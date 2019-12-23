PORT
Alston scores 32 to lift Boise State past Portland 85-69

  • Dec 23, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had a season-high 32 points as Boise State topped Portland 85-69 in the Diamond Head Classic on Monday.

Alston was 10 of 18 from the floor, including four made 3-pointers, for his fourth career 30-plus game. He also had six assists.

Justinian Jessup had 17 points and six rebounds for Boise State (7-5). Marcus Dickinson added nine rebounds, and RJ Williams had seven. Boise State dominated the paint, outscoring Portland 34-22 and outrebounding them 34-22.

Chase Adams had 19 points for the Pilots (8-6). Takiula Fahrensohn and Malcolm Porter each scored 12 points. JoJo Walker, who was second on the Pilots in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, was held scoreless.

Key Players
C. Adams
D. Alston Jr.
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
35.2 Field Goal % 45.0
25.0 Three Point % 40.2
70.0 Free Throw % 83.3
Team Stats
Points 69 85
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 38
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 19 27
Team 3 2
Assists 10 17
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
10
C. Adams G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
21
D. Alston Jr. G
32 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
Portland
Starters
C. Adams
M. Porter
T. Fahrensohn
T. Diabate
I. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Adams 19 1 1 7/14 2/4 3/4 3 29 0 0 1 0 1
M. Porter 12 1 1 4/7 2/2 2/4 3 29 0 0 1 0 1
T. Fahrensohn 12 1 2 4/10 2/5 2/2 2 30 1 0 2 0 1
T. Diabate 8 7 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 20 1 0 3 2 5
I. White 6 1 2 3/6 0/3 0/0 5 24 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
H. Hogland
L. Harewood
J. Tryon
Q. Ferebee
J. Walker
W. Watson
T. Akwuba
M. Turner
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Hogland 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
L. Harewood 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Tryon 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Ferebee 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2
J. Walker 0 5 2 0/7 0/4 0/0 0 28 1 0 1 0 5
W. Watson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Akwuba 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 22 10 26/56 6/18 11/16 21 200 3 0 10 3 19
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
J. Jessup
R. Jorch
M. Dickinson
A. Kigab
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 32 2 6 10/18 4/9 8/9 2 35 0 0 2 0 2
J. Jessup 17 6 2 6/9 2/5 3/3 2 38 2 0 2 0 6
R. Jorch 8 7 1 3/7 0/1 2/4 2 27 1 0 0 5 2
M. Dickinson 8 9 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 3 31 1 0 0 3 6
A. Kigab 3 0 2 1/5 0/2 1/2 3 21 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Hobbs
R. Williams
M. Rice
R. Dennis
R. Abercrombie
E. Akot
M. Armus
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 6 3 3 1/6 0/3 4/4 2 22 1 0 2 0 3
R. Williams 6 7 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 13 0 1 1 1 6
M. Rice 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Dennis 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
R. Abercrombie 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 36 17 28/57 9/26 20/26 18 200 6 1 9 9 27
