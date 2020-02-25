|
20:00
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
19:47
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
0-2
19:32
Shooting foul on Bruno Skokna
19:32
+1
Jonah Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws
1-2
19:32
+1
Jonah Jackson made 2nd of 3 free throws
2-2
19:32
+1
Jonah Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws
3-2
19:21
Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
19:19
Defensive rebound by Drake
18:57
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:53
Offensive rebound by Drake
18:34
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Clemons
18:32
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
18:23
Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:21
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
18:10
Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Wilkins
17:50
+2
Tate Hall made dunk, assist by Bruno Skokna
3-4
17:50
Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson
17:50
+1
Tate Hall made free throw
3-5
17:39
Offensive foul on Liam Robbins
17:39
Turnover on Liam Robbins
17:25
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson
16:58
+3
Liam Robbins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
6-5
16:39
Shooting foul on Roman Penn
16:39
+1
Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
6-6
16:39
Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:39
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
16:24
+2
Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn
8-6
16:04
+2
Lucas Williamson made jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
8-8
15:55
Roman Penn missed layup
15:53
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
15:43
+2
Cameron Krutwig made jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
8-10
15:14
Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy
15:14
Turnover on Anthony Murphy
15:14
Commercial timeout called
15:04
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
15:02
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
15:01
Personal foul on Roman Penn
14:43
+2
Cameron Krutwig made hook shot, assist by Aher Uguak
8-12
14:17
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
14:15
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
14:02
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup
8-14
13:52
Offensive foul on Noah Thomas
13:52
Turnover on Noah Thomas
13:37
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Noah Thomas
13:35
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
13:21
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins
13:13
Offensive foul on Aher Uguak
13:13
Turnover on Aher Uguak
12:51
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
12:35
Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Paxson Wojcik
12:23
Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Garrett Sturtz
12:21
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
12:17
Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas
11:51
+2
Franklin Agunanne made layup
8-16
11:40
Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic
11:40
Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic
11:40
Commercial timeout called
11:20
Paxson Wojcik missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
11:18
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
10:56
+2
Roman Penn made jump shot
10-16
10:36
Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
10:24
Roman Penn missed layup
10:22
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
10:17
+2
Liam Robbins made layup
12-16
10:08
Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:06
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
9:59
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:57
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
9:53
Jumpball received by Drake
9:46
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
9:44
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
9:30
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson
9:10
+2
Liam Robbins made layup
14-16
9:08
30-second timeout called
8:56
Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
8:54
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
8:49
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup
14-18
8:40
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tate Hall
8:36
Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy
8:36
+1
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
14-19
8:36
+1
Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-20
8:19
Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
7:59
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
7:57
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
7:45
Shooting foul on Keith Clemons
7:45
Commercial timeout called
7:45
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
15-20
7:45
Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:45
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
7:30
Tate Hall missed jump shot
7:28
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
7:01
+3
Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
18-20
6:37
Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Antonio Pilipovic
6:29
Garrett Sturtz missed layup
6:27
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
6:23
Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic
6:23
+1
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
18-21
6:23
Marquise Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:23
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
6:09
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:07
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
5:52
Franklin Agunanne missed hook shot, blocked by Antonio Pilipovic
5:52
Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
5:52
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:50
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
5:27
+3
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
21-21
5:10
Tate Hall missed jump shot
5:08
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
5:02
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
23-21
4:40
+2
Bruno Skokna made jump shot
23-23
4:19
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins
26-23
3:54
Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:52
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
3:40
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk
28-23
3:39
Commercial timeout called
3:29
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
3:29
+1
Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws
28-24
3:29
+1
Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-25
3:07
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
3:07
Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Keith Clemons
2:54
Keith Clemons missed jump shot
2:52
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
2:20
Shot clock violation turnover on Drake
2:06
+2
Keith Clemons made layup
28-27
1:37
Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Lucas Williamson
1:17
Marquise Kennedy missed layup
1:15
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
1:08
+2
Marquise Kennedy made alley-oop shot, assist by Keith Clemons
28-29
50.0
Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup
|
28-31
|
42.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|