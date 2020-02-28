PORT
Bouyea, Lull lead San Francisco past Portland 81-65

  • AP
  • Feb 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jimbo Lull grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 16 points and San Francisco beat Portland 81-65 on Thursday night.

Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points and Jordan Rathino had 10 for the Dons (19-11, 8-7 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz scored 12 points and made five assists and Josh Kunen had 10 points.

Charles Minlend, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dons, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Tahirou Diabate and Jojo Walker scored 17 points apiece for the Pilots (9-21, 1-14). Takiula Fahrensohn added 11 points.

The Dons leveled the season series against the Pilots with the win. Portland defeated San Francisco 76-65 on Jan. 4. San Francisco (19-11, 8-7) finishes out the regular season against Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Portland finishes out the regular season against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
PORT Pilots 20
SANFRAN Dons 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
19:46   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
19:32 +3 Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 3-0
19:08 +2 Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 3-2
18:42   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
18:23   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
18:09 +2 Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 3-4
17:42   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
17:31   Malcolm Porter missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:21 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 3-7
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
16:54 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 3-9
16:36   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:22   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
16:06   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:54   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
15:46   Remu Raitanen missed jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
15:46   Jumpball received by Portland  
15:46   Lost ball turnover on Remu Raitanen, stolen by Jacob Tryon  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Malcolm Porter missed layup  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:21   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
15:12 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 3-12
15:12   Offensive foul on Jacob Tryon  
15:12   Turnover on Jacob Tryon  
14:37 +2 Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 3-14
14:19   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
14:09   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:07   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:07   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
14:07 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 3-15
14:07 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-16
13:51   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:49   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:39   Offensive foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
13:39   Turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
13:24   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
13:19   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:16   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:05   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
12:45 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 5-16
12:23   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
12:14   JoJo Walker missed layup  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
12:03   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
11:54 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 5-19
11:14 +2 Josh Kunen made jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 7-21
11:40 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot 7-19
11:14 +2 Josh Kunen made jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 7-21
10:55   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:38   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
10:30   Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Portland  
10:24   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:08 +2 Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Trevante Anderson 7-23
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny  
9:40 +2 Josh Kunen made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 7-25
9:03   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
9:03   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
9:03   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
8:45   Traveling violation turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
8:29 +2 Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jordan Ratinho 7-27
8:03   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
7:48 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 7-30
7:24   Lavar Harewood missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
7:19   Personal foul on Lavar Harewood  
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Portland  
6:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Portland  
6:29   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood  
6:07   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Charles Minlend  
6:02   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
5:59   Personal foul on Trevante Anderson  
5:43 +3 Lavar Harewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 10-30
5:23   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood  
5:08 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Porter 13-30
4:38   Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Portland  
4:24   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Josh Kunen  
4:19 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup, assist by Khalil Shabazz 13-32
4:03   Chase Adams missed layup, blocked by Khalil Shabazz  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Portland  
4:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
3:51   Takiula Fahrensohn missed free throw  
3:51   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
3:35   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood  
3:31   Double dribble turnover on Lavar Harewood  
3:11   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood  
2:53   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
2:49   Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter  
2:49 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 1st of 2 free throws 13-33
2:49 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-34
2:39   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
2:28 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 13-37
2:15   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
2:03   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
2:02   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
2:02 +1 Jacob Tryon made free throw 14-37
2:02 +1 Jacob Tryon made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-37
1:47   Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
1:35   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
1:23 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 17-37
1:04   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Minlend  
49.0   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
43.0 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 17-40
29.0 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 20-40
2.0   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT Pilots 45
SANFRAN Dons 41

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
19:36   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend  
19:24 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 22-40
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Jacob Tryon  
18:55   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
18:50 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 22-42
18:33   Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
18:16   Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter  
18:16   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:16   Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
17:55   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
17:41   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Portland  
17:24   JoJo Walker missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
17:16   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
16:54   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
16:52   Shooting foul on JoJo Walker  
16:52 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 1st of 2 free throws 22-43
16:52 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-44
16:39   Bad pass turnover on Takiula Fahrensohn, stolen by Charles Minlend  
16:30   Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
16:16 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot 24-44
16:08   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Chase Adams  
15:54 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate 26-44
15:45   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
15:35   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 29-44
14:55 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot 29-47
14:40 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 32-47
14:15 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made jump shot 32-49
13:48   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
13:43   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
13:27   Khalil Shabazz missed jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
13:06 +3 Tahirou Diabate made 3-pt. jump shot 35-49
12:43   Dzmitry Ryuny missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
12:32 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 38-49
12:32   30-second timeout called  
12:12 +3 Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 38-52
11:45   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:46 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
11:46 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
11:32   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
11:20   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
10:38   Josh Kunen missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
10:35   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
10:25 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot 43-52
10:01   Traveling violation turnover on Trevante Anderson  
9:45 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 45-52
9:45   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
9:45   Tahirou Diabate missed free throw  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
9:35   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
9:29   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Tryon  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Portland  
9:15   JoJo Walker missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
9:07   Charles Minlend missed layup  
9:06   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
9:03   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
8:43 +2 Quincy Ferebee made layup 47-52
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
8:22 +2 Tahirou Diabate made dunk 49-52
7:53 +2 Remu Raitanen made layup 49-54
7:33   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
7:18   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:18 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
7:18 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-56
6:52   Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:32 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 49-58
6:10   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
5:57 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 49-61
5:56   Shooting foul on JoJo Walker  
5:56 +1 Khalil Shabazz made free throw 49-62
5:36   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
5:37 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 50-62
5:37 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-62
5:17 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 51-65
5:04   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
4:52 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Khalil Shabazz 51-67
4:47   Full timeout called  
4:47   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
4:35 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Khalil Shabazz 51-69
4:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jimbo Lull  
4:32 +1 JoJo Walker made free throw 52-69
4:26   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Remu Raitanen  
4:11   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
4:05 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 55-69
3:45 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 55-71
3:36   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34