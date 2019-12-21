OREGST
Texas A&M uses big second-half run to beat Oregon St. 64-49

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Josh Nebo scored 15 points and Texas A&M used a big second half to rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Oregon State 64-49 on Saturday night.

Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points apiece for Texas A&M.

Tres Tinkle paced the Beavers with 21 points.

Tinkle's three-point play to open the second half gave Oregon State (9-2) an 11-point lead but Texas A&M scored the next seven points to make it 33-29 and used a 20-3 run to take a 51-41 lead with four minutes left. The Beavers trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

In the weeks leading up to Saturday's victory, A&M head coach Buzz Williams had harped on his team's deficiency in offensive rebounding. The Aggies (5-5) pulled in 12 offensive rebounds to seven and scored nine second-chance points. A&M's 12 offensive boards is the second most this season, behind the Aggies' 13 in a 63-60 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Freshman forward Emanuel Miller led A&M with 13 boards, four offensive. Nebo grabbed seven rebounds and had a career-high eight blocks - second most in program history.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers win streak ends at seven games, falling three games short of the longest unbeaten stretch since Oregon State won 10 in a row in the 1989-90 season.

Texas A&M: The Aggies' notch their biggest win in the Buzz Williams era and save themselves from the worst 10-game start since 2000-01.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts North Dakota on Dec. 29.

Texas A&M hosts Texas Southern on Dec. 30.?

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Tinkle
S. Flagg
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
54.1 Field Goal % 42.9
50.0 Three Point % 34.9
73.8 Free Throw % 62.5
  Defensive rebound by Texas A&amp;M 0.0
  Zach Reichle missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle 1.0
  Jarod Lucas missed layup 3.0
+ 2 Quenton Jackson made dunk 5.0
  Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Quenton Jackson 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson 24.0
  Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Zach Reichle 24.0
Team Stats
Points 49 64
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 20-49 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 3-21 (14.3%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 18-31 (58.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 46
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 23 32
Team 3 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
J. Nebo F
15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon State 9-2 301949
home team logo Texas A&M 5-5 224264
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 9-2 80.9 PPG 38.9 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 5-5 57.0 PPG 33.9 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 20.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 4.4 APG 55.3 FG%
32
J. Nebo F 11.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.4 APG 64.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
32
J. Nebo F 15 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 40.8
14.3 3PT FG% 27.3
57.1 FT% 58.1
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
E. Thompson
A. Hollins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 21 4 1 6/14 2/4 7/11 4 35 3 1 4 1 3
K. Kelley 9 3 0 4/7 0/0 1/1 3 28 0 1 1 0 3
Z. Reichle 5 3 3 2/10 1/7 0/1 3 30 1 0 2 1 2
E. Thompson 4 6 5 2/8 0/3 0/0 4 36 0 1 3 0 6
A. Hollins 0 3 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
S. Miller-Moore
G. Hunt
A. Vernon
R. Silva
J. Lucas
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
J. Potts
D. Tucker
J. Franklin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Miller-Moore 8 5 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 14 2 0 0 3 2
G. Hunt 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
A. Vernon 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Silva 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 2
J. Lucas 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 1
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Potts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 29 11 19/57 3/21 8/14 23 200 7 3 13 6 23
Texas A&M
Starters
J. Nebo
S. Flagg
J. Chandler
E. Miller
M. French
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nebo 15 7 2 5/5 0/0 5/8 3 32 0 8 3 3 4
S. Flagg 13 5 2 5/8 2/4 1/2 4 23 0 0 2 1 4
J. Chandler 7 4 3 2/6 2/5 1/3 0 24 0 0 3 2 2
E. Miller 2 13 2 1/3 0/0 0/3 3 31 1 0 4 4 9
M. French 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
Q. Jackson
A. Gordon
W. Mitchell
J. Aku
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
C. McNeilly
Y. Gultekin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Jackson 13 6 2 3/7 0/1 7/11 2 29 2 0 1 0 6
A. Gordon 9 3 2 3/12 1/5 2/2 1 31 1 0 2 1 2
W. Mitchell 5 4 0 1/6 1/6 2/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 4
J. Aku 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McNeilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Gultekin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 43 14 20/49 6/22 18/31 17 200 4 8 16 11 32
