Davis scores 22 and SMU wins 4th straight, 81-74 over CFU

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Kendric Davis scored 22 points as SMU defeated Central Florida 81-74 on Wednesday night to open American Athletic Conference play 2-0 for the fifth straight season.

Davis was 11-for-14 at the foul line and had seven assists. Feron Hunt added 20 points with seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who have won four in a row. Isiaha Mike had 11 points and three blocks for SMU (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), Ethan Chargois added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Mustangs shot 13-of-24 - or half their shooting - from behind the arc.

Matt Milon and Collin Smith each scored 19 points for the Knights (9-6, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ceasar DeJesus also had 19 points with five assists.

SMU matches up against East Carolina on the road on Saturday. Central Florida faces Cincinnati at home on Saturday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 74 81
Field Goals 29-59 (49.2%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 34
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 19 23
Team 0 1
Assists 18 21
Steals 11 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Milon G
19 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
3
K. Davis G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 9-6 294574
home team logo SMU 12-2 354681
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 9-6 70.0 PPG 43 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo SMU 12-2 78.2 PPG 43.4 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
4
C. DeJesus G 10.5 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.5 APG 51.8 FG%
3
K. Davis G 16.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 7.3 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. DeJesus G 19 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
3
K. Davis G 22 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
49.2 FG% 48.1
35.0 3PT FG% 54.2
81.8 FT% 80.0
