20:00
Jumpball received by Penn State
19:51
Personal foul on A.J. Turner
19:41
Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:39
Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy
19:15
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
19:13
Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati
18:49
+3
A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young
0-3
18:35
Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Miller Kopp
18:29
+3
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner
0-6
18:14
Lamar Stevens missed layup
18:12
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
17:59
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
17:57
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
17:47
John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young
17:45
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
17:30
Pat Spencer missed layup
17:28
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
17:22
Jamari Wheeler missed layup
17:20
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
17:14
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
17:12
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
16:46
Myreon Jones missed jump shot
16:44
Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati
16:32
+2
Pat Spencer made layup, assist by A.J. Turner
0-8
16:31
30-second timeout called
16:07
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:05
Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati
15:51
+2
Ryan Young made layup
0-10
15:42
Bad pass turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Miller Kopp
15:34
Pat Spencer missed jump shot, blocked by Trent Buttrick
15:32
Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer
15:32
Pat Spencer missed layup
15:30
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
15:30
Personal foul on Pat Spencer
15:34
Commercial timeout called
15:18
Lamar Stevens missed layup
15:16
Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick
15:16
+2
Trent Buttrick made tip-in
2-10
14:50
+3
Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp
2-13
14:20
Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:18
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
14:06
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:04
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
13:48
Izaiah Brockington missed layup
13:46
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
13:25
+2
Pat Spencer made layup
2-15
13:03
Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:01
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
12:50
Shooting foul on Trent Buttrick
12:50
+1
Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws
2-16
12:50
Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:50
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
12:44
Shooting foul on Robbie Beran
12:44
Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:44
Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:44
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
12:19
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:17
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
12:09
Shooting foul on Pete Nance
12:09
+1
Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
3-16
12:09
+1
Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-16
12:00
Commercial timeout called
11:49
Jumpball received by Northwestern
11:40
Pete Nance missed jump shot
11:38
Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones
11:15
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:13
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
11:01
Jared Jones missed jump shot
10:59
Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
10:54
Offensive foul on Izaiah Brockington
10:54
Turnover on Izaiah Brockington
10:28
Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myreon Jones
10:24
Traveling violation turnover on Izaiah Brockington
10:07
3-second violation turnover on Ryan Young
9:53
+2
Myreon Jones made layup
6-16
9:37
+2
Ryan Greer made layup, assist by Pat Spencer
6-18
9:21
+2
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
8-18
9:10
Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:08
Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp
9:03
+2
Miller Kopp made layup
8-20
8:38
+3
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
11-20
8:25
+2
Ryan Greer made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer
11-22
8:03
Personal foul on Pete Nance
7:54
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:52
Offensive rebound by Myles Dread
7:52
+2
Myles Dread made dunk
13-22
7:36
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
7:34
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
7:27
+3
Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
16-22
7:26
30-second timeout called
7:26
Commercial timeout called
7:12
A.J. Turner missed layup
7:10
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
7:04
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:02
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
6:49
Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
6:49
+1
Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws
16-23
6:49
+1
Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-24
6:38
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Defensive rebound by Boo Buie
6:16
Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myles Dread
6:16
Personal foul on Boo Buie
6:09
+3
Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
19-24
5:39
+3
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young
19-27
5:27
Shooting foul on Boo Buie
5:27
Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:27
+1
Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-27
5:12
Robbie Beran missed layup
5:10
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
5:04
Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:02
Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer
4:38
Ryan Young missed hook shot
4:36
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
4:31
+3
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
23-27
4:14
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:12
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
4:04
+3
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
26-27
3:38
+3
Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp
26-30
3:02
Shooting foul on Miller Kopp
3:02
Commercial timeout called
3:02
+1
John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws
27-30
3:02
+1
John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-30
2:34
Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler
2:34
+1
Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws
28-31
2:34
+1
Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-32
2:13
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:11
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar made layup
|
30-32
|
2:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Jones
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
John Harrar missed free throw
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Dread
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Robbie Beran
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made hook shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
32-32
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jared Jones missed hook shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Jones
|
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-32
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-32
|
35.0
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed layup
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
15.0
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-33
|
15.0
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-34
|
1.0
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|