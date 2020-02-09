CINCY
Bouknight leads UConn to overtime upset of Cincinnati

  AP
  Feb 09, 2020

STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn coach Dan Hurley said his team desperately needed to win a close game.

Freshman James Bouknight scored 23 points, including two key free throws in overtime, and Connecticut got that win Sunday, upsetting Cincinnati 72-71 in the American Athletic Conference.

The victory came after nine single-digit losses this season, six of those since Jan. 1 and three in overtime or double overtime.

''It's a validation for all the efforts and what we are trying to build here and just how competitive we've been to win a game like that,'' Hurley said.

Christian Vital added 19 points and Brendan Adams had 16 for the Huskies (13-10, 4-6 American), who have put together back-to-back wins for the first time since December.

Tre Scott scored 25 points and Keith Williams added 14 for Cincinnati (15-8, 8-3), which had won five straight to share the American Athletic Conference lead.

Cincinnati had several chances to win this game, including Jarron Cumberland's jump shot attempt that was ruled to have come just after the overtime buzzer, negating what appeared to be a foul on Vital.

''We probably had more lives than we deserved in regulation and overtime,'' Cincinnati coach John Brannen said. ''We just didn't take advantage of them.''

The team's were tied at 67 after regulation and Scott's one-handed bank shot gave Cincy a 71-68 lead with just over two minutes remaining in extra time.

But Vital grabbed a rebound after a missed 3-pointer from Brandan Adams and his second-chance layup pulled the Huskies to within a point.

Booknight was then fouled on a drive into the lane on the Huskies next possession and the two foul shots turned out to be the winning points.

Jarron Cumberland missed a driving layup attempt with 2.7 seconds to go. UConn was awarded the ball, but after a review it was given back to the Bearcats setting up the final play.

The Bearcats led 67-65 in regulation before a Vital steal led to a Bouknight jumper that tied the game with 1:06 to go.

Cumberland also had two chances to win the game before the OT period. His spinning attempt in the lane missed and after a UConn turnover, he dribbled the ball off his foot.

A shot by Vital from beyond half court at the buzzer skimmed the rim.

The Bearcats led for most of the first half and took a 10-point advantage at 28-18 on a 3-pointer from the left baseline by Keith Williams.

But UConn answered with two straight 3-pointers from Brendan Adams and another by Vital and took their first lead at 29-28 on a pair of free throws by Jalen Gaffney.

A jumper by Bouknight capped the 16-2 run and sent UConn into halftime leading 34-30.

''This was just big for our confidence,'' Vital said. ''That month of January was crazy for us. We're losing in double OT, OT, late-game situations. So, for us to go beat Tulsa on the road, who was No. 1 in the conference and then finish a close game is just building up our confidence as a team.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: This was the 30th meeting between the two schools and the last scheduled as conference rivals. UConn leaves to rejoin the Big East at the end of the season. The Bearcats had won the previous eight meetings between the two teams and 10 of the last 11.

UConn: The Huskies marked the 30th anniversary of Gampel Pavilion honoring Hall-of-Fame coach Jim Calhoun and the members of the 1989-90 ''Dream Team'' that lost to Duke in the NCAA regional finals.

''Those are the guys who built this program, so to play well in front of them, the guys who built this program, felt great,'' said Adams.

STATS OF THE GAME

UConn outrebounded the bigger Bearcats 44-40, including 18-14 on the offensive glass. The Huskies also made 11 3-point baskets on 26 attempts.

HE SAID IT

''You execute down the stretch by getting stops,'' Hurley said. ''And today, we got stops and won the game by playing great defense.''

