No. 7 Maryland beats Northwestern 76-67 for 9th straight win

  • Feb 18, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) It's no coincidence that Jalen Smith's run of consecutive double-doubles coincides with Maryland's current winning streak.

Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double, and No. 7 Maryland never trailed in a 76-67 victory over Northwestern on Tuesday night.

Maryland was 3-3 in the Big Ten before Smith began his string of double-doubles and the Terrapins rattled off nine successive wins. Maryland (22-4, 12-3) now stands alone in first place, two games ahead of Penn State.

Over the past nine games, the 6-foot-10 Smith is averaging 18.9 points and 12.7 rebounds. He's gotten plenty of help from senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., but on this night the Terrapins turned to Smith - and the player nicknamed ''Stix'' delivered in a big way.

''Stix was phenomenal tonight, one rebound short of 20-20,'' coach Mark Turgeon said. ''He was at another level.''

The last Maryland player to get 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game was Joe Smith against Texas in the 1995 NCAA Tournament. The younger Smith fell one rebound short, and he knew it.

''It hurts,'' he said. ''I didn't realize how close I was until three minutes (left) in the game. I still have my career high in rebounds, so that's a plus.''

Smith achieved his 17th double-double of the season by halftime. In two games against Northwestern this season, the sophomore has 47 points and 30 rebounds.

Asked if he's seen enough of Smith, Northwestern coach Chris Collins replied, ''I think everyone's probably had enough of him. He does this against everybody because he's a terrific player.''

Cowan scored 19 for the Terrapins, who improved their record at home to 15-0.

Ryan Young scored 17 and Boo Buie added 15 for the Wildcats (6-19, 1-14) in their 10th successive defeat. Northwestern played well but was no match for Smith, who's improved dramatically from his freshman season by adding muscle and gaining experience.

''Last year, his skill level was there and athleticism but you were able to kind of get into his body a little bit and get him off-balance,'' Collins said.

Not anymore.

''He's doing a lot for us,'' Cowan said. ''He's covering for our mistakes on the defensive end, got a lot of second-chance opportunities because of him. And we needed all of them.''

Down by 12 at halftime, Northwestern trailed only 50-46 with 10:45 left. It was 63-57 before a dunk by Smith, two free throws by Cowan and layup by Aaron Wiggins put the Terps up 69-57 with 3:23 remaining.

When the teams met at Northwestern a month ago, the Terrapins rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to win 77-66. This time, Maryland took charge at the outset.

Smith had 10 points and six rebounds in the opening seven minutes to stake the Terps to a 17-6 lead. After the Wildcats closed to 25-22, Darryl Morsell, Wiggins and Eric Ayala hit successive 3s and Cowan added a free throw for a 13-point cushion.

A late dunk by Smith made it 37-25 at halftime.

MOVING ON UP

Cowan passed Tom McMillen to move into eighth place on Maryland's career scoring list. Cowan, a senior guard, has 1,809 points and is 49 short of catching Lonny Baxter for seventh. The school record is 2,269 by Juan Dixon.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats can take solace in making a game of it on the road against a Top 10 team. But what Northwestern could use instead of a moral victory is a real one, a feat the Wildcats haven't accomplished since Jan. 11 against Nebraska.

''A lot of our guys, they've never even played here, which is crazy. That's how young this group is,'' Collins said. ''I'm just really proud of coming in here and the way we competed against one of the best teams in America.''

Maryland: One week after squeezing past lowly Nebraska at home, the Terrapins left nothing to chance against an overmatched opponent. It wasn't a blowout, but the outcome was never really in doubt. Maryland now stands two wins away from a perfect season at home.

UP NEXT

Northwestern hosts Minnesota on Sunday, the rematch of a game the Wildcats lost 77-68 on Jan. 5.

