20:00
Jumpball received by San Francisco
19:46
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea
19:32
+3
Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
3-0
19:08
+2
Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
3-2
18:42
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:40
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
18:23
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:19
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
18:09
+2
Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
3-4
17:42
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
17:31
Malcolm Porter missed jump shot
17:29
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
17:21
+3
Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
3-7
16:59
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
16:54
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
3-9
16:36
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:34
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
16:22
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:20
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
16:06
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
16:04
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
15:54
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:52
Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
15:46
Remu Raitanen missed jump shot
15:44
Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
15:46
Jumpball received by Portland
15:46
Lost ball turnover on Remu Raitanen, stolen by Jacob Tryon
15:46
Commercial timeout called
15:31
Malcolm Porter missed layup
15:29
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
15:21
Personal foul on Malcolm Porter
15:12
+3
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen
3-12
15:12
Offensive foul on Jacob Tryon
15:12
Turnover on Jacob Tryon
14:37
+2
Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
3-14
14:19
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:17
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
14:09
Jimbo Lull missed jump shot
14:07
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
14:07
Jimbo Lull missed layup
14:07
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
14:07
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
14:07
+1
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
3-15
14:07
+1
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-16
13:51
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
13:49
Chase Adams missed jump shot
13:47
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
13:39
Offensive foul on Jamaree Bouyea
13:39
Turnover on Jamaree Bouyea
13:24
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:22
Offensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
13:19
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
13:16
Chase Adams missed jump shot
13:14
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
13:05
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:03
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
12:45
+2
Chase Adams made jump shot
5-16
12:23
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:21
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
12:14
JoJo Walker missed layup
12:12
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
12:03
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:01
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
11:54
+3
Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen
5-19
11:14
+2
Josh Kunen made jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
7-21
11:40
+2
JoJo Walker made jump shot
7-19
11:14
+2
Josh Kunen made jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
7-21
10:55
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:53
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
10:38
Jimbo Lull missed jump shot
10:36
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
10:30
Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend
10:28
Offensive rebound by Portland
10:24
Jacob Tryon missed jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
10:08
+2
Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Trevante Anderson
7-23
9:47
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny
9:40
+2
Josh Kunen made layup, assist by Charles Minlend
7-25
9:03
Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:20
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
9:18
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
9:03
Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:03
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
9:03
Personal foul on Charles Minlend
8:45
Traveling violation turnover on Quincy Ferebee
8:29
+2
Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jordan Ratinho
7-27
8:03
JoJo Walker missed jump shot
8:01
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
7:48
+3
Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
7-30
7:24
Lavar Harewood missed jump shot
7:22
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
7:19
Personal foul on Lavar Harewood
7:19
Commercial timeout called
7:15
Charles Minlend missed jump shot
7:13
Defensive rebound by Portland
6:40
Shot clock violation turnover on Portland
6:29
Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:27
Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood
6:07
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Charles Minlend
6:02
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:00
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
5:59
Personal foul on Trevante Anderson
5:43
+3
Lavar Harewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
10-30
5:23
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:21
Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood
5:08
+3
Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Porter
13-30
4:38
Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot
4:36
Defensive rebound by Portland
4:24
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Josh Kunen
4:19
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made layup, assist by Khalil Shabazz
13-32
4:03
Chase Adams missed layup, blocked by Khalil Shabazz
4:03
Offensive rebound by Portland
4:02
Commercial timeout called
3:52
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
3:51
Takiula Fahrensohn missed free throw
3:51
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
3:35
Khalil Shabazz missed layup
3:33
Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood
3:31
Double dribble turnover on Lavar Harewood
3:11
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:09
Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood
2:53
Chase Adams missed jump shot
2:51
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
2:49
Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter
2:49
+1
Jordan Ratinho made 1st of 2 free throws
13-33
2:49
+1
Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-34
2:39
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:37
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
2:28
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz
|
13-37
|
2:15
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Tryon made free throw
|
14-37
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Tryon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-37
|
1:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
17-37
|
1:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Charles Minlend
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
43.0
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-40
|
29.0
|
|
+3
|
JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
20-40
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|