Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74

  • Feb 27, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Wisconsin inbounded the ball and D'Mitrik Trice spent a few seconds dribbling on the perimeter. Then he passed to a teammate, who passed back.

After a bit more dribbling, there wasn't much time for Trice to do anything but shoot.

''I knew that I was going to be able to attack or create for somebody else, or find my own shot,'' Trice said. ''He was sagging off a little bit, so I just took the shot with confidence, and it went in.''

Trice's 3-pointer late in the second half put the Badgers up by six, and they held on for an 81-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night. Trice finished with 28 points for Wisconsin, which snapped the Wolverines' five-game winning streak and extended its own winning streak to five.

The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) never trailed in the game and repelled every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank his 3-pointer to double the lead.

Down by four, Zavier Simpson of the Wolverines was fouled with 27.1 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Michigan's Brandon Johns came up with the rebound and was fouled. But he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Wisconsin held on.

Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8), who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

Trice made his first five shots from the field and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.

Michigan scored the first eight points of the second half, but Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run to go back ahead by double digits. It was 59-45 with just over 12 minutes left.

It was 70-67 after a layup by Simpson, and Wisconsin took a timeout. There wasn't much ball movement on the next possession, but that didn't matter when Trice let a 3 fly from the left wing and it went in.

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers (11) than Michigan attempted (10).

''You could tell that they focused in on their scouting report,'' Wolverines guard David DeJulius said. ''Zavier, he got down in the paint and wreaked havoc a little bit. But other than that we didn't really get much and they defended us well from the 3-point line.''

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers have won 19 of their last 25 games against Michigan, and this was an impressive showing in a matchup of Big Ten teams that have both played well lately. Wisconsin is surging down the stretch even after guard Kobe King left the program around the end of last month.

''I told them in there - 60 days ago, this wouldn't have been possible,'' Badgers coach Greg Gard said. ''We weren't ready to come into this environment against a good team and be able to finish out a game on the road. It just shows the maturity and shows the leadership in the locker room that we have with our older guys.''

Michigan: With Brooks sidelined, the Wolverines weren't at their best defensively and fell too far behind against a team that doesn't make many mistakes.

BALANCE

The Badgers have had a different player lead the team in scoring in each game of their current winning streak.

BIG LINEUP

With Brooks out, the Wolverines started Johns, a forward. That meant every Michigan starter except Simpson was at least 6-foot-7.

''I wanted to make sure that I did not have David and Zavier in there at the same time starting, because they're our two primary ball handlers,'' coach Juwan Howard said. ''(If) both get one quick foul, then we're in trouble.''

The Wolverines did not get off to a good start, falling behind 19-9.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Badgers were pretty far down the list of others receiving votes this week, but they're building a case to move into the Top 25. Michigan may drop out after a home loss.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers host Minnesota on Sunday. Wisconsin lost the first meeting 70-52 on Feb. 5.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at No. 23 Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes beat Michigan 61-58 on Feb. 4.

