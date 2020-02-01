|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Santa Clara
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed jump shot, blocked by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
3-2
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
|
5-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Josip Vrankic
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made jump shot
|
7-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 1st of 3 free throws
|
9-4
|
19:20
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Jalen Williams
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Jacob Tryon
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made jump shot
|
7-5
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-7
|
19:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy
|
15-7
|
15:53
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker
|
15-9
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
|
16-7
|
15:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Josip Vrankic
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee
|
16-10
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Portland
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-10
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Thompson
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Thompson
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
David Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Juan Ducasse
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:47
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-10
|
8:47
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
JoJo Walker made layup
|
18-12
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed hook shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed layup, blocked by Jalen Williams
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
|
21-12
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
JoJo Walker made jump shot
|
21-14
|
5:53
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
23-14
|
5:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy
|
26-14
|
4:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Juan Ducasse
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made jump shot
|
26-16
|
4:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
26-18
|
3:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker
|
26-21
|
2:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy made free throw
|
27-21
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-21
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
28-23
|
2:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made free throw
|
28-24
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy
|
30-24
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Ferebee made driving layup
|
30-26
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy made jump shot
|
32-26
|
1:38
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed layup
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup
|
32-28
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made dunk
|
34-28
|
1:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed free throw
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made hook shot
|
36-28
|
37.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Trey Wertz
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|