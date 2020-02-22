GATECH
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Things looked bleak for Syracuse entering Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.

Losers of three straight, the Orange displayed little energy in the first half, shooting just 7 of 26, and trailed by 11 at the break, 38-27.

A deep 3 and short jumper by freshman Joe Girard to open the second half gave Syracuse (15-12, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) the spark it needed and the Orange outscored Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9) 52-34 in the final 20 minutes en route to a 79-72 win.

“I’ve got to give them credit the way they played the second half. They made some tough shots,” said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner. “I thought the whole game came down to Girard hitting that deep 3 to start the second half and then he hit another bucket.

That just changed the momentum because we were up by 11 and I thought we ready to bury them.”

After shooting 27 percent in the first half, the Orange heated up and hit 16 of 25 for 64 % after intermission.

“You know it’s going to be hard to come back from 11 but we did, ultimately,” said Girard, who scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half. “I was just out there trying to make plays, got an open look and shot it. It went in, thankfully.

We knew the first few minutes of the second half were going to be crucial and in the beginning we got it rolling. From there, we controlled the whole second half.”

Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 to lead Syracuse. Buddy Boeheim added 13 and Bourama Sidibe had 10 rebounds, three steals and six points, including a crucial put-back, before fouling out.

Dolezaj scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, including 14 in the last seven minutes. He hit six consecutive foul shots to help seal the win.

Moses Wright had a career-high 33 points on 14 of 17 inside-the-paint shooting and added 10 rebounds. Michael Devoe added 11 points. The loss snapped Georgia Tech’s modest two-game winning streak.

“They (Syracuse) didn’t have the same energy in the second half, and it caused us to have turnovers” Wright said. “And it caused Syracuse to have more energy on the offensive end. That shot (Girard) seemed to give them a little bit more confidence.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, not given to lavish praise, was proud of his team’s comeback.

“At halftime, this was a very hard game to win. After you lose three in a row it’s even harder. They just went out there and ignored what happened and just played, and it’s a tremendous tribute to those five guys.

This is one of the best second halves we ever played. Anywhere. This was a tremendous win.”

Boeheim also paid tribute to Sidibe, who has struggled mightily this season. His put-back gave Syracuse a 58-55 lead with 6:27 to go. “This is what Bourama can do. He can do what he did today. It may not look like much but he can do that on a consistent basis. He makes us different when he can do those things."

“Bourama played great in the second half,” Dolezaj said. “That’s what we need from him every single night.”

Sparked by eight points from Girard, Syracuse went on a 12-2 run to start the second half, closing to 40-39 on a jumper by Boeheim with 15:49 left. Dolezaj's jumper off glass made it 51-49 Georgia Tech with 10:31 to go.

Hughes hit 1 of 2 free throws, giving Syracuse a 52-51 margin with 9:15 left in regulation for its first lead since 4-2. A lay-in by Girard extended Syracuse's margin to three and Syracuse took its largest lead of the half up to that point, 68-62, on a lay-in by Dolezaj with 4:53 left.

Two foul shots by Hughes gave Syracuse its largest lead, 72-62 with 1:22 to go.

Wright dominated inside in the first half, scoring 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, all from inside the paint. In the half, the Yellow Jackets hit 13 of 27 and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Georgia Tech outscored the Orange 18-8 in the paint and held a 38-27 lead at the break. The Orange missed 10 straight field goal attempts and 1 of 14 during one stretch.

NO BANKS

Yellow Jackets center James Banks III fouled out with more than six minutes to go, which robbed the team of an inside presence that could have changed things at the end.

NO SPREE FROM 3

Syracuse, which relies on 3-point shooting, continues to struggle from beyond the arc. The Orange shot just 5 of 14.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets let this game slip away and begins a three-game home stand to salvage its season.

Syracuse: The Orange showed a lot of heart in its comeback. Playing for nothing much more than pride, Syracuse played with energy and purpose in the second half. The Orange must win the ACC Tournament to gain an NCAA post-season bid.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech begins a three-game home stand Tuesday against Clemson.

Syracuse goes on the road Wednesday for a matchup against long-time former Big East rival Pittsburgh.

