20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Mary's
19:40
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts
0-3
19:04
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:02
Offensive rebound by Portland
19:02
Shot clock violation turnover on Portland
18:47
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:45
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
18:38
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Malik Fitts
18:34
+2
Malik Fitts made dunk
0-5
18:22
+2
JoJo Walker made jump shot, assist by Isaiah White
2-5
17:59
Dan Fotu missed layup
17:57
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
17:46
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Malik Fitts
17:40
+2
Malik Fitts made layup
2-7
17:18
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:16
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
16:56
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu
2-10
16:39
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
16:33
+2
Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate
4-10
16:11
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford
4-13
15:54
Isaiah White missed jump shot
15:52
Offensive rebound by Chase Adams
15:47
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:45
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
15:28
+3
Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts
4-16
15:00
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:58
Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas
14:49
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:47
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
14:38
+2
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams
6-16
14:19
+2
Kyle Bowen made dunk, assist by Jordan Ford
6-18
14:06
+2
Tahirou Diabate made layup
8-18
14:06
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
14:06
Tahirou Diabate missed free throw
14:06
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
13:45
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
8-21
13:32
+3
Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon
11-21
13:09
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:07
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
12:56
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon
12:46
Out of bounds turnover on Malik Fitts
12:33
Jumpball received by Portland
12:29
+2
JoJo Walker made layup
13-21
12:11
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
13-23
11:58
Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Malik Fitts
11:43
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
13-26
11:22
+2
Jacob Tryon made jump shot
15-26
11:05
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:03
Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
10:59
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:57
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
10:50
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:48
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
10:33
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu
15-29
10:14
Quincy Ferebee missed layup, blocked by Dan Fotu
10:13
Offensive rebound by Portland
10:09
Theo Akwuba missed jump shot
10:07
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
9:52
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:50
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
9:43
Isaiah White missed jump shot
9:41
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
9:32
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:30
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
9:26
+3
Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
15-32
9:03
Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse
9:03
+1
Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws
16-32
9:03
+1
Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-32
8:47
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:45
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
8:25
+2
Isaiah White made layup
19-32
8:11
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
19-35
7:33
Theo Akwuba missed layup
7:31
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
7:28
Bad pass turnover on Tommy Kuhse
7:15
Traveling violation turnover on Theo Akwuba
7:07
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Kyle Bowen
19-37
6:36
+2
Quincy Ferebee made jump shot
21-37
6:15
+3
Tommy Kuhse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen
21-40
6:00
Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:58
Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas
5:40
Dan Fotu missed dunk, blocked by Tahirou Diabate
5:38
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
5:34
+3
Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Takiula Fahrensohn
24-40
5:11
Bad pass turnover on Alex Ducas
4:56
+2
Tahirou Diabate made jump shot
26-40
4:27
+3
Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jock Perry
26-43
4:04
+2
Isaiah White made layup
28-43
3:41
Personal foul on Isaiah White
3:31
+2
Jordan Ford made layup, assist by Jock Perry
28-45
3:15
Shooting foul on Jock Perry
3:15
+1
Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws
29-45
3:15
+1
Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-45
2:57
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:55
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
2:48
Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:46
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
2:32
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:30
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
2:22
Chase Adams missed jump shot
2:20
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
1:57
Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate
1:55
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
1:47
Shooting foul on Alex Ducas
1:47
JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:47
JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:47
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
1:46
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
1:27
+2
Malik Fitts made layup
30-47
1:12
Chase Adams missed jump shot
1:10
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
45.0
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
43.0
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
29.0
JoJo Walker missed layup
27.0
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
27.0
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
3.0
Elijah Thomas missed jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
0.0
End of period
