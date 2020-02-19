OKLAST
Huggins ties Smith at 879 as No. 17 WVU beats Oklahoma State

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia coach Bob Huggins had a better time being around North Carolina great Dean Smith than talking about tying him on the career wins list.

The 17th-ranked Mountaineers took over early in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 65-47 Tuesday night, giving Huggins his 879th victory to match Smith for sixth all-time among Division I coaches.

“I got to spend a lot of time with him," Huggins said. "Quality guy, class guy, fun guy. I just watched him from afar, a fun guy to be around.

"I don't pay attention. Those are my friends, what do I care?"

Huggins certainly cares about putting wins together, especially after a recent three-game slide that was stopped by Tuesday's second-half dominance.

“I promised the state of West Virginia that we were going to get it going again," Huggins said. “We’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament. We’re going to be a good team. That’s more important to me.”

Cutting down on turnovers was a big reason West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) halted the skid, which included losses last week to top-ranked Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.

“We had three losses in a row. That's unusual, especially for us,” guard Taz Sherman said. “I feel like we’re a good enough team to not go on slumps like that, offensively and defensively.”

The Mountaineers fell behind by 10 early but got back on track with tough defense. Oklahoma State shot 17% (5 of 30) from the floor after halftime and was held to 14 points, the fewest allowed by West Virginia this season.

Sean McNeil made three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer. That capped a 20-4 run to start the second half and gave the Mountaineers a 48-37 lead with 8:42 remaining.

“Obviously, it was a tale of two halves in many ways for our team," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "West Virginia played better than us for 20 minutes for sure, maybe even the last four minutes of the first half, being perfectly honest.”

McNeil and Miles McBride scored 11 points apiece for the Mountaineers. McBride was making his first start. Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds, Derek Culver pulled down 10 off the bench and West Virginia outrebounded Oklahoma State 42-29.

West Virginia’s comeback actually started with the final shot of the first half. Jermaine Haley hit a 3-pointer from the corner on an inbounds pass as time expired. That trimmed the Mountaineers' deficit to 33-28, and they maintained the momentum the rest of the way.

Cameron McGriff scored 19 points for Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10), which won its previous two games.

NEW STARTERS

Huggins inserted guards McBride and Sherman in the starting lineup to replace the 6-foot-10 Culver and guard Jordan McCabe.

“It didn't seem like it helped us much,” Huggins said. “They took away everything we wanted to do, and we didn't handle it very well.”

Despite shooting 1 of 6 and scoring two points in the first half, McBride said it was “a dream come true” to start as a freshman.

The new lineup put the Mountaineers at a size and scoring disadvantage.

“We started small and that probably wasn’t the right thing to do, in hindsight," Huggins said. "We were struggling so hard to score (previously) with playing that bigger lineup, but I thought that bigger lineup in the second half really saved us.”

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys shot 60% from the floor in the first half but went cold after that, going more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers averaged 17 turnovers during their losing streak but committed only 10 on Tuesday. Still, there's plenty of work to do to earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia shot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State heads back home to host Oklahoma on Saturday.

West Virginia plays at TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers have dropped four straight on the road.

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 33
WVU Mountaineers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:38 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 2-0
19:15 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Taz Sherman 2-2
19:06   Yor Anei missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:58 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 2-4
18:25 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 4-4
18:04   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Taz Sherman  
17:50   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:48   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
17:48 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
17:48 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
17:30 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot 6-6
17:08 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made driving dunk 6-8
16:42 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 8-8
16:26   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
16:14   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
16:01 +2 Yor Anei made hook shot 10-8
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Cameron McGriff  
15:37   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:53   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
14:43   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Miles McBride  
14:22   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
14:12   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
13:45   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:33   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
13:26   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
13:24   Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
13:07   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
13:04   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
12:52   Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
12:31   Miles McBride missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
12:23   Bad pass turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
12:06   Shooting foul on Derek Culver  
12:06   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:06   Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:06   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot 10-10
11:25 +2 Yor Anei made dunk 12-10
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:38 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 14-10
10:18 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 14-12
10:10 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 17-12
9:44   Out of bounds turnover on Sean McNeil  
9:20 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk, assist by Kalib Boone 19-12
9:00   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
8:41   Avery Anderson III missed driving layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Avery Anderson III  
8:25   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
7:54   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 22-12
7:04 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 22-14
6:52   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:52 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 23-14
6:52 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14
6:36 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 24-16
6:04 +2 Cameron McGriff made turnaround jump shot 26-16
5:46   Miles McBride missed layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:43   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
5:43 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
5:43 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
5:36 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 28-18
5:17   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:11   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
4:56   Chase Harler missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
4:47   Offensive foul on Isaac Likekele  
4:47   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
4:28   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman  
4:06   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
3:55 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot 28-20
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 30-20
2:56 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot 30-23
2:27   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
2:19   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
2:15   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
2:15   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:15   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
1:55   Kalib Boone missed turnaround jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Chase Harler  
1:45 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Chase Harler 30-25
1:45   30-second timeout called  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Dziagwa, stolen by Taz Sherman  
1:22   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
1:19   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
53.0   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
53.0 +1 Avery Anderson III made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
53.0 +1 Avery Anderson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-25
41.0   30-second timeout called  
30.0   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
30.0   Derek Culver missed free throw  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
4.0   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
4.0   Kalib Boone missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4.0 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
1.0 +3 Jermaine Haley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman 33-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 14
WVU Mountaineers 37

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 33-30
19:10   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:52 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 33-32
18:25   Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
18:16   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:14   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
18:11 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman 33-34
18:06   30-second timeout called  
18:06   Commercial timeout called  
17:46   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
17:25   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:19   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:17   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
17:10   Yor Anei missed hook shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:08   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
16:58   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:33   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
16:04   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
16:00 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made dunk 33-36
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:58   Derek Culver missed layup  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
14:50 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 33-38
14:27 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made jump shot 35-38
14:10   Derek Culver missed layup, blocked by Lindy Waters III  
14:07   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
14:06   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
13:39 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
14:07   Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
13:50   Bad pass turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
13:43   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
13:35   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
13:28   Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:10   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
12:55   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
12:35 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 35-41
12:22   Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Miles McBride  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
12:00   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:00 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
11:46   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
11:43   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
11:29 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 37-42
11:06   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
11:06 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 37-43
11:06   Gabe Osabuohien missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
11:00   Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
10:45   Sean McNeil missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
10:37   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:25   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
10:10   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
10:04   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
9:45   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
9:45 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 37-44
9:45 +1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-45
9:28   Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:02   Derek Culver missed turnaround jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
8:52   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
8:49   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:47   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
8:42 +1 Sean McNeil made 1st of 3 free throws 37-46
8:42 +1 Sean McNeil made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-47
8:42 +1 Sean McNeil made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-48
8:20   Offensive foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
8:20   Turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
8:20   30-second timeout called  
8:20   Commercial timeout called  
8:07   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
8:04   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
7:57 +2 Cameron McGriff made driving layup 39-48
7:30 +2 Sean McNeil made driving layup 39-50
7:21 +2 Cameron McGriff made driving layup 41-50
6:56   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:55   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
6:55 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 41-51
6:55 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-52
6:47   Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:17   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
6:15   Shot clock violation turnover on West Virginia  
5:59   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:29   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
5:26   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
5:26 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 41-53
5:26   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
5:20   Shooting foul on Derek Culver  
5:20 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 42-53
5:20   Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:06 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot 42-55
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:27 +2 Jermaine Haley made driving layup 42-57
4:08   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
3:21   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
3:21   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
