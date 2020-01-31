PORT
Fitts lifts Saint Mary's past Portland 86-64

  • AP
  • Jan 31, 2020

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts scored 27 points as Saint Mary's romped past Portland 86-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 21 points for the Gaels (19-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 53% and hit 18 3-pointers to to win their fourth consecutive game.

In addition to the season high for 3s on 40 attempts, Saint Mary's had a season best with 23 assists on 32 baskets.

Tahirou Diabate had 18 points and four blocks for the Pilots (9-14, 1-7), who have now lost six consecutive games. Isaiah White added 17 points.

Saint Mary's faces Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. Portland plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday.

1st Half
PORT Pilots 30
MARYCA Gaels 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:40 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts 0-3
19:04   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Portland  
19:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Portland  
18:47   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
18:38   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Malik Fitts  
18:34 +2 Malik Fitts made dunk 0-5
18:22 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot, assist by Isaiah White 2-5
17:59   Dan Fotu missed layup  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
17:46   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Malik Fitts  
17:40 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 2-7
17:18   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
16:56 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 2-10
16:39   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
16:33 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate 4-10
16:11 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 4-13
15:54   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Chase Adams  
15:47   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
15:28 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts 4-16
15:00   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
14:49   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
14:38 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams 6-16
14:19 +2 Kyle Bowen made dunk, assist by Jordan Ford 6-18
14:06 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 8-18
14:06   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
14:06   Tahirou Diabate missed free throw  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
13:45 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 8-21
13:32 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 11-21
13:09   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon  
12:46   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Fitts  
12:33   Jumpball received by Portland  
12:29 +2 JoJo Walker made layup 13-21
12:11 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 13-23
11:58   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Malik Fitts  
11:43 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 13-26
11:22 +2 Jacob Tryon made jump shot 15-26
11:05   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
10:59   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
10:50   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
10:33 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 15-29
10:14   Quincy Ferebee missed layup, blocked by Dan Fotu  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Portland  
10:09   Theo Akwuba missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
9:52   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
9:43   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
9:32   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
9:26 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 15-32
9:03   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
9:03 +1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 16-32
9:03 +1 Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-32
8:47   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
8:25 +2 Isaiah White made layup 19-32
8:11 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 19-35
7:33   Theo Akwuba missed layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
7:28   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
7:15   Traveling violation turnover on Theo Akwuba  
7:07 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Kyle Bowen 19-37
6:36 +2 Quincy Ferebee made jump shot 21-37
6:15 +3 Tommy Kuhse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen 21-40
6:00   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
5:40   Dan Fotu missed dunk, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
5:34 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Takiula Fahrensohn 24-40
5:11   Bad pass turnover on Alex Ducas  
4:56 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot 26-40
4:27 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jock Perry 26-43
4:04 +2 Isaiah White made layup 28-43
3:41   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
3:31 +2 Jordan Ford made layup, assist by Jock Perry 28-45
3:15   Shooting foul on Jock Perry  
3:15 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 29-45
3:15 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
2:57   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
2:48   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
2:32   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
2:22   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
1:57   Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
1:47   Shooting foul on Alex Ducas  
1:47   JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:47   JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
1:46   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
1:27 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 30-47
1:12   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
45.0   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
29.0   JoJo Walker missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
27.0   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
3.0   Elijah Thomas missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT Pilots 34
MARYCA Gaels 39

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 30-49
19:12 +3 Chase Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 33-49
18:54 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 33-52
18:22 +2 Isaiah White made layup 35-52
18:22   Shooting foul on Alex Ducas  
18:22 +1 Isaiah White made free throw 36-52
18:03 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 36-55
17:46   Shooting foul on Alex Ducas  
17:46   Tahirou Diabate missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:46   Tahirou Diabate missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
17:26   Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
17:13 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 38-55
16:56   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
16:46 +2 Chase Adams made layup 40-55
16:28   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
16:17   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Thomas  
16:08   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
16:08   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
15:48   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
15:41   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker  
15:25   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
15:21 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 40-57
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Elijah Thomas  
14:43 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 40-59
14:42   Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon  
14:42 +1 Dan Fotu made free throw 40-60
14:32   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
14:22   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
14:20   Shooting foul on Chase Adams  
14:20 +1 Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 40-61
14:20 +1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-62
14:07   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Tommy Kuhse  
13:54 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 40-64
13:38 +2 Quincy Ferebee made jump shot 42-64
13:23   Offensive foul on Dan Fotu  
13:23   Turnover on Dan Fotu  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Quincy Ferebee, stolen by Jordan Ford  
13:00 +2 Elijah Thomas made layup 42-66
13:00   Shooting foul on Isaiah White  
13:00 +1 Elijah Thomas made free throw 42-67
12:47   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Bowen, stolen by Isaiah White  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Ferebee, stolen by Kyle Bowen  
12:03   Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
11:44   Isaiah White missed layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
11:38 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made layup 44-67
11:16   Kyle Bowen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
11:06 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee 46-67
10:38 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 46-70
10:17   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
10:10 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 48-70
9:58   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
9:56   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
9:43 +2 Tahirou Diabate made dunk, assist by JoJo Walker 50-70
9:22   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
9:12   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
8:55 +2 Logan Johnson made layup 50-72
8:34 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 52-72
8:04   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
8:04   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
7:48 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 54-72
7:26   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
7:18   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
6:57   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
6:57   Malik Fitts missed free throw  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
6:43   Personal foul on Alex Ducas  
6:34   Takiula Fahrensohn missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
6:05   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
5:56   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
5:32 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 54-75
5:08   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Logan Johnson  
4:47   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
4:37   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
4:29   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Logan Johnson  
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts  
4:11   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
4:11 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 55-75
4:11 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-75
3:35 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristers Zoriks 56-78
3:19   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
3:19 +1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 57-78
3:19 +1 Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-78
3:03 +3 Kristers Zoriks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jock Perry 58-81
2:50   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
2:36 +2 Logan Johnson made layup 58-83
