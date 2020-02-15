CUSE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) MJ Walker took an elbow to his lip and missed a large chunk of the game. But 12 stitches later, numb around his mouth, Walker’s shooting spoke volumes.

Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 8 Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off Syracuse 80-77 on Saturday.

“We were floundering a little bit,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “The game was somewhat in doubt and he put us on his shoulders. He made plays down the stretch. That says an awful lot about him.”

Florida State needed Walker, especially late. The junior guard drilled a 3-pointer with 4:19 left and then another 3-pointer with 2:36 to go - as he was fouled - and made the free throw to complete a four-point play. In a tight game, Walker’s shooting and defense helped the Seminoles win their 20th straight home game.

“It wasn't going to stop me from playing,” Walker said. “I felt good. I was still energized. I just picked up where I left off.”

Vassell was on the bench but did not play. The sophomore guard averages 13.4 points per game and Hamilton declined to discuss the reason why Vassell did not play.

Florida State won because of its trademark depth and defense. Freshman Patrick Williams came off the bench to play a season-high 32 minutes, scoring 17 points on 7-of- 14 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds for the Seminoles (21-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Syracuse had a last-second shot, but Elijah Hughes missed a 25-footer that went off the rim and would have tied the game. Hughes scored 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting and added four rebounds, playing just over 39 minutes as he returned from a groin injury that limited him to 3 minutes in Tuesday’s home loss against N.C. State.

Freshman point guard Joe Girard scored 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse (14-11, 7-7), which has lost four of its last five games.

“Our defense hasn't been good down the stretch,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “We got to get stops, we got to rebound to win games like this.”

Trent Forrest scored 13 points, making two free-throw attempts with 8.5 seconds to go for FSU. RaiQuan Gray also had 10 rebounds as the Seminoles had a 47-29 edge on the boards.

Led by Williams’ 17 points, Florida State’s bench outscored Syracuse’s reserves 41-13. Wyatt Wilkes (eight points), RayQuan Evans (six points, four assists) and Dominik Olejniczak (six points, four rebounds) were also critical in securing the win.

“The quality of our depth really stood out,” Hamilton said.

BACK ON TRACK

Florida State has only lost four times this year but each time has bounced back to win its next game. One of the main reasons on Saturday was the Seminoles’ 11-of-25 shooting (44%) from 3-point range.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State is coming off a road loss to Duke in a top-10 showdown and a close win at home vs. Syracuse. The Seminoles will likely remain in the top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Buddy Boeheim, who averages 16.3 points per game, was held without a point on 0-of-7 shooting, five of the shots coming from beyond the 3-point arc. The Orange shot just 7 of 25 (28%) from 3-point range.

Florida State: Won despite playing without Vassell, its leading scorer at 13.4 points. Still, 10 players scored, the Seminoles had seven steals, and they were able to shut down Buddy Boeheim, who is shooting 39.1% from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Plays at No. 5 Louisville on Wednesday.

Florida State: Will host Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated the visiting Seminoles in the season opener on Nov. 6.

