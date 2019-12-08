GONZAG
WASH

No Text

No. 9 Gonzaga uses late 3s to beat No. 22 Washington 83-76

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) One glance at the shot clock told Killian Tillie there was no choice. He had to launch the jumper 30 feet from the basket.

When the shot left Tillie’s hand, it felt just like a normal 3-point attempt, even if he was almost closer to half-court. And the result? “

“It felt good. It was cash,” Tillie said.

The senior forward hit the key 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another 3 with 24 seconds left that served as a capper, and No. 9 Gonzaga held off No. 22 Washington 83-76 on Sunday night.

Control of the in-state rivalry remained on the east side of the state as the Bulldogs (10-1) could never pull away but made the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off the young Huskies (7-2). Gonzaga has won six straight in the series, with Washington’s last win coming in 2005.

It was a fun, loud, exciting night where Washington’s home arena roared in hope of the Huskies mounting a comeback. But every rally was stemmed and it was the Gonzaga fans yelling and cheering at the end.

“It was just a great college basketball game. Big shot after big shot. Big play after big play,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Except it was the Bulldogs who made more of the big plays and especially the big shots.

Tillie and Ayayi were two of the heroes on a night the Bulldogs put five players into double figures. Filip Petrusev finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Woolridge had 16 points, including two key baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Corey Kispert added 15 points and Ayayi finished with 12, but none bigger than his 3 in the final minute.

“We did a really good job taking away the 3 until the end of the game,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Ayayi had just missed a 3 on Gonzaga’s previous possession, but didn’t hesitate to launch another 3 after Washington’s Nahziah Carter had missed a drive at the other end that could have pulled the Huskies within one.

“I felt really comfortable when I got the ball and somebody had to shoot it,” Ayayi said.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels and Carter both added 15 points and Quade Green finished with 14.

Gonzaga never trailed after falling behind 5-4, but the lead never got bigger than nine. Every time Washington made a run, the Bulldogs had an answer.

Gonzaga took its biggest lead at 65-56 with 8:35 left when Drew Timme tipped in Woolridge’s miss. It seemed a substantial advantage after the teams spent the first 30-plus minutes never separated by more than a couple of points.

But Washington responded with a pair of free throws from Stewart and off a turnover a floater from Carter to pull back within 65-60 and force a Gonzaga timeout. Tillie stemmed the momentum with a tough basket, but Hameir Wright answered with a 3 for Washington and the lead was 67-63 with 7 minutes left.

Gonzaga pushed the lead back to 7, but Carter’s fast-break layup, followed by Stewart hustling to save a loose ball and McDaniels hitting a 3 pulled the Huskies to 72-70 with 3:51 left.

That’s when Tillie saw the shot clock winding down and launched from well-beyond the 3-point line. The 3 pushed the lead back to five and after Carter hit a 3 for Washington, Woolridge scored on consecutive possessions for the Bulldogs.

Ayayi’s 3 was the capper that sent Washington fans to the exits.

“We did a good job every time answering them,” Tillie said.

IN THE MIDDLE

Despite being a heavy focus of Gonzaga’s defense, Stewart had one of his more impressive games. The freshman was 6 of 7 shooting and 9 of 10 at the foul line. He also stayed out of foul trouble and played a season-high 37 minutes.

AGAINST THE PAC

Few improved to 39-18 all-time against Pac-12 opponents. The Bulldogs are 2-0 against the conference already this year with wins over Oregon and Washington and one more game upcoming.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The matchup against Washington was the start of a mighty three-game stretch for the Bulldogs. They’ll have a nearly a week off before traveling to Arizona next Saturday and then return home to host North Carolina. Washington was the second ranked team the Bulldogs have faced.

Washington: The Huskies will lament a sloppy first-half where they committed 12 turnovers. The Huskies finished with 19 turnovers, which was two off a season-high committed. “When you’re playing a top-10 team you can’t have 19 turnovers,” Hopkins said.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: At Arizona on Saturday.

Washington: Host Seattle on Dec. 17.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
R. Woolridge
4 G
J. McDaniels
4 F
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
52.5 Field Goal % 43.4
58.8 Three Point % 32.3
51.7 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Drew Timme 6.0
  Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart 13.0
  Killian Tillie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Nahziah Carter 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Gonzaga 14.0
  Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie 48.0
  Nahziah Carter missed layup 50.0
Team Stats
Points 83 76
Field Goals 33-69 (47.8%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 30
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 24 26
Team 3 2
Assists 15 16
Steals 12 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 11 18
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
F. Petrusev F
17 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
33
I. Stewart F
21 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 9 Gonzaga 10-1 414283
home team logo 22 Washington 7-2 373976
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Gonzaga 10-1 86.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo 22 Washington 7-2 72.9 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
3
F. Petrusev F 15.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.2 APG 53.2 FG%
33
I. Stewart F 16.5 PPG 7.6 RPG 0.8 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
F. Petrusev F 17 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
33
I. Stewart F 21 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
47.8 FG% 50.9
28.6 3PT FG% 39.1
78.6 FT% 78.6
Gonzaga
Starters
F. Petrusev
R. Woolridge
K. Tillie
C. Kispert
J. Ayayi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Petrusev 17 10 0 7/15 0/0 3/4 3 30 1 0 2 4 6
R. Woolridge 16 4 3 8/11 0/0 0/0 0 39 3 0 5 1 3
K. Tillie 15 5 6 5/11 2/5 3/5 2 34 4 1 1 1 4
C. Kispert 15 4 0 5/11 2/7 3/3 3 36 1 0 0 1 3
J. Ayayi 12 5 4 4/13 2/8 2/2 3 33 1 0 1 0 5
Bench
A. Gilder
D. Timme
A. Watson
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
W. Graves
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gilder 4 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
D. Timme 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 10 1 0 0 2 2
A. Watson 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 8 1 0 2 0 0
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zakharov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Arlauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 33 15 33/69 6/21 11/14 18 200 12 1 11 9 24
Washington
Starters
I. Stewart
N. Carter
J. McDaniels
Q. Green
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stewart 21 10 1 6/7 0/0 9/10 2 37 1 0 2 2 8
N. Carter 15 5 0 6/13 2/6 1/2 3 37 0 2 3 0 5
J. McDaniels 15 7 5 6/10 2/3 1/2 3 33 0 1 5 0 7
Q. Green 14 2 8 6/12 2/4 0/0 3 33 1 0 3 0 2
H. Wright 8 3 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 4 32 1 3 3 0 3
Bench
J. Bey
S. Timmins
E. Hardy
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
J. Brooks
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
M. Tsohonis
R. Battle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bey 3 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 20 3 0 1 0 1
S. Timmins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hardy 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tsohonis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 28 16 28/55 9/23 11/14 16 200 6 6 18 2 26
NCAA BB Scores