Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara past Portland 85-61

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Keshawn Justice had 17 points to lead five Santa Clara players in double figures as the Broncos easily defeated Portland 85-61 on Saturday.

Jaden Bediako added 13 points for the Broncos (18-6, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Tahj Eaddy and DJ Mitchell chipped in 12 apiece, and Trey Wertz had 11.

Justice made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Bediako also had nine rebounds, while Mitchell posted seven rebounds.

Isaiah White had 15 points for the Pilots (9-15, 1-8), who have lost seven straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 14 points and eight rebounds. JoJo Walker had 12 points.

Santa Clara matches up against Pepperdine on the road on Thursday. Portland plays BYU at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 36
PORT Pilots 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:40   Trey Wertz missed jump shot, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
19:31   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
19:14   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
18:57   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
19:25   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
19:23 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:23   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
17:53 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 3-2
17:41 +2 Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 5-2
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
17:19 +2 Josip Vrankic made jump shot 7-2
19:20   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
19:20 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 9-4
19:20   JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
19:20   JoJo Walker missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Jalen Williams  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Jacob Tryon  
17:03 +2 Isaiah White made jump shot 7-5
19:20 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot 12-7
19:20   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
19:20   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
15:57 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 15-7
15:53   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
15:53   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
15:53   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
15:53   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
15:53   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
15:53   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker  
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic  
15:53 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 15-9
15:53 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 16-7
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
15:53   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
15:51 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee 16-10
15:51   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
15:49   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
11:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Portland  
11:13   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
11:13 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 17-10
11:13   Jalen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
10:43   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by David Thompson  
10:28   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
10:28   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:28   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
10:08   Isaiah White missed turnaround jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by David Thompson  
9:52   David Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
9:42   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
9:24   Traveling violation turnover on Juan Ducasse  
8:59   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
8:47   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
8:47   Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:47 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-10
8:47   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
8:19   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
8:17   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
8:14   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
8:14   Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14   Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
8:02 +2 JoJo Walker made layup 18-12
7:51   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
7:49   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
6:59   Quincy Ferebee missed layup, blocked by Jalen Williams  
6:57   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
6:48 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 21-12
6:17 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot 21-14
5:53   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
5:45   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
5:36 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 23-14
5:12   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
5:07 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 26-14
4:57   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
4:56   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker  
4:43   Traveling violation turnover on Juan Ducasse  
4:29 +2 Isaiah White made jump shot 26-16
4:16   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Chase Adams  
4:11 +2 Isaiah White made layup, assist by Chase Adams 26-18
3:52   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
3:13 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 26-21
2:57   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
2:57 +1 Tahj Eaddy made free throw 27-21
2:57 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
2:39 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams 28-23
2:39   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
2:39 +1 Tahirou Diabate made free throw 28-24
2:15 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 30-24
1:58 +2 Quincy Ferebee made driving layup 30-26
1:53 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 32-26
1:38   Isaiah White missed layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
1:36 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 32-28
1:23 +2 DJ Mitchell made dunk 34-28
1:15   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
1:15   Tahirou Diabate missed free throw  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
53.0 +2 DJ Mitchell made hook shot 36-28
37.0   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Trey Wertz  
24.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
3.0   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 49
PORT Pilots 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
19:48   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
19:41 +2 Trey Wertz made floating jump shot 38-28
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
19:16   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
19:05   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
18:51   JoJo Walker missed layup  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:37 +2 Jalen Williams made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 40-28
18:28   Tahirou Diabate missed hook shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
18:26   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:24   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
18:24 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 41-28
18:24 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-28
18:06   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
18:04   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
17:48 +2 Isaiah White made driving layup 42-30
17:28   Lost ball turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Chase Adams  
17:15 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 42-32
17:15   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
17:15 +1 Tahirou Diabate made free throw 42-33
17:05 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 45-33
16:49   Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by Keshawn Justice  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
16:37   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
16:23   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jalen Williams  
16:19   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
16:19 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 46-33
16:19 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-33
15:58   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
15:44   DJ Mitchell missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Trey Wertz  
15:38 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 49-33
15:13   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
15:09   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
15:09 +1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 49-34
15:09   Isaiah White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
14:57   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
14:49   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
14:38   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Mitchell  
14:30   Isaiah White missed layup  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
14:18 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 52-34
13:56   Theo Akwuba missed layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
13:46 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup 54-34
13:46   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
13:46   DJ Mitchell missed free throw  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
13:39   Isaiah White missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
13:19   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
12:58   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
12:46 +2 Jalen Williams made jump shot 56-34
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Chase Adams  
12:06 +2 Isaiah White made dunk, assist by Chase Adams 56-36
11:50 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 58-36
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
11:35 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 60-36
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
11:10 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 63-36
10:53 +2 JoJo Walker made driving layup, assist by Isaiah White 63-38
10:53   Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy  
10:53   JoJo Walker missed free throw  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
10:36  