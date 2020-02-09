WICHST
Grimes leads No. 25 Houston in 76-43 win over Wichita State

  • Feb 09, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Houston had one of its best all-around defensive efforts of the season and used it to move into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and No. 25 Houston beat Wichita State 76-43 on Sunday.

Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2 AAC).

''We just came out sharp defensively,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''We are not a good shooting team. ... We are just not good shooters, so we have to win in other areas. Wichita State is a good program. One team was playing uphill today and the other was playing downhill. If you're playing uphill, it's tough, especially when you go on the road.''

The Cougars have won seven of eight.

''I don't go overboard on wins or losses,'' Sampson said. ''There's nothing to gloat over. They don't give you a parade for wining your ninth conference game. You don't get a medal for winning No. 19. For a young team, it's just a step in the right direction.''

Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State (17-6, 5-5). The Shockers have lost three straight.

''We will have to go back to the drawing board to see what we can do to try to resurrect our team and our season,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said.

Wichita State came into Houston limping after consecutive losses in the final seconds to Tulsa and Cincinnati.

''That was one of the most thorough whippings we've had in my career,'' Marshall said. ''It's disappointing. I don't know to explain it at this point. I can't get anything from them, so the only thing I can point to is the two heartbreakers in a row. It deflates you, but you can't have that carry over, especially against a team like Houston.''

The Cougars shot 50% and outrebounded Wichita State 44-30. The Shockers shot 26% and were 2 of 24 on 3-pointers.

''Just coming in with a different mindset, especially in the second half,'' forward Fabian White Jr. said of Houston's defense. ''If it happens once, it's an accident. If it happens twice, it's a coincidence. If it happens three times, it's a habit. It only happened once, so we have to keep moving forward and keep improving our defense.''

Houston outscored the Shockers 32-12 over a 16-minute stretch of the first half to take a 38-17 lead on a jumper by Sasser with a minute remaining. Jarreau had eight points to lead the run, and Grimes had seven points.

The Cougars led 38-18 at the half, and the Shockers never got closer than 18 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers have lost five straight to Houston. The 18 first-half points were a season low for points in a half for Wichita State. It was Wichita State's largest defeat since February 2003, when it lost by 35 to Southern Illinois.

''Houston plays so hard,'' Marshall said. ''Not only will they fight you and scratch and claw, maybe even go a little beyond that to win. They make shots. They make plays for one another, and in the end, they were bigger, better and wanted to win.''

Houston: The Cougars allowed a season low for points in a half. Houston had 14 assists on 29 made field goals. The Cougars had a 30-20 advantage in points in the paint and 30-12 advantage in bench points.

JARREAU RETURNS

Jarreau returned after serving a one-game suspension on Thursday for biting Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra on Feb. 1. Jarreau came off the bench after starting the previous six games before his suspension.

UP NEXT

Wichita State travels to Central Florida on Thursday.

Houston visits South Florida on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 18
HOU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:36 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 0-3
19:21   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
19:12   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wade, stolen by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:04   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:52   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:38   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:25   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
18:21 +2 Tyson Etienne made layup 2-3
18:21   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
18:21 +1 Tyson Etienne made free throw 3-3
17:57 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup, assist by Fabian White Jr. 3-5
17:57   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
17:57 +1 Quentin Grimes made free throw 3-6
17:48   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:37   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:30 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 5-6
17:12   Personal foul on Grant Sherfield  
17:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
16:35   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
16:28   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
16:26   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
16:17   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
16:01 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 5-8
15:51   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
15:41   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
15:22   Tyson Etienne missed layup  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
15:13   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
15:08 +2 Brison Gresham made layup 5-10
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Morris Udeze, stolen by Nate Hinton  
14:45   Nate Hinton missed layup  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
14:45 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 5-12
14:45   30-second timeout called  
14:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:24   Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Caleb Mills  
14:24   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
14:05   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
13:40 +2 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 7-12
13:25   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
13:05   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
13:06 +1 Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws 7-13
13:06   Marcus Sasser missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
12:36   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
12:16   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
12:00   Jamarius Burton missed layup  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Houston  
11:21   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
11:19   Jumpball received by Houston  
11:06   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
10:53   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Brison Gresham, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
10:44   Grant Sherfield missed layup, blocked by Caleb Mills  
10:42   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
10:37 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 7-16
10:24   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
9:51   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
9:21 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 7-18
9:11   DeAntoni Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
8:50 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 7-20
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Brison Gresham  
8:18 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup, assist by Nate Hinton 7-22
8:01 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 9-22
7:49   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
7:42   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
7:42 +1 Grant Sherfield made 1st of 3 free throws 10-22
7:42 +1 Grant Sherfield made 1st of 3 free throws 10-22
7:42 +1 Grant Sherfield made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-22
7:42 +1 Grant Sherfield made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-22
7:35   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
7:22   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
7:03   Offensive foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
7:03   Turnover on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
6:47 +2 Justin Gorham made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 12-24
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Noah Fernandes  
6:16 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 12-26
6:16   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
6:16 +1 Caleb Mills made free throw 12-27
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield  
5:21   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
5:21   Caleb Mills missed free throw  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
4:56   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
4:49   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
4:40 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 12-29
4:28   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
4:21   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
4:15   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
3:49   Justin Gorham missed layup  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
3:49 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup, assist by Quentin Grimes 12-31
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
3:34 +1 Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 13-31
3:34   Dexter Dennis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
3:09   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
3:09   Quentin Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:09   Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:09   Defensive rebound by DeAntoni Gordon  
2:55   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Etienne  
2:38 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 13-33
2:11 +2 Dexter Dennis made jump shot 15-33
1:57 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 15-36
1:36 +2 Dexter Dennis made jump shot 17-36
1:17 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot 17-38
50.0   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
50.0   Jaime Echenique missed 1st of 2 free throws  
50.0 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-38
50.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
2.0   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 25
HOU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
19:39   Trey Wade missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:39 +1 Trey Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-38
19:18   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:08 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by Quentin Grimes 19-40
18:59   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
18:44 +2 Dexter Dennis made jump shot 21-40
18:21   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
18:21 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 21-41
18:21 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-42
18:05 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 23-42
17:39 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 23-44
17:25   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
17:01   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
16:48   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
16:27   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:19   Nate Hinton missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:12 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot 26-44
15:48   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
15:38   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
15:15 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot 26-47
14:46   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:46   Jamarius Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:46   Jamarius Burton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
14:32 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 26-49
14:20   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:03   Shooting foul on Noah Fernandes  
14:03 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 3 free throws 26-50
14:03 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-51
14:03 +1 Caleb Mills made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-52
13:53   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
13:33   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:31   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
13:24   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
13:16   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
13:11   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
13:02   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:00   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
13:00   Erik Stevenson missed free throw  
13:00   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
12:42   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
12:28   Dexter Dennis missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
12:14   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
12:14   Fabian White Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:14 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-53
12:05 +2 Grant Sherfield made dunk, assist by Dexter Dennis 28-53
11:44   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Houston  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
11:23   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
11:15 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brison Gresham 28-56
10:51   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:46 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 30-56
10:13 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 30-58
9:56   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:54   Jumpball received by Houston