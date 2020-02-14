PORT
Surging Pacific smacks faltering Portland for a 20-point win

  • Feb 14, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Pacific pulled away from Portland with a 75-55 win on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Broc Finstuen scored 13 for Pacific (20-8, 8-4 West Coast Conference) and Pierre Crockrell II scored 10 points with 10 assists against just a single turnover. Despite 14 missed 3-point attempts, the Tigers made 30-of-60 shooting overall.

Shaquillo Fritz made a layup and a jump shot for a 15-12 lead with 8:47 before intermission and the Tigers never trailed again. Pacific led 34-24 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Crockrell made two foul shots with 5:22 remaining for a 64-44 lead.

JoJo Walker led the Pilots (9-18, 1-11) with 20 points and Isaiah White scored 12. Portland has lost 10 straight.

---

1st Half
PORT Pilots 24
UOP Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Portland  
19:47   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
19:37   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
19:21   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
19:01 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 0-2
18:59   Shooting foul on Isaiah White  
18:59 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 0-3
18:42 +2 Isaiah White made jump shot 2-3
18:20   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
17:59   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:40   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
17:33 +2 Tahirou Diabate made dunk 4-3
17:15   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins  
16:49   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
16:30   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
16:26   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:21 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 4-5
15:50 +2 Isaiah White made layup 6-5
15:33   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Vereen  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:17 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 8-5
15:01   Offensive foul on Daniss Jenkins  
15:01   Turnover on Daniss Jenkins  
14:41   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
14:33   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
14:31   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
14:27 +2 James Hampshire made hook shot 8-7
14:16   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
14:16   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
13:59   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
13:32 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 10-7
13:19 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 10-9
13:00 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams 12-9
12:33   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
12:25   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
12:18   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
12:18   Turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
11:57   JoJo Walker missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel  
11:50 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup 12-11
11:50   Shooting foul on Chase Adams  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Pierre Crockrell II missed free throw  
11:50   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
11:33   Theo Akwuba missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
11:28   Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
11:28   Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz  
11:05   Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
10:50   Chase Adams missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
10:43   Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Broc Finstuen  
10:24 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 12-13
10:02   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Bailey  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
9:53   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
9:42   Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
9:40   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
9:31   Personal foul on Broc Finstuen  
9:10   Isaiah White missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
8:47 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made hook shot, assist by Broc Finstuen 12-15
8:27 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 14-15
8:01   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Lavar Harewood, stolen by Broc Finstuen  
7:56 +2 Broc Finstuen made layup 14-17
7:56   Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56   Broc Finstuen missed free throw  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
7:38   Jacob Tryon missed layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
7:09 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 14-19
6:52   Bad pass turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Broc Finstuen  
6:33   Jeremiah Bailey missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
6:29 +2 Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 14-21
6:09   Shooting foul on Broc Finstuen  
6:09 +1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
6:09 +1 Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
5:50 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 16-23
5:36   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
5:36   Jacob Tryon missed free throw  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
5:29   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
5:06 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 16-26
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
4:32   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
4:16   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:07 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 16-28
3:50 +2 Chase Adams made layup 18-28
3:25   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
3:18   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
3:08 +2 JoJo Walker made layup 20-28
3:08   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
3:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:08 +1 JoJo Walker made free throw 21-28
2:47 +2 Justin Moore made layup 21-30
2:34 +2 Isaiah White made layup 23-30
2:15   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
1:58   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
1:42 +2 Daniss Jenkins made layup 23-32
1:26   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
1:26 +1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
1:26   Isaiah White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
1:02   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
58.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Bailey  
43.0   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
31.0   Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
31.0 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 24-33
31.0 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-34
29.0   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Justin Moore  
2.0   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Justin Moore  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT Pilots 31
UOP Tigers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 24-36
19:24   Tahirou Diabate missed hook shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
19:06 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 24-38
19:06   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
19:06 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 24-39
18:53   Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
18:39   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:27   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
18:18   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
18:13 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 24-41
18:07   30-second timeout called  
18:07   Commercial timeout called  
17:55   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
17:45   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
17:45   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
17:42   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by James Hampshire  
17:31   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
17:23   Bad pass turnover on Austin Vereen  
17:13   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
17:09 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot, assist by Isaiah White 26-41
16:58   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
16:48   Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins  
16:48 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
16:48 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
16:30   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
16:25   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Jeremiah Bailey  
16:14   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
16:12   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
16:15   Jeremiah Bailey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:15   Jeremiah Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Bailey  
15:28 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 31-41
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by JoJo Walker  
14:48   Personal foul on James Hampshire  
14:48   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
14:48   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
14:39   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
14:19   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
14:08   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
13:55 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 31-43
13:30 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 33-43
13:30   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
13:30 +1 Tahirou Diabate made free throw 34-43
13:11   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
13:11   Shaquillo Fritz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:11   Shaquillo Fritz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
12:55 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot 36-43
12:49 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 36-46
12:22   Offensive foul on Jacob Tryon  
12:22   Turnover on Jacob Tryon  
12:04 +3 Broc Finstuen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 36-49
11:54   30-second timeout called  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Lavar Harewood, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II  
11:37   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Portland  
11:22 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot 38-49
11:01   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
10:56 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made tip-in 38-51
10:44   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
10:34 +2 Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 38-53
10:16   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
9:56   Jumpball received by Portland  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Shaquillo Fritz, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
9:50   Personal foul on Broc Finstuen  
9:50 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 39-53
9:50 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
9:39 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 40-56
9:16   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
9:16   Theo Akwuba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:16 +1 Theo Akwuba made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
8:57 +2 Broc Finstuen made jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 41-58
8:40   Traveling violation turnover on Theo Akwuba  
8:17   Official timeout called  
8:16   Shooting foul on Chase Adams  
8:16 +1 Shaquillo Fritz made 1st of 2 free throws 41-59
8:16 +1 Shaquillo Fritz made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-60
8:02   JoJo Walker missed layup  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
7:59   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59 +1 Theo Akwuba made 1st of 2 free throws 42-60
7:59 +1 Theo Akwuba made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-60
7:49 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Broc Finstuen 43-62
7:34   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
7:11   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
6:55   JoJo Walker missed layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Theo Akwuba  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Theo Akwuba, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
6:05   Chase Adams missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
5:35   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Portland  
5:35   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
5:35   Isaiah White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:35 +1 Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-62
5:17   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
5:17 +1 Pierre Crockrell II made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
5:17 +1 Pierre Crockrell II made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-64
5:08 +2 Isaiah White made layup 46-64
4:41   Broc Finstuen missed layup, blocked by Jacob Tryon  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Portland  
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
