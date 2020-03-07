WISC
IND

No Text

No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Brad Davison and a bunch of Wisconsin players jumped around as the buzzer sounded Saturday, celebrating the end of a five-year Big Ten title drought.

They just wished assistant coach Howard Moore could have been there with them.

Ten months after an automobile accident killed his wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, and left him with severe burns, Moore was first and foremost in the team's thoughts after No. 24 Wisconsin beat Indiana 60-56.

''This whole period, this whole year we've been thinking about him,'' Davison said. ''Not a day goes by that we don't think about him, and obviously this season was dedicated to him. So to go out like this with a regular-season Big Ten championship is crazy.''

Moore's 13-year-old son, Jerell, suffered minor injuries in the crash that also killed the wrong-way driver who ran into the family's vehicle. In July, Howard Moore suffered a heart attack and the players haven't seen him since last summer.

The Badgers assured themselves at least a share of the Big Ten title. Losses by ninth-ranked Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday would give Wisconsin the outright title.

''As soon as I can, I am going to take that trophy over to see Howard and let him rub it, and kiss it, and hold it,'' coach Greg Gard said. ''I cannot be prouder of these three guys that have been through hell and back in the last nine months that we had to face as a team and personally. They've stuck together. They've been phenomenal. I do not even have words to describe how good they have been.''

All season, Wisconsin players have worn warmup shirts with ''4 Moore'' on the back. Gard took note of that after this win.

''How ironic that the final difference is four points?'' Gard said.

The Badgers' achievement this season included a months-long battle with the NCAA over Micah Potter's eligibility and an uncharacteristic 5-5 start.

Davison's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:05 left gave Wisconsin the lead for good. The Badgers excelled on the other end of the floor, too, holding Indiana to one basket in the final 10 minutes.

Nate Reuvers finished with 17 points and Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Davison made two free throws with 7.1 seconds to seal the win and had 11 points.

Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) has won eight straight.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11) lost for the third in four games - and this was one that got away. Indiana broke a 34-34 second-half tie with a 13-5 run and still appeared to be in control after taking a 51-44 lead at the 6:52 mark.

Instead, the Badgers scored 12 straight, forced 12 straight errant shots and never trailed after Davison's 3. Devonte Green scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead the Hoosiers.

''They did a great job of being able to claw and hang, and then I thought their front court really finished us off,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said.

Gard found the closing chapter to be fitting.

''That last seven minutes was kind of a microcosm of what we've gone through, to fight uphill and find a way to battle back,'' he said. ''This has been unbelievable - the guts, the heart, the toughness of this group, how they've matured. They didn't have it in November. They have it in March.''

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers didn't follow the traditional script. But they dug down late, found a way to continue their recent dominance in the Indiana series and now head into the conference tournament with momentum and confidence.

Indiana: The Hoosiers may have done enough already to make the NCAA Tournament. But a win over another ranked team might have assured them of a spot in the 68-team field. Instead, Miller must wait a few more days to see if he can record his first 20-win season at Indiana.

STAT PACK

Wisconsin: D'Mitrik Trice missed his first six shots and was shut out in the first half but still managed to finish with four points to become the first junior in school history with 1,000 points, 300 assists and 300 steals. He also had five assists and five rebounds. ...Reuvers also had seven rebounds. ... Aleem Ford had 12 points.

