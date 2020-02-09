OHIOST
WISC

No Text

Pritzl scores 19, Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State 70-57

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl was looking down at the final boxscore from a podium when Trevor Anderson leaned in from a few seats over to give his teammate a compliment.

It might have been the only time that Pritzl was caught off guard on Sunday following the Badgers' easy 70-57 win over Ohio State.

Pritzl scored 19 points, shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point territory, while Anderson added eight points. They led a stellar effort by Wisconsin's bench, which outscored Ohio State's reserves 30-16.

''Shout out to my man,'' Anderson said as he looked down at Pritzl. ''Heck of a day for him!''

Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten Conference) responded to another tough week off the court with another home win in the rough-and-tumble league to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

Strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after being placed on leave for allegedly using a racial epithet in front of Badgers players as he recounted a story from his days in the NBA. The school said it had no evidence Helland had directed racially insensitive language toward any player.

On Sunday, the Badgers regrouped with their fourth straight win at the Kohl Center, closing the final 4:08 of the first half with a 16-0 run to seize control with a 38-20 halftime lead.

''Definitely getting stops was the biggest thing. The biggest key was just locking down,'' Pritzl said.

Andre Wesson had 11 points to lead Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), which committed nine of its 14 turnovers in the first half and had trouble getting good shots in the paint.

Six-foot-9 center Kaleb Wesson, the team's leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, spent much of the final 7 minutes of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. He finished with eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

D'Mitrik Trice, who scored eight, sandwiched two 3s around a Pritzl trey in a span of 1:08 late in the first half to give Wisconsin a 36-20 lead.

''That was a big momentum turn,'' Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. ''Our closeouts weren't very good. But give them credit - they hit a lot of shots.''

TOUGH WEEK

Helland, in a statement last week to reporters, said that he apologized to players after repeating what he called a ''repugnant word'' in recounting the story, and that he had voiced his disapproval. Helland said that he made a mistake in a ''moment of inattentiveness and for that I have the deepest regret.''

Swingman Kobe King, the team's second-leading scorer, left the program about two weeks ago to seek a transfer. Wisconsin beat Michigan State on Feb. 1 in its first home game since King left the team.

Each of the last two home wins also followed tough road losses.

''The one thing is they're resilient, they learn and they're always ready for the next challenge,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot just 32% in the first half and 37% overall on the afternoon. They couldn't keep up with Wisconsin's perimeter attack after shooting just 6 of 19 (31%) from the 3-point line.

Wisconsin: Gard started the 6-11 Nate Reuvers and 6-10 Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer, in the frontcourt together for the first time this season. The lineup change worked with Reuvers (three blocks) and Potter (two blocks) leading an inspiring effort on the defensive end near the bucket in the first half.

ON THE RUN

After falling behind by 18 at the half, the sloppy Buckeyes never got closer than 11 the rest of the way. ''I thought we had a lot of balls knocked loose from us,'' Holtmann said. ''We did not challenge and contest enough on their threes.''

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes open a stretch of three of four games at home by hosting Rutgers on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers get a five-day break before visiting Nebraska on Saturday.

1st Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 20
WISC Badgers 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:41   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
19:15   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
19:01 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 0-3
18:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
17:50 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 3-3
17:30   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:14   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
17:05   Offensive foul on Andre Wesson  
17:05   Turnover on Andre Wesson  
16:40   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
16:22   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
16:17   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
16:15   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Young, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
15:56   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
15:54   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:33   Kaleb Wesson missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
15:09   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:03   Traveling violation turnover on Micah Potter  
14:43   Traveling violation turnover on E.J. Liddell  
14:26 +2 Tyler Wahl made jump shot 3-5
14:12   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
14:01   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
13:51   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
13:51   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
13:36   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
13:25 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 3-7
13:03 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot 5-7
12:54   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
12:32   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
12:04 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 7-7
11:42   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
11:28 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 10-7
11:08   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Wahl  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
10:39 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot 13-7
10:18 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 13-10
10:05   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:56 +2 Micah Potter made jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 13-12
9:33   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Wesson  
9:11   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:04   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot, blocked by Kaleb Wesson  
9:02   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
8:50   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
8:44 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 15-12
8:26 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 15-15
8:00   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
7:44   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
7:31 +3 Trevor Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 15-18
6:59   CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
6:38   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
6:38 +1 Trevor Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-19
6:38 +1 Trevor Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
6:25   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
6:15   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.  
6:03   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
5:53   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
5:34   Brevin Pritzl missed layup, blocked by Kyle Young  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
5:27   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
5:27   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
5:24   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
5:16 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot 17-20
4:58 +2 Micah Potter made jump shot 17-22
4:38 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 20-22
4:13   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:07 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 20-25
3:51   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
3:30 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 20-27
3:01   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   CJ Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Micah Potter  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:54   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
2:43   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
2:38   Brevin Pritzl missed layup  
2:36   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
2:24   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:08   Nate Reuvers missed layup, blocked by Alonzo Gaffney  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
2:00 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 20-30
1:44   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
1:31 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 20-33
1:06   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson  
49.0 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 20-36
24.0   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
1.0   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
1.0 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 20-37
1.0 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 37
WISC Badgers 32

Time Team Play Score
18:57   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
19:40   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
19:13   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:57 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 23-38
18:22   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
18:07   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
17:57   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
17:47   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
17:47 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 24-38
17:47 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-38
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Kyle Young  
17:23   Andre Wesson missed layup  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:12 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 27-38
17:07   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:59   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
16:38 +2 Brevin Pritzl made layup 27-40
16:22   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
15:53 +2 Kyle Young made jump shot 29-40
15:21 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 29-43
14:54   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
14:44   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
14:40   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:40 +1 Aleem Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
14:40 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
14:30   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
14:26   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker  
14:12   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
13:51 +2 Luther Muhammad made jump shot 31-45
13:28 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 31-48
13:09   Violation on Unknown  
12:57 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup 33-48
12:22   Aleem Ford missed layup  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
12:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin  
12:11   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
12:11   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
11:54 +3 Trevor Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 33-51
11:35   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
11:21 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 33-53
11:00   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 33-56
10:46 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 33-56
10:32   Shooting foul on Trevor Anderson  
10:32 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-56
10:32 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-56
10:11   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
10:01 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot 37-56
9:44 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 37-58
9:44   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
9:44 +1 Nate Reuvers made free throw 37-59
9:32   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
9:32 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-59
9:32 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-59
9:12   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
8:35 +2 Brad Davison made jump shot 39-61
8:24   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
8:14   Andre Wesson missed layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:51 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 39-63
7:43   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
7:22   Micah Potter missed dunk  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
7:16   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:15 +1 Andre Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-63
7:15 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-63
6:48   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
6:38 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup 43-63
6:27   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
6:22   Commercial timeout called  
6:07 +2 Brad Davison made jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 43-65
5:55   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
5:33   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
5:23   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
5:23 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-65
5:23 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-65
4:55   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:46   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell