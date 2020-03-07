PSU
Kopp scores 21, Northwestern stuns No. 20 Penn State 80-69

  • Mar 07, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Miller Kopp scored 21 points, and struggling Northwestern beat No. 20 Penn State 80-69 on Saturday.

Penn State (21-10, 11-9) came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference and lose for the fifth time in six games. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) beat a ranked team for the first time since knocking off No. 20 Michigan on Feb. 6, 2018.

The Wildcats went on a 17-2 run down the stretch to bump their lead to 16 and came away with the win after losing 13 of 14. They moved a half-game ahead of last-place Nebraska.

Kopp made five 3-pointers. Boo Buie scored 13 points, and Northwestern regrouped after blowing an early 14-point lead.

Lamar Stevens continued to close in on Penn State's all-time scoring record, finishing with 18 points. That gave him 2,207 in four seasons, six shy of the mark set by Talor Battle from 2007-11.

Myles Dread scored 14, nailing four 3s. But the Nittany Lions got knocked off again after losing to Iowa and Michigan State.

Northwestern led 55-54 midway through the second half when Buie converted a three-point play to start the decisive run. Kopp hit two 3-pointers during that stretch, including one from the corner that drew loud cheers from the crowd. Buie then hit one of his own to make it 72-56 with five minutes remaining.

Penn State missed its first eight shots and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before turning things around.

The Nittany Lions tied it at 32 with 1:31 remaining on Stevens' hook shot. Two free throws by John Harrar with just under a minute left gave them their first lead of the game, before Northwestern's Ryan Young hit two of his own with 15 seconds remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions head into the conference tournament reeling after losing to a team that was tied for last in the Big Ten.

Northwestern: The Wildcats haven't had much to celebrate in the three years since their lone NCAA Tournament appearance.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 34
NWEST Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:51   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
19:41   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
19:15   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati  
18:49 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 0-3
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Miller Kopp  
18:29 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 0-6
18:14   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:59   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:47   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:30   Pat Spencer missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:22   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:14   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:46   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati  
16:32 +2 Pat Spencer made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 0-8
16:31   30-second timeout called  
16:07   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati  
15:51 +2 Ryan Young made layup 0-10
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Miller Kopp  
15:34   Pat Spencer missed jump shot, blocked by Trent Buttrick  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:32   Pat Spencer missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
15:30   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:18   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
15:16 +2 Trent Buttrick made tip-in 2-10
14:50 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 2-13
14:20   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
14:06   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:48   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
13:25 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 2-15
13:03   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
12:50   Shooting foul on Trent Buttrick  
12:50 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 2-16
12:50   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:44   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
12:44   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:44   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
12:19   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:09   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
12:09 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 3-16
12:09 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-16
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:49   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
11:40   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
11:15   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
11:01   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
10:54   Offensive foul on Izaiah Brockington  
10:54   Turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myreon Jones  
10:24   Traveling violation turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
10:07   3-second violation turnover on Ryan Young  
9:53 +2 Myreon Jones made layup 6-16
9:37 +2 Ryan Greer made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 6-18
9:21 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 8-18
9:10   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
9:03 +2 Miller Kopp made layup 8-20
8:38 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 11-20
8:25 +2 Ryan Greer made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 11-22
8:03   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
7:54   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
7:52 +2 Myles Dread made dunk 13-22
7:36   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
7:27 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 16-22
7:26   30-second timeout called  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:12   A.J. Turner missed layup  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
7:04   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
6:49   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
6:49 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
6:49 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
6:38   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myles Dread  
6:16   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
6:09 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 19-24
5:39 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 19-27
5:27   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
5:27   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:27 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
5:12   Robbie Beran missed layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
5:04   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
4:38   Ryan Young missed hook shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
4:31 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 23-27
4:14   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
4:04 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 26-27
3:38 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 26-30
3:02   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
3:02 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
2:34   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
2:34 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 28-31
2:34 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
2:13   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:10 +2 John Harrar made layup 30-32
2:10   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
2:10   John Harrar missed free throw  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
1:53   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
1:46   Out of bounds turnover on Robbie Beran  
1:30 +2 Lamar Stevens made hook shot, assist by Myreon Jones 32-32
1:08   Jared Jones missed hook shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
1:03   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
57.0   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
56.0   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
56.0 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 33-32
56.0 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
35.0   Pat Spencer missed layup  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15.0   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
15.0 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
15.0 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
1.0   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 35
NWEST Wildcats 46

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 37-34
19:24 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 37-36
19:10   Myreon Jones missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:00   Pat Spencer missed layup  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:57   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:45 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Ryan Young 37-39
18:33 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Seth Lundy 39-39
18:14 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 39-42
17:47   Seth Lundy missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:43 +2 John Harrar made layup 41-42
17:26 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 41-44
17:02   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:55   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:45   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
16:43   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:37   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
16:35   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
16:27   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:28   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:26   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
15:52 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot 44-45
15:39   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
15:23   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
14:59 +2 Boo Buie made layup 44-46
14:39   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:37   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
14:37   Commercial timeout called  
14:32   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
14:11   Turnover on Myles Dread  
13:59 +2 A.J. Turner made layup, assist by Miller Kopp 44-48
13:42   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:36 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 47-48
13:20 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 47-50
13:17   Traveling violation turnover on John Harrar  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance  
12:43   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
12:23   Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr  
12:21 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Jones 47-53
12:10 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 50-53
11:36   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
11:29 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 52-53
10:57   Ryan Greer missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by A.J. Turner  
10:40 +2 Boo Buie made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 52-55
10:30   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
10:09   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
10:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:09   A.J. Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09   A.J. Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:09   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
9:41 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 54-55
9:21 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 54-57
9:21   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr  
9:21 +1 Boo Buie made free throw 54-58
9:05   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
8:52 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 54-61
8:38   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Young  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
8:10 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 56-61
7:49   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
7:42   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
7:23   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
7:15   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
7:11   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:11 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 56-62
7:11 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-63
7:02   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
6:55   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
6:38 +2 Ryan Young made jump shot 56-65
6:38   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
6:38 +1 Ryan Young made free throw 56-66
6:29