1st Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 38
CUSE Orange 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
19:33   James Banks III missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:17 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 0-2
18:58   Offensive foul on James Banks III  
18:58   Turnover on James Banks III  
18:37   Marek Dolezaj missed fade-away jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:19   Jordan Usher missed floating jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:17   Bad pass turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
18:07 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 2-2
17:47 +2 Quincy Guerrier made driving layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 2-4
17:16 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 5-4
17:04   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
16:54   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
16:46 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Jordan Usher 7-4
16:26   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
16:24   Offensive foul on Marek Dolezaj  
16:24   Turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
16:01   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
15:56 +2 Moses Wright made dunk 9-4
15:34 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 9-7
15:27 +3 Jordan Usher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 12-7
15:06   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
15:06 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
15:06 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-9
14:40 +2 Moses Wright made hook shot 14-9
14:24   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
14:19   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
14:19 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 15-9
14:19   Michael Devoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
13:51   Quincy Guerrier missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
13:31 +2 James Banks III made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 17-9
13:31   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
13:31   James Banks III missed free throw  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
13:25   Out of bounds turnover on Moses Wright  
13:17   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
13:10   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
12:56   Bourama Sidibe missed hook shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
12:45   James Banks III missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
12:37   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Evan Cole, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
12:16   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
12:03   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
11:55   Evan Cole missed tip-in  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
11:55   Evan Cole missed tip-in  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
11:55   Personal foul on Evan Cole  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
11:23   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
11:00 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 20-9
10:47   Howard Washington missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
10:38   Offensive foul on Michael Devoe  
10:38   Turnover on Michael Devoe  
10:20   Marek Dolezaj missed hook shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
10:15   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
10:08   Shooting foul on Evan Cole  
10:08 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 20-10
10:08 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado  
9:43 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 20-13
9:24 +2 Moses Wright made reverse layup 22-13
9:04   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes  
8:52   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
8:43 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 22-16
8:10   Jordan Usher missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
7:53   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
7:25   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Moses Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:24 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
7:09   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III  
6:45   Michael Devoe missed floating jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
6:36   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
6:23   Offensive foul on Elijah Hughes  
6:13   Turnover on Elijah Hughes  
6:05   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
6:05   James Banks III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:05   James Banks III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:04   Offensive foul on Marek Dolezaj  
6:04   Turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
6:04 +1 Bubba Parham made 1st of 2 free throws 24-16
6:04 +1 Bubba Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-16
5:48   Brycen Goodine missed jump shot  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
5:33   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
5:20   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
4:52   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
4:52 +1 Jesse Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
4:52 +1 Jesse Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
4:44   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
4:44 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 26-18
4:44 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-18
4:26 +2 Elijah Hughes made floating jump shot 27-20
4:05   Moses Wright missed layup  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
3:56   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Jordan Usher  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
3:45   Offensive foul on Elijah Hughes  
3:45   Turnover on Elijah Hughes  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 29-20
3:08   Joseph Girard III missed floating jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
2:51   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
2:49   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
2:48 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 29-21
2:48 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
2:29 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 32-22
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by James Banks III  
1:47 +2 Moses Wright made alley-oop shot, assist by Michael Devoe 34-22
1:47   30-second timeout called  
1:47   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
1:15   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
1:03 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 34-25
34.0   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
34.0 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
34.0 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-25
26.0   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
26.0 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
26.0 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
26.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0 +2 Moses Wright made turnaround jump shot 38-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 34
CUSE Orange 52

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 38-30
19:15   3-second violation turnover on James Banks III  
18:58 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 38-32
18:30   Moses Wright missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
18:24   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
18:24   Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:24   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:06   James Banks III missed hook shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:58 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 38-34
17:27   Backcourt turnover on Moses Wright  
17:27   30-second timeout called  
17:27   Commercial timeout called  
17:16   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
17:01 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Moses Wright 40-34
16:48   Personal foul on James Banks III  
16:41 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 40-36
16:41   Shooting foul on Michael Devoe  
16:41 +1 Joseph Girard III made free throw 40-37
16:25   Offensive foul on Moses Wright  
16:25   Turnover on Moses Wright  
16:20   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
16:09   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
15:53   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +2 Buddy Boeheim made turnaround jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 40-39
15:25 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moses Wright 43-39
14:58   Bourama Sidibe missed layup  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
14:39 +2 Moses Wright made floating jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 45-39
14:27   Joseph Girard III missed turnaround jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
13:59   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
13:35   Shooting foul on Jordan Usher  
13:35   Elijah Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:35 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
13:18   Jordan Usher missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
13:11 +2 Buddy Boeheim made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 45-42
12:51 +2 Jose Alvarado made driving layup 47-42
12:40   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
12:37   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
12:19   Jordan Usher missed floating jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
12:11 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 47-45
12:11   30-second timeout called  
12:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +2 James Banks III made tip-in, assist by Bubba Parham 49-45
11:22 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 49-47
10:52 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 51-47
10:29 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot 51-49
10:19   Official timeout called  
10:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
9:53 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 51-51
9:27   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
9:16   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
9:16   Elijah Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:16 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
8:46   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
8:44   Traveling violation turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
8:34   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
8:20 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 51-54
8:06   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
7:52   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
7:52 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
7:41   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Moses Wright  
7:13   James Banks III missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
7:08 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 53-56
6:47   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
6:47 +1 James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws 54-56
6:47 +1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
6:28   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
6:25 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk 55-58
6:25   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
6:25   Bourama Sidibe missed free throw  