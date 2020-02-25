DRAKE
LOYCHI

No Text

Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago over Drake 64-60

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three assists and Loyola Chicago held off Drake 64-60 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight home win.

Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers (20-10, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who made 19 of 31 free throws.

Liam Robbins scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points with eight rebounds for Drake (18-12, 8-9). Roman Penn had six assists.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Drake defeated Loyola of Chicago 65-62 on Jan. 7. Loyola of Chicago finishes out the regular season against Bradley on the road on Saturday. Drake finishes out the regular season against Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.

---

---

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 28
LOYCHI Ramblers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:47 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 0-2
19:32   Shooting foul on Bruno Skokna  
19:32 +1 Jonah Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws 1-2
19:32 +1 Jonah Jackson made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-2
19:32 +1 Jonah Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-2
19:21   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Drake  
18:57   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Drake  
18:34   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Clemons  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:23   Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
18:10   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
17:50 +2 Tate Hall made dunk, assist by Bruno Skokna 3-4
17:50   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
17:50 +1 Tate Hall made free throw 3-5
17:39   Offensive foul on Liam Robbins  
17:39   Turnover on Liam Robbins  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson  
16:58 +3 Liam Robbins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 6-5
16:39   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
16:39 +1 Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 6-6
16:39   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
16:24 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn 8-6
16:04 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 8-8
15:55   Roman Penn missed layup  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
15:43 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 8-10
15:14   Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy  
15:14   Turnover on Anthony Murphy  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
15:01   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
14:43 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot, assist by Aher Uguak 8-12
14:17   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
14:02 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 8-14
13:52   Offensive foul on Noah Thomas  
13:52   Turnover on Noah Thomas  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Noah Thomas  
13:35   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
13:13   Offensive foul on Aher Uguak  
13:13   Turnover on Aher Uguak  
12:51   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Paxson Wojcik  
12:23   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Garrett Sturtz  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas  
11:51 +2 Franklin Agunanne made layup 8-16
11:40   Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
11:40   Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Paxson Wojcik missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:56 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 10-16
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
10:24   Roman Penn missed layup  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
10:17 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 12-16
10:08   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:59   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:53   Jumpball received by Drake  
9:46   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson  
9:10 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 14-16
9:08   30-second timeout called  
8:56   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
8:49 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 14-18
8:40   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tate Hall  
8:36   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
8:36 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
8:36 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
7:59   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
7:45   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:45 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
7:45   Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
7:30   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
7:01 +3 Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 18-20
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Antonio Pilipovic  
6:29   Garrett Sturtz missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
6:23   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
6:23 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
6:23   Marquise Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
6:09   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
5:52   Franklin Agunanne missed hook shot, blocked by Antonio Pilipovic  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
5:52   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
5:27 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 21-21
5:10   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
5:02 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 23-21
4:40 +2 Bruno Skokna made jump shot 23-23
4:19 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 26-23
3:54   Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
3:40 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 28-23
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
3:29 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
3:29 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
3:07   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Keith Clemons  
2:54   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
2:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
2:06 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 28-27
1:37   Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
1:17   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
1:08 +2 Marquise Kennedy made alley-oop shot, assist by Keith Clemons 28-29
50.0   Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
45.0 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 28-31
42.0   30-second timeout called  
16.0   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
1.0   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 32
LOYCHI Ramblers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Liam Robbins missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
19:20   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:12 +2 Roman Penn made layup 30-31
19:01   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
18:47   Tate Hall missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:36   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tate Hall  
18:30   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
18:30 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
18:30 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
18:10   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
18:08   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
17:50   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
17:33   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
17:33   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:33 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
17:26   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
17:15 +2 Tate Hall made layup 31-35
17:01   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
16:56 +2 Cameron Krutwig made dunk, assist by Marquise Kennedy 31-37
16:44   30-second timeout called  
16:44   Commercial timeout called  
16:33   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
16:04 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 31-39
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
15:29   Roman Penn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:29 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
15:12   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
15:12   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:12 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
15:02   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
14:51   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
14:38   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
14:31   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
14:22   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
14:17 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 32-42
13:53   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
13:44   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
13:39   Garrett Sturtz missed layup  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Drake  
13:17 +3 Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 35-42
12:47 +2 Franklin Agunanne made dunk, assist by Paxson Wojcik 35-44
12:31   Personal foul on Franklin Agunanne  
12:19   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
12:04 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot 35-47
11:47   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
11:29   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:29   Marquise Kennedy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:29   Marquise Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
11:01   Noah Thomas missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
10:47   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
10:47   Marquise Kennedy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:47 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-48
10:27   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
10:22   Marquise Kennedy missed dunk  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:13 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn 37-48
9:47   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:34   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
9:34 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
9:34 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
9:15 +2 Aher Uguak made jump shot 39-50
8:53 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 41-50
8:32 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 41-52
8:09 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup 43-52
7:43   Keith Clemons missed layup, blocked by Garrett Sturtz  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
7:19 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn 45-52
7:19   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
7:19 +1 Garrett Sturtz made free throw 46-52
7:03 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 46-54
6:44 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 49-54
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
5:58 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup 51-54
5:38   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
5:38 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 51-55
5:38   Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:09 +2 Roman Penn made layup 53-55
4:43   Jumpball received by Drake  
4:43   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
4:18   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:04   Official timeout called  
4:02   Tate Hall missed layup  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
3:56 +2 Aher Uguak made layup 53-57
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Keith Clemons  
3:34   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:34 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
3:34   Keith Clemons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
3:13   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
2:47   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
2:47   Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:47 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
2:19   Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins  
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Noah Thomas  
1:45 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 55-59
1:18   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
52.0   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
41.0   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
41.0 +1 Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 55-60
41.0 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
32.0   Liam Robbins missed layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
30.0   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
30.0