Maryland faces No. 25 Ohio State on Sunday to begin a stretch in which the Terrapins play three of four on the road.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 25
MD Terrapins 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
19:43 +2 Donta Scott made floating jump shot 0-2
19:21   Robbie Beran missed hook shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
19:09   Eric Ayala missed jump shot, blocked by Robbie Beran  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:49 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 0-5
18:42   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:34   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:24   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
18:17 +2 Ryan Young made layup 2-5
18:17   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
17:43   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
17:43 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
17:43 +1 Robbie Beran made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
17:23   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
17:07   Boo Buie missed hook shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:57   Darryl Morsell missed driving layup  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:45   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:32 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 4-8
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by Boo Buie  
15:47   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
15:47 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
15:47 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
15:32   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
15:16   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
14:55   Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell  
14:38   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:22 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 6-10
14:00   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:53 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-12
13:53   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
13:53 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 6-13
13:30   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Turner, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:25 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-15
13:25   30-second timeout called  
13:15   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:06   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:57   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
12:45   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
12:23   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
12:23 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6-16
12:23 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
12:00 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 9-17
11:47 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 9-20
11:36   Boo Buie missed floating jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
11:30   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
11:06 +2 Ryan Young made layup 11-20
10:55   Personal foul on Ryan Greer  
10:34   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
10:32   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
10:23 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 13-20
10:04   Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
9:55   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
9:37   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell  
9:08   Boo Buie missed floating jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:00 +2 Darryl Morsell made driving layup, assist by Eric Ayala 13-22
8:33 +2 Boo Buie made driving layup 15-22
8:12   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
7:51   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
7:39 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 18-22
7:39   30-second timeout called  
7:15 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 18-25
6:56   Ryan Young missed hook shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:27   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
6:02 +2 Ryan Young made hook shot 20-25
5:40   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
5:19   Ricky Lindo Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jared Jones  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:07   Robbie Beran missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:46   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
4:39   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
4:20   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:10   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
4:04 +2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 22-25
3:44 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-28
3:09   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:00 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-31
2:41   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
2:33   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
2:20   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Jalen Smith  
2:05   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
1:53 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 22-34
1:34   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
1:24   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
1:08   Pat Spencer missed driving layup  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
1:04   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
1:04 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
1:04   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
35.0 +3 Ryan Greer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 25-35
1.0 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 25-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 42
MD Terrapins 39

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Ryan Young missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
19:34   Robbie Beran missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
19:32 +2 Darryl Morsell made driving layup 25-39
19:15 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 27-39
18:52   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
18:50   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
18:31 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 29-39
18:05   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
17:54   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:54 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 29-41
17:07 +2 Ryan Young made layup 31-41
16:59 +2 Aaron Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 31-43
16:52 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 34-43
16:45   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:30 +2 Ryan Young made layup 36-43
15:59   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pat Spencer  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
15:47   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
15:39 +2 Ryan Young made dunk 38-43
15:27   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:19 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 38-45
15:02 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 40-45
14:47   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
14:30   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
14:23   Miller Kopp missed turnaround jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
14:16   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
14:14   Ryan Young missed dunk, blocked by Jalen Smith  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
14:05   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:52   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:41 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 40-47
13:26 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 42-47
13:02   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
12:40   Boo Buie missed layup  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
12:35   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
12:35   Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:35 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
12:22 +2 Pat Spencer made driving layup 44-48
11:58   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
11:41   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by Pat Spencer  
11:13   Ryan Greer missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
11:08   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
11:08 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-49
11:08 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-50
10:45 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 46-50
10:25 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 46-53
9:58   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
9:51 +2 Jared Jones made tip-in 48-53
9:33 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 48-55
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Jared Jones  
8:53   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
8:53 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
8:53 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-57
8:28 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 51-57
8:28   30-second timeout called  
8:15   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
8:16 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
8:16 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-59
8:05   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
8:05   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:05 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
7:50 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 52-61
7:34 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 54-61
7:10   Eric Ayala missed layup  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
6:54   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:42   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
6:34   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:34   Pat Spencer missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:34 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
6:14   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
6:12   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
5:54   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
5:49 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk 55-63
5:28   Miller Kopp missed hook shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
5:26   Jumpball received by Maryland  
5:03   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
5:03   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
5:03   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed free throw  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
4:47 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 57-63
4:19   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:11 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 57-65
4:03   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:57   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
3:57 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-66
3:57 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-67
3:40   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
3:21 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 57-69
2:46 +2 Miller Kopp made fade-away jump shot 59-69
2:23   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   </