|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Portland
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
0-2
|
18:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah White
|
|
18:59
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
|
0-3
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:20
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made dunk
|
4-3
|
17:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed layup
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
4-5
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made layup
|
6-5
|
15:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Vereen
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
8-5
|
15:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed layup
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
James Hampshire made hook shot
|
8-7
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
10-7
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
|
10-9
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
12-9
|
12:33
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Turnover on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made layup
|
12-11
|
11:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Adams
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed free throw
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Broc Finstuen
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Shaquillo Fritz made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
|
12-13
|
10:02
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Broc Finstuen
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Shaquillo Fritz made hook shot, assist by Broc Finstuen
|
12-15
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by JoJo Walker
|
14-15
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lavar Harewood, stolen by Broc Finstuen
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
Broc Finstuen made layup
|
14-17
|
7:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen missed free throw
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed layup
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
|
14-19
|
6:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Broc Finstuen
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey missed layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
|
14-21
|
6:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Broc Finstuen
|
|
6:09
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-21
|
6:09
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-21
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
|
16-23
|
5:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed free throw
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Adams
|
|
5:06
|
|
+3
|
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
|
16-26
|
4:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
16-28
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made layup
|
18-28
|
3:25
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
JoJo Walker made layup
|
20-28
|
3:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made free throw
|
21-28
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made layup
|
21-30
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made layup
|
23-30
|
2:15
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made layup
|
23-32
|
1:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Vereen
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
1:26
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-33
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-34
|
29.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Justin Moore
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|