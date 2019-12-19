No. 8 Oregon routs Montana 81-48 as 6-11 Dante makes debut
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Oregon made a big addition to its lineup Wednesday night as 6-foot-11 N’Faly Dante played his first college game and contributed 11 points to help the eighth-ranked Ducks roll to an 81-48 win over Montana.
The much-anticipated debut of Oregon’s top freshman recruit probably wasn’t needed against the Grizzlies (4-6), but the Ducks want Dante comfortable with his role before Pac-12 play begins in two weeks. Oregon (9-2) has two more nonconference games.
Francis Okoro, a 6-9 sophomore who had been Oregon’s tallest player, posted the second double-double of his career with 12 points and 17 rebounds, the latter a career high while he matched his career best for scoring. Payton Pritchard and Will Richardson led the Ducks with 14 points each, and Pritchard added seven assists.
Dante would have been a high school senior this year but the native of Mali reclassified over the summer to go to college. He wasn’t cleared for eligibility in time to enroll for the fall term but when that ended last Friday, he officially became a student for winter term, though classes don’t begin until Jan. 6.
Dante didn’t play Saturday in Oregon’s road win at No. 5 Michigan because he hadn’t practiced with the Ducks, but after a couple of days of workouts he was in uniform Wednesday.
He immediately made an impact.
The Ducks scored 11 consecutive points to break away from the last tie at 12-all. That spurt included the first two Oregon points for Dante, who entered the game with 7:50 left in the first half and promptly scored seven points in three minutes.
Dante converted a pair of lob passes for dunks, the second one when he was fouled and hit the free throw for a three-point play. He finished the first half with nine points, equaling Okoro’s total as the Ducks dominated inside. The two big men combined to go 8 of 9 from the field as the Ducks shot 52% to lead 37-24 at halftime.
Oregon expanded the lead in the second half and ended up shooting 54% from the floor.
Montana could never find its groove on offense, shooting 37% while committing 20 turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Montana: The loss left the Grizzlies 0-3 against Pac-12 teams, 0-5 in road games and 1-22 all-time against teams ranked in The AP top 10.
Oregon: The Ducks have won their five home games, each by at least 12 points.
UP NEXT
Montana plays at Omaha on Saturday, the final game for the Grizzlies before opening their Big Sky schedule Dec. 28 at home against Northern Arizona.
Oregon hosts Texas Southern on Saturday. A year ago, Texas Southern upset the Ducks.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|51.0
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|39.3
|69.7
|Free Throw %
|68.2
|+ 3
|Jared Samuelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendal Manuel
|24.0
|+ 2
|Will Richardson made driving layup
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|43.0
|Jared Samuelson missed floating jump shot
|45.0
|+ 3
|Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by N'Faly Dante
|1:16
|+ 2
|Kendal Manuel made layup, assist by Mack Anderson
|1:28
|+ 1
|Addison Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:39
|Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:39
|Personal foul on Kyle Owens
|1:39
|+ 2
|Josh Vazquez made jump shot, assist by Mack Anderson
|1:47
|+ 2
|Will Richardson made floating jump shot
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|81
|Field Goals
|19-52 (36.5%)
|32-59 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|40
|Offensive
|1
|8
|Defensive
|19
|31
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|9
|19
|Steals
|6
|12
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Manuel G
|13.6 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
0
|W. Richardson G
|9.6 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|52.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Manuel G
|15 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|W. Richardson G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|52.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Manuel
|15
|0
|1
|5/13
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Pridgett
|11
|8
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|1/1
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|T. Falls
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Carter-Hollinger
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Owens
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Manuel
|15
|0
|1
|5/13
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Pridgett
|11
|8
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|1/1
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|T. Falls
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Carter-Hollinger
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Owens
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Vazquez
|5
|2
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|M. Anderson
|4
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|22
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|J. Samuelson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Egun
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Brown III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Steadman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Selcuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Briceno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|20
|9
|19/52
|4/17
|6/11
|17
|200
|6
|2
|19
|1
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|14
|5
|7
|5/10
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|31
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|F. Okoro
|12
|17
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|13
|C. Duarte
|12
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Mathis
|6
|4
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Walker
|6
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|14
|5
|7
|5/10
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|31
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|F. Okoro
|12
|17
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|13
|C. Duarte
|12
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Mathis
|6
|4
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Walker
|6
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|14
|3
|4
|6/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Dante
|11
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|14
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Lawson
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Patterson
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|39
|19
|32/59
|8/21
|9/17
|10
|200
|12
|2
|14
|8
|31
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART91
63
Final
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final
-
6UK
UTAH66
69
Final
-
MNTNA
8OREG48
81
Final