2nd Half
CUSE Orange 77
FSU Seminoles 80

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:54   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Trent Forrest  
19:50   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
19:43   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:21   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
19:08   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
19:01 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 36-41
18:37   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
18:31 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 36-43
18:24   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:23   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:23 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 37-43
18:23 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
18:17   Trent Forrest missed floating jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Malik Osborne  
17:47   Malik Osborne missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
17:29 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made jump shot 38-45
17:08   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:06 +2 Bourama Sidibe made tip-in 40-45
17:06   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
17:06 +1 Bourama Sidibe made free throw 41-45
16:50   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
16:38   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
16:27   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
16:19   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
16:08 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 44-45
15:50 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 44-47
15:37   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
15:03 +3 Rayquan Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 44-50
14:45   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
14:34 +2 Trent Forrest made floating jump shot, assist by Wyatt Wilkes 44-52
14:32   30-second timeout called  
14:12   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
13:53   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:53   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:30   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
13:20   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
13:11   Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
13:05   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:58   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
12:45 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 44-55
12:27   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
12:14   Patrick Williams missed dunk, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
12:13   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
12:07 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 47-55
11:46   Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
11:41   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams  
11:26 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 49-55
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
10:55   Brycen Goodine missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
10:50   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
10:39 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Raiquan Gray 49-57
10:21 +2 Marek Dolezaj made driving dunk 51-57
9:56   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
9:36 +2 Quincy Guerrier made driving layup 53-57
9:27   30-second timeout called  
9:11   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
8:51   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
8:23   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
8:23 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
8:23 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
8:13 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 55-59
7:51   Shooting foul on Brycen Goodine  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:51   Trent Forrest missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
7:29 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 57-59
7:07   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
6:55   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
6:55   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
6:53   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
6:53   Elijah Hughes missed free throw  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
6:28   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
6:24   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
6:24   Anthony Polite missed free throw  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:04 +2 Joseph Girard III made driving layup 59-59
5:51   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
5:39 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 62-59
5:24   30-second timeout called  
5:10 +2 Trent Forrest made driving layup 62-61
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Trent Forrest  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest  
4:42 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Quincy Guerrier 64-61
4:42   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
4:42 +1 Elijah Hughes made free throw 65-61
4:30   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
4:18 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 65-64
3:49 +2 Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 67-64
3:49   Shooting foul on Anthony Polite  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 68-64
3:43   Traveling violation turnover on Trent Forrest  
3:18   Joseph Girard III missed running Jump Shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
2:57   Personal foul on Elijah Hughes  
2:57 +1 Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws 68-65
2:57 +1 Anthony Polite made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-66
2:44   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
2:44   Elijah Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:44 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-66
2:36 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 69-69
2:36   Shooting foul on Joseph Girard III  
2:36 +1 M.J. Walker made free throw 69-70
2:18   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
2:18 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 70-70
2:18 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-70
2:10 +2 Trent Forrest made running Jump Shot 71-72
1:55 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 73-72
1:33 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 73-74
1:17   Elijah Hughes missed driving layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
1:14   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
1:14 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 73-75
1:14 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-76
1:03   Joseph Girard III missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Polite  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
57.0   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
57.0   Official timeout called  
57.0   30-second timeout called  
41.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 75-76
22.0 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by M.J. Walker 75-78
11.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 77-78
10.0   Full timeout called  
8.0   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
8.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 77-79
8.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-80
3.0   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  

1st Half
CUSE Orange -44
FSU Seminoles -39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:46   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:39   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:37   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:34   Malik Osborne missed jump shot, blocked by Buddy Boeheim  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
19:22   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
19:17 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 2-0
18:55   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
18:44 +2 Joseph Girard III made driving layup 4-0
18:24   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
18:22 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 4-3
18:05   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
17:58 +2 Trent Forrest made layup, assist by Anthony Polite 4-5
17:58   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
17:58   Trent Forrest missed free throw  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray  
17:35   Traveling violation turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
17:15   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
17:10   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
17:04   Offensive foul on Quincy Guerrier  
17:04   Turnover on Quincy Guerrier  
16:48   M.J. Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Malik Osborne  
16:40 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk 4-7
16:30   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
16:22   Raiquan Gray missed running Jump Shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
16:13 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 4-10
15:53 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 6-10
15:31   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
15:28   Anthony Polite missed dunk, blocked by Buddy Boeheim  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
15:28   Jumpball received by Florida State  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State  
14:52 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 8-10
14:34   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
14:26   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
13:55   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:32   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
13:30   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
13:19 +2 Patrick Williams made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 8-12
13:08   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
12:54 +2 Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 10-12
12:54   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
12:54   Quincy Guerrier missed free throw  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
12:41 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 10-15
12:23 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
12:23 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
12:11 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Patrick Williams 13-17
12:01   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
12:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 3 free throws 14-17
12:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-17
12:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-17
11:44 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot 16-20
11:41   Official timeout called  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Wyatt Wilkes  
11:14 +2 Anthony Polite made jump shot 16-22
10:57 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 19-22
10:49   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
10:49   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
10:25   Joseph Girard III missed floating jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
10:12   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  