading to a Nebraska timeout that gave the guard a chance to flex his muscles on the way back to his own bench. Finally, Devoe drove to the hoop, banked one in and drew the foul for a three-point play that made it 53-42 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Nebraska devoted plenty of attention to Devoe, who was leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 23.4 points per game.

He still managed to get open, eclipsing 20 points for the fifth time in six games.

''I just had to make good reads,'' Devoe said. ''My teammates made good reads and we executed very well tonight.''

Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points.

''We won through our defense,'' Pastner said. ''We're going to have some rough patches until Jose gets back.''

Nebraska (4-4), in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, couldn't overcome 32% shooting which only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8 of 32 shots in the second half.

Pastner said his team's zone defense made things tough for Nebraska.

''You've got to fly around like your hair's on fire,'' he said. ''You can't be good defensively if you're cool, casual and cute. You've got to have a muck-it-up, grinding-type of mentality.''

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points. Cam Mack, Jervay Green and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in with 11 apiece.

''We've actually been shooting the ball very well of late,'' Hoiberg said. ''We just didn't get off to a good start knocking down shots. We were creating some good shots, some good opportunities.''

Moses Wright had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. No one else had more than eight points for the home team.

In just the second meeting between the schools, Georgia Tech went to the locker room after a tight opening half with a 32-28 lead.

But the Yellow Jackets led by double digits through much of the second half and stretched the margin as high as 20.

TURNING POINT

Hoiberg thought the game turned in Georgia Tech's favor in the waning minutes of the first half.

The Yellow Jackets closed on a 10-2 run after the teams went back and forth through most of the period.

''The way they finished the first half gave them some momentum,'' Hoiberg said. ''We never recovered from it.''

TIP-INS

Nebraska: Made 6 of 26 from 3-point range. Green knocked down 3 of 10 from long range; no one else made more than one trey. ... Cheatham had 11 rebounds, but the Cornhuskers were still beaten on the boards 47-43.

Georgia Tech: Devoe also got his teammates involved, doling out seven assists. For good measure, he grabbed eight rebounds. ''Coach emphasizes guard rebounding a lot. He tells me to stick my nose in there and get some rebounds,'' Devoe said. ... The Yellow Jackets also struggled from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of 23. Take away Devoe's 4-of-8 performance and the rest of the team was 1 of 15.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Makes the short trip to Creighton on Saturday to face its state rival.

Georgia Tech: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday in its second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Mack
J. Banks III
1 F
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
43.1 Field Goal % 48.9
25.0 Three Point %
56.8 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Cross 3.0
+ 2 Asanti Price made layup 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Charlie Easley, stolen by Asanti Price 16.0
+ 2 Bubba Parham made jump shot 18.0
  Offensive rebound by David Didenko 34.0
  Evan Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham 1:00
  Kevin Cross missed hook shot, blocked by Moses Wright 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 1:11
  David Didenko missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe 1:33
Team Stats
Points 56 73
Field Goals 21-65 (32.3%) 32-73 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 8-18 (44.4%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 47
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 28 33
Team 4 2
Assists 14 19
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
H. Cheatham G
14 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
M. Devoe G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Nebraska 4-4 282856
home team logo Georgia Tech 4-2 324173
Hank McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Hank McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska 4-4 75.7 PPG 36.7 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 4-2 70.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
22
H. Cheatham G 12.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 61.5 FG%
0
M. Devoe G 23.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.0 APG 54.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
H. Cheatham G 14 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
0
M. Devoe G 26 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
32.3 FG% 43.8
23.1 3PT FG% 21.7
44.4 FT% 50.0
Nebraska
Starters
H. Cheatham
J. Green
C. Mack
D. Burke Jr.
Y. Ouedraogo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Cheatham 14 11 2 6/11 0/1 2/4 2 35 2 0 3 2 9
J. Green 11 5 2 4/13 3/10 0/2 3 34 1 0 3 1 4
C. Mack 11 2 6 4/11 1/3 2/4 4 35 1 1 3 1 1
D. Burke Jr. 4 1 1 1/9 1/5 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
Y. Ouedraogo 3 7 1 1/5 0/0 1/4 0 23 1 0 2 4 3
Starters
H. Cheatham
J. Green
C. Mack
D. Burke Jr.
Y. Ouedraogo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Cheatham 14 11 2 6/11 0/1 2/4 2 35 2 0 3 2 9
J. Green 11 5 2 4/13 3/10 0/2 3 34 1 0 3 1 4
C. Mack 11 2 6 4/11 1/3 2/4 4 35 1 1 3 1 1
D. Burke Jr. 4 1 1 1/9 1/5 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
Y. Ouedraogo 3 7 1 1/5 0/0 1/4 0 23 1 0 2 4 3
Bench
T. Thorbjarnarson
K. Cross
M. Kavas
S. Curtis
C. Easley
A. Arop
S. Stevenson
D. Walker
D. Banton
J. Piatkowski
B. Porter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Thorbjarnarson 11 7 0 4/7 1/2 2/2 2 21 2 1 3 2 5
K. Cross 2 5 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 1 4
M. Kavas 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
S. Curtis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Easley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
A. Arop 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Piatkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 39 14 21/65 6/26 8/18 14 200 7 2 17 11 28
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Devoe
M. Wright
E. Cole
B. Parham
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 26 8 7 10/16 4/8 2/4 3 34 3 0 6 1 7
M. Wright 18 9 2 8/14 1/2 1/2 4 33 0 3 2 2 7
E. Cole 8 6 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 23 0 1 1 1 5
B. Parham 6 4 4 3/11 0/5 0/0 3 33 2 0 0 2 2
K. Moore 5 5 4 2/9 0/2 1/2 3 33 1 1 4 1 4
Starters
M. Devoe
M. Wright
E. Cole
B. Parham
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 26 8 7 10/16 4/8 2/4 3 34 3 0 6 1 7
M. Wright 18 9 2 8/14 1/2 1/2 4 33 0 3 2 2 7
E. Cole 8 6 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 23 0 1 1 1 5
B. Parham 6 4 4 3/11 0/5 0/0 3 33 2 0 0 2 2
K. Moore 5 5 4 2/9 0/2 1/2 3 33 1 1 4 1 4
Bench
A. Price
J. Banks III
D. Didenko
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
J. Alvarado
M. Rice
J. Usher
K. Sjolund
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Price 6 4 1 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 19 2 1 2 1 3
J. Banks III 4 8 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 24 1 2 1 3 5
D. Didenko 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Alvarado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Usher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 45 19 32/73 5/23 4/8 17 200 9 8 16 12 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores