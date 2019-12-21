Texas A&M uses big second-half run to beat Oregon St. 64-49
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Josh Nebo scored 15 points and Texas A&M used a big second half to rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Oregon State 64-49 on Saturday night.
Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points apiece for Texas A&M.
Tres Tinkle paced the Beavers with 21 points.
Tinkle's three-point play to open the second half gave Oregon State (9-2) an 11-point lead but Texas A&M scored the next seven points to make it 33-29 and used a 20-3 run to take a 51-41 lead with four minutes left. The Beavers trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.
In the weeks leading up to Saturday's victory, A&M head coach Buzz Williams had harped on his team's deficiency in offensive rebounding. The Aggies (5-5) pulled in 12 offensive rebounds to seven and scored nine second-chance points. A&M's 12 offensive boards is the second most this season, behind the Aggies' 13 in a 63-60 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.
Freshman forward Emanuel Miller led A&M with 13 boards, four offensive. Nebo grabbed seven rebounds and had a career-high eight blocks - second most in program history.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers win streak ends at seven games, falling three games short of the longest unbeaten stretch since Oregon State won 10 in a row in the 1989-90 season.
Texas A&M: The Aggies' notch their biggest win in the Buzz Williams era and save themselves from the worst 10-game start since 2000-01.
UP NEXT
Oregon State hosts North Dakota on Dec. 29.
Texas A&M hosts Texas Southern on Dec. 30.?
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|10.6
|Pts. Per Game
|10.6
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|54.1
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|50.0
|Three Point %
|34.9
|73.8
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|0.0
|Zach Reichle missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|1.0
|Jarod Lucas missed layup
|3.0
|+ 2
|Quenton Jackson made dunk
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Quenton Jackson
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|24.0
|Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Zach Reichle
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|64
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|20-49 (40.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|18-31 (58.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|46
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 9-2
|80.9 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Texas A&M 5-5
|57.0 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|10.4 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|40.8
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|58.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|21
|4
|1
|6/14
|2/4
|7/11
|4
|35
|3
|1
|4
|1
|3
|K. Kelley
|9
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Z. Reichle
|5
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|0/1
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|E. Thompson
|4
|6
|5
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|A. Hollins
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Miller-Moore
|8
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|G. Hunt
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Vernon
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Silva
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Lucas
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Potts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|29
|11
|19/57
|3/21
|8/14
|23
|200
|7
|3
|13
|6
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|15
|7
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|32
|0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|S. Flagg
|13
|5
|2
|5/8
|2/4
|1/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Chandler
|7
|4
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|1/3
|0
|24
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|E. Miller
|2
|13
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|M. French
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Jackson
|13
|6
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|7/11
|2
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Gordon
|9
|3
|2
|3/12
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|W. Mitchell
|5
|4
|0
|1/6
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Aku
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McNeilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Gultekin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|43
|14
|20/49
|6/22
|18/31
|17
|200
|4
|8
|16
|11
|32