Indiana: Green got a rare start on senior day and made five of his first eight shots. He finished 6 of 17, going 3 of 8 on 3s. ... Race Thompson had seven points and 11 rebounds. ... Aljami Durham had nine points and Justin Smith had seven.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Will make another trip to Indiana for Friday's quarterfinal round game in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana: Must wait for Sunday's conference games to finish before determining which team and when they will play in the Big Ten tourney at Indianapolis.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WISC Badgers 25
IND Hoosiers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:35 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 3-0
19:04   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
18:42   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:29   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
18:24 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Justin Smith 3-2
17:55   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:44   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
17:42   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
17:38 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup 3-4
17:29   Out of bounds turnover on Micah Potter  
17:11   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
16:52   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
16:45 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk 5-4
16:31 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 5-6
16:10 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 8-6
15:51 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 8-8
15:30 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 11-8
15:04 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 11-11
14:43   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by De'Ron Davis  
14:39   Devonte Green missed layup  
14:37   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
14:29   Justin Smith missed layup  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
14:25   Jumpball received by Indiana  
14:25   Lost ball turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by De'Ron Davis  
14:25   Commercial timeout called  
14:12   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
14:12 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 11-12
14:12   Devonte Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
13:54 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 13-12
13:32 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 13-15
13:12   Aleem Ford missed reverse layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
13:00 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 13-17
12:35   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
12:25   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by D'Mitrik Trice  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
12:10   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
12:02   Double dribble turnover on Micah Potter  
11:42 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 13-20
11:22   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:02   Joey Brunk missed layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
10:52   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
10:36   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
10:20   Joey Brunk missed layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
10:06   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
9:58   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9:48 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 16-20
9:19   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
9:19 +1 Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
9:19 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
9:00   Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter  
9:00   Aleem Ford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:00 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-22
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Race Thompson, stolen by Brad Davison  
8:07   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
7:39   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
7:16   Brad Davison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:16   Brad Davison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:48   De'Ron Davis missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
6:36 +2 Micah Potter made jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 19-22
6:13 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 19-25
5:41   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
5:34   Offensive foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:34   Turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:12 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 22-25
4:50 +3 Justin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 22-28
4:30 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 25-28
4:11   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
3:58   Race Thompson missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:48   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
3:39   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Micah Potter  
3:27   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
2:56   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
2:56   Commercial timeout called  
2:48   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:28   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
2:17   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Brad Davison  
1:56   Jumpball received by Indiana  
1:56   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Race Thompson  
1:44   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
1:28   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
1:26   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
1:18   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Brad Davison  
1:18   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:01   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
33.0   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin  
9.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
0.0   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 35
IND Hoosiers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
19:17 +2 Justin Smith made hook shot 25-30
18:59   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
18:49   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
18:40   Offensive foul on Micah Potter  
18:40   Turnover on Micah Potter  
18:17   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
18:05   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
17:55   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
17:47   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
17:37   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
17:20 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 27-30
16:54   De'Ron Davis missed hook shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
16:39 +2 Micah Potter made layup 29-30
16:20   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
16:12 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 29-32
15:51   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
15:51   Wisconsin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:51 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
15:35   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
15:35   Joey Brunk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:35   Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:16 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 31-34
14:54 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 34-34
14:31 +2 Rob Phinisee made jump shot 34-36
14:06   Nate Reuvers missed dunk  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
14:01   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
13:56   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:49   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
13:43 +2 Justin Smith made layup 34-38
13:43 +2 Nate Reuvers made layup 36-38
13:43   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
13:43 +1 Nate Reuvers made free throw 37-38
13:14   Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
12:49   Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
12:42 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 37-40
12:23   Nate Reuvers missed turnaround jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
12:13 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made hook shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 37-42
11:58   30-second timeout called  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Out of bounds turnover on Brevin Pritzl  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +2 Aljami Durham made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 37-44
11:13   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:59   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Jerome Hunter  
10:21   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
10:05 +2 Race Thompson made hook shot 37-46
9:45 +2 Brevin Pritzl made layup 39-46
9:29   Rob Phinisee missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
9:14   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:07   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
8:56   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
8:52   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
8:52   Race Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:52 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
8:41 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 42-47
8:19   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:15   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
8:15 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
8:15 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
7:56   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
7:45   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:30   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:23 +2 Nate Reuvers made hook shot 44-49
6:53   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
6:51   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
6:51 +1 Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
6:51 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-51
6:43   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
6:34 +2 Nate Reuvers made hook shot 46-51
6:10   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
5:57 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 48-51
5:37   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Micah Potter  
5:35   30-second timeout called  
5:12   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
5:08 +2 Micah Potter made hook shot 50-51
5:08   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
5:08 +1 Micah Potter made free throw 51-51
4:41   Race Thompson missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
4:09   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
4:03 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 54-51
4:02   30-second timeout called  
4:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:16   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
3:04   Justin Smith missed floating jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
2:40   Brad Davison missed jump shot, blocked by Aljami Durham  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
2:31   Devonte Green missed layup  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
2:25   Race Thompson missed layup  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
2:01   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:50   Devonte Green missed floating jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
1:19 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made floating jump shot 56-51
1:15   Full timeout called  
57.0 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 56-54
27.0   D'Mitrik Trice missed floating jump shot  
25.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
20.0 +2 Nate Reuvers made tip-in