1st Half
WISC Badgers 43
MICH Wolverines 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:32 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 2-0
19:16   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
18:50   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Reuvers  
18:41   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
18:29 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 4-0
18:18   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske  
18:03   Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
17:37 +2 Zavier Simpson made hook shot 4-2
17:13 +2 Aleem Ford made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 6-2
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Livers, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
17:01   Brevin Pritzl missed layup  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
17:01 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 8-2
16:57   Official timeout called  
16:37 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 8-5
16:21 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 11-5
16:08 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot 11-7
15:53 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 14-7
15:37 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 14-9
15:10 +2 Micah Potter made dunk 16-9
14:53   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
14:53   Turnover on Jon Teske  
14:53   Commercial timeout called  
14:41 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 19-9
14:11 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 19-11
13:49   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
13:41   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:36   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
13:36 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made dunk 19-13
13:19   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:08 +2 Austin Davis made layup 19-15
12:41   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:27   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
12:17 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 22-15
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
11:47   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:47 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
11:32 +2 Tyler Wahl made layup 24-16
11:14 +2 Isaiah Livers made jump shot 24-18
10:43   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
10:19   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
10:19 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
10:19 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
9:53   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:42   Austin Davis missed layup  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Franz Wagner  
9:09 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 24-22
8:53 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by Brad Davison 26-22
8:26   Franz Wagner missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
8:13 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 28-22
8:13   Shooting foul on Austin Davis  
8:13 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made free throw 29-22
7:53   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter  
7:42   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Adrien Nunez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
6:58   Shooting foul on Adrien Nunez  
6:58 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
6:58 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
6:30   Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
6:12 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 34-22
5:44   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
5:24   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
5:15   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
5:13   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
5:05   Isaiah Livers missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:54   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Jon Teske  
4:44   David DeJulius missed layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
4:29   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
4:20   David DeJulius missed layup  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
4:09 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 36-22
4:08   30-second timeout called  
4:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
3:44 +2 Jon Teske made tip-in 36-24
3:44   Shooting foul on Trevor Anderson  
3:44 +1 Jon Teske made free throw 36-25
3:35   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
3:31 +2 Zavier Simpson made dunk, assist by Jon Teske 36-27
3:07 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot 38-27
2:55   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner  
2:26   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
2:19 +2 Zavier Simpson made jump shot 38-29
2:03 +2 Brad Davison made layup 40-29
1:47   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
1:45   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
1:37   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
1:33   Micah Potter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
1:26 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 41-31
1:06 +2 Brad Davison made layup 43-31
50.0   Austin Davis missed layup  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
48.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
38.0   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
4.0 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 43-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 38
MICH Wolverines 41

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 43-35
19:24   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
19:14   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
19:14   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:14 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
18:57   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
18:54   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:43   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
18:43 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 43-39
18:21   Violation on Unknown  
18:18   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:07   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
17:31   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
17:22   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
17:04   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
16:56 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 43-41
16:54   30-second timeout called  
16:54   Commercial timeout called  
16:25 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 45-41
16:07   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:49   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
15:29 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 45-43
14:58 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 47-43
14:33   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
14:21 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 50-43
13:59   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:52   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:46 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 53-43
13:47   30-second timeout called  
13:47   Commercial timeout called  
13:33 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 53-45
13:21   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
13:10   Austin Davis missed layup  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:55 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 56-45
12:28   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
12:09 +3 Tyler Wahl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 59-45
11:44 +2 Zavier Simpson made hook shot 59-47
11:30   Brad Davison missed layup  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
11:11   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
11:00   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
10:54 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 59-49
10:25   Micah Potter missed layup  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
10:19   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
10:13   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
10:02 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 61-49
9:37   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
9:37 +1 Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 61-50
9:37 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-51
9:29   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
9:21 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 61-53
8:59   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
8:46   Aleem Ford missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
8:34 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 61-55
8:09 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 64-55
7:45 +2 David DeJulius made hook shot 64-57
7:16   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16 +1 Aleem Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 65-57
7:16 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-57
7:05   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
6:58   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
6:38   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
6:18   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
6:08 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 66-59
5:39 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 68-59
5:18   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
5:18 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 68-60
5:18   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:54   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
4:42 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 70-60
4:31 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 70-62
3:59   Micah Potter missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
3:50 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 70-65
3:14   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
3:03 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 70-67
1:59   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
2:50   Commercial timeout called  
2:32 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 73-67
2:01   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
1:50 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 73-69
1:27 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 75-69
1:16   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
1:16   Zavier Simpson missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
1:13   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
55.0   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
55.0   D'Mitrik Trice missed free throw  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
45.0 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 75-71
36.0   D'Mitrik Trice missed free throw  
43.0   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
43.0 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 76-71
43.0 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-71
36.0 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 77-73
36.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
36.0   D'Mitrik Trice missed free throw  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
27.0   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
27.0 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 77-74
27.0   Zavier Simpson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
27.0   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
23.0   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
23.0   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
22.0   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
22.0 +1 Aleem Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 78-74
22.0 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-74
16.0