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Memphis on Thursday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Texas for a Wednesday game at SMU

2nd Half
CINCY Bearcats 67
UCONN Huskies 67

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:51   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Christian Vital  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Tre Scott  
19:23 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Keith Williams 32-34
19:07   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton  
18:37 +2 Tre Scott made hook shot 34-34
18:10 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 34-37
17:42 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 37-37
17:25   Offensive foul on James Bouknight  
17:25   Turnover on James Bouknight  
17:10   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
17:07   Official timeout called  
17:07   Flagrant foul on Josh Carlton  
17:07   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
17:07   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:07   Chris Vogt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:07   Chris Vogt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:28 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital 40-39
16:40 +3 Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot 40-37
16:28 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital 40-39
16:09   Chris Vogt missed layup  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:52   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 41-39
15:52   Tre Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:33   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
15:12   Josh Carlton missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
15:01   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot, blocked by Akok Akok  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
14:49 +2 Tre Scott made layup 43-39
14:43 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot 43-42
14:16   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
13:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati  
13:46   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
13:46   Official timeout called  
13:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
13:46   Turnover on Mika Adams-Woods  
13:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Christian Vital  
13:33   Turnover on Christian Vital  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Tre Scott  
13:06 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Zach Harvey 45-42
12:44   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
12:39   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
12:35 +2 Akok Akok made dunk 45-44
12:19   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by James Bouknight  
12:17 +2 James Bouknight made layup 45-46
12:17   Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
12:17 +1 James Bouknight made free throw 45-47
12:08   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
11:57   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
11:52   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:52 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 46-47
11:52 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-47
11:24   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
11:11   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
11:03   Brendan Adams missed layup, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:59 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 47-50
10:51   Keith Williams missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
10:49   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
10:42   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Keith Williams  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Tre Scott  
10:22 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 50-50
9:59   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
9:49   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
9:31 +2 Brendan Adams made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Whaley 50-52
9:03   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
8:45   Josh Carlton missed layup  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
8:37 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 53-52
8:22 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal 56-52
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital  
8:22 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal 56-52
8:00   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Shooting foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
7:47 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
7:47   James Bouknight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:32   Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
7:17   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
7:10   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
7:02   James Bouknight missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
7:00   Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland  
7:00   Isaiah Whaley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:42 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made jump shot 58-54
7:00 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-54
6:42 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made jump shot 58-54
6:24   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
6:24 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 58-55
6:24 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-56
6:11 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Keith Williams 60-56
5:39 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot 60-59
5:16 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 62-59
4:50   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
4:52   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
4:48 +2 Josh Carlton made dunk 62-61
4:30   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
4:22 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 62-64
4:15 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 64-64
3:55   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:55   Christian Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
3:55 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-65
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
3:24   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
3:11   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
3:11   Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
3:11   Brendan Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
2:57   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
2:27   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
2:08   Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
2:08   Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:49   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
2:08 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-65
1:49   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
1:48   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
1:48 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 66-65
1:48 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-65
1:34   Lost ball turnover on Akok Akok, stolen by Tre Scott  
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Christian Vital  
41.0   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
1:06 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 67-67
41.0   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
26.0   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
23.0   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Christian Vital  
1.0   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  

1st Half
CINCY Bearcats -37
UCONN Huskies -33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Connecticut  
19:49   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
19:25   Keith Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
18:52   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Chris Vogt  
18:33 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 3-0
18:07 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 3-3
17:56 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 5-3
17:36   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
17:28 +2 Tre Scott made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 7-3
17:11   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
16:53   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
16:48   Double dribble turnover on Mika Adams-Woods  
16:26   Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland  
16:20   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Keith Williams  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
16:16 +2 Christian Vital made layup 7-5
15:56 +3 Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 10-5
15:36   Josh Carlton missed layup  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
15:32 +2 Akok Akok made dunk 10-7
15:11 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 12-7
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:49 +2 Josh Carlton made hook shot, assist by Christian Vital 12-9
14:34   Out of bounds turnover on Mamoudou Diarra  
14:22   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
14:12   Josh Carlton missed layup, blocked by Tre Scott  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:10   Shooting foul on Chris McNeal  
14:10 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 1st of 2 free throws 12-10
14:10 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
14:01   Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
13:32   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal  
13:20   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
13:13   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal  
12:56 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 15-11
12:41 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 15-14
12:25   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
12:13 +2 Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Chris Vogt 17-14
11:46   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal  
11:25   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
11:17 +2 Brendan Adams made layup 17-16
10:53   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
10:43   Chris McNeal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
10:45 +2 Tre Scott made layup 19-16
10:28   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
10:28