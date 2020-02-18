PITT
Williams leads No. 8 Florida State past Pittsburgh 82-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Patrick Williams is feeling more comfortable, and the freshman’s play has the rest of the ACC very uncomfortable.

Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State pulled away in the second half and beat Pittsburgh 82-67 on Tuesday night.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Williams came off the bench to score in double figures for the 10th time this season for the Seminoles (22-4, 12-3 ACC), who improved to 14-0 at home.

“Confidence comes with experience,” Williams said. “Towards the beginning, little experience in college at all and then little experience in the ACC. I feel like really the game has been slowing down a lot for me. I’ve just been able to think the game more.”

Williams’ athleticism and instincts are showing. He has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, and his last two games have been among his best. On Saturday, he scored 17 points in a win over Syracuse - his highest point total in an ACC game - on 7-of-14 shooting. On Tuesday, it was another efficient night as he shot 7 of 12 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.

“He’s really starting to blossom,” Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said. “There’s a reason why he’s looked at as one of the top guys, potentially, for the NBA draft, if that’s something he chooses to do.”

Williams has plenty of time to make that decision. For now, he’s a spark plug off the bench each game. Led by Williams, Polite and Dominik Olejniczak (eight points), FSU's bench outscored Pittsburgh 53-15.

“I was very pleased with our bench,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Our rotation guys came in and gave us a lot of effort and execution.”

Au’Diese Toney had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and seven assists for Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10), which has lost six of its last eight games.

The Panthers shot 21 of 56 (37.5%) from the floor, and made only 4 of 22 3-pointers (18.2%).

“We didn't make some shots and we didn't make the best decisions throughout the game,” Capel said.

Balsa Koprivica had seven points and seven rebounds, helping Florida State gain a 40-27 rebounding edge.

Devin Vassell returned from a one-game absence for Florida State and finished with three points and four rebounds.

The victory helped the Seminoles avenge a 63-61 loss at Pittsburgh in the season opener on Nov. 6.

MAN OF STEAL

Trent Forrest had two first-half steals, giving him 219 for his career and moving him into the top 25 in ACC history. Forrest is third on Florida State’s all-time steals list, behind Charlie Ward (238) and Delvon Arrington (225).

ROAD MISFORTUNE VS. TOP 25

Pittsburgh is 0-21 on the road against AP Top 25 teams, a streak that dates seven years. The Panthers’ last road victory over a ranked team was at Cincinnati, 62-52 in overtime, on Feb. 9, 2013.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State has hung out at No. 8 in the polls for a few weeks and likely won’t get a chance to move up again until the Seminoles play host to No. 11 Louisville on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh was able to keep the game close in the first half, but Trey McGowens was held to only three points - he averages 12.5 - and the Panthers made fewer than 20% of their 3-point attempts.

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker, two of the Seminoles’ top guards, didn’t score in the first half. But the Seminoles had 29 bench points in the first half, more than making up for the scoring load. Walker finished with seven points.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Florida State: At NC State on Saturday.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 33
FSU Seminoles 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:44   Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
19:40   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
19:40 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:40 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Trey McGowens  
19:11   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
19:02   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
18:50   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:43   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
18:20   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
18:12 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 4-0
17:58 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot 4-3
17:25   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
17:12   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
17:12 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
17:12 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
16:50   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:42 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 6-5
16:16   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest  
16:04 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 8-5
15:36   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
15:28 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 10-5
15:22   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest  
14:42   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:30 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made alley-oop shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 12-5
14:21   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
14:16   Offensive foul on Au'Diese Toney  
14:16   Turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
14:06   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
13:55 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made turnaround jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 12-7
13:35 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 15-7
13:16 +3 Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 15-10
13:15   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
12:49   Xavier Johnson missed driving layup  
12:47   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:23   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:16 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 15-12
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Trent Forrest  
11:39   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
11:16   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
11:16   Balsa Koprivica missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:16 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
10:37   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
10:31   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Polite  
10:10   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
9:38   Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
9:33 +2 Balsa Koprivica made layup 15-15
9:19   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
9:07 +2 Balsa Koprivica made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans 15-17
9:01   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
9:01   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Trey McGowens  
8:59   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
8:42 +2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 17-17
8:22 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans 17-19
7:59   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
7:50 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk, assist by Rayquan Evans 17-21
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
6:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
6:19 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 17-24
5:47   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5:45   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
5:45 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
5:45 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
5:39   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
5:31 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Balsa Koprivica 19-26
5:09   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
5:07   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
4:53   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
4:52   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
4:26 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Justin Champagnie 22-26
4:52 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
4:44   Raiquan Gray missed reverse layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:26 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Justin Champagnie 22-26
4:26   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
4:26   Terrell Brown missed free throw  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:23   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
4:21   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
4:21 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 23-26
4:21 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
4:05   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
3:55 +2 Justin Champagnie made driving layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 26-26
3:38 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest 26-28
3:07 +2 Terrell Brown made layup, assist by Au'Diese Toney 28-28
3:07   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:07 +1 Terrell Brown made free throw 29-28
2:58 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker 29-30
2:32   Double dribble turnover on Trey McGowens  
2:20 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 29-33
1:50   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
1:30   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
37.0 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 31-35
1:00   Trey McGowens missed running Jump Shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
54.0   Patrick Williams missed dunk  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
43.0 +2 Anthony Polite made layup 29-35
37.0 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 31-35
35.0   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Trey McGowens  
33.0   Trey McGowens missed layup  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
31.0 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 33-35
31.0   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
31.0   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
6.0   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
4.0 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 33-37
4.0   Shooting foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
4.0 +1 Patrick Williams made free throw 33-38
0.0   Xavier Johnson missed dunk, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 34
FSU Seminoles 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
19:39   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Trey McGowens  
19:02   Trey McGowens missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
18:39   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
18:31 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 33-41
18:14   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
18:14 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
18:14 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-41
17:59   M.J. Walker missed layup  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
17:51   Shooting foul on Trey McGowens  
17:51 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
17:51 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
17:39   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
17:25   Terrell Brown missed dunk  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:09   M.J. Walker missed layup  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
17:03 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 35-45
16:42 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 37-45
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
16:31   Flagrant foul on Au'Diese Toney  
16:31   Turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
16:31 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
16:31 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
16:23   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Malik Osborne  
15:55   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
15:42   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
15:37   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:27   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:10 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 40-47
14:49   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
14:27   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
14:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State  
14:10   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
14:05 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 40-50
13:53   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
13:45 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 42-50
13:24 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 42-52
13:08   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
13:02   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
13:00   Devin Vassell missed dunk  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:58 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk 42-54
12:58   Commercial timeout called  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
12:32 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made dunk 44-54
12:16 +2 Rayquan Evans made floating jump shot 44-56
11:49   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
11:42 +2 Malik Osborne made layup 44-58
11:42   Shooting foul on Ryan Murphy  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 Malik Osborne made free throw 44-59
11:12   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
10:51 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Osborne 44-62
10:37   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
10:09 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 47-62
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
9:37   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
9:21   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Anthony Polite  
9:06 +2 Anthony Polite made layup, assist by Wyatt Wilkes 47-64
8:48   Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans  
8:48 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 48-64
8:48 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-64
8:27   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
8:17   Personal foul on Balsa Koprivica  
8:14   Turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
8:01 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made layup, assist by Balsa Koprivica 49-66
7:34   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:20   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:10   Balsa Koprivica missed layup  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
6:55