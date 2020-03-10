SANFRAN
Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Joel Ayayi is always ready whenever his team needs him.

Gonzaga needed him on Monday night, and he delivered.

Ayayi scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs survived a scare to beat San Francisco 81-77 on Monday night in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

''I don't think I flipped the switch,'' Ayayi said. ''Just trying to make the plays when the team needs me. Whenever I have the ball and need to make a play on the clock, I have to make a play and I'm just trying to do my best.''

The redshirt sophomore from Bordeaux, France, broke a 69-69 tie with 4:14 left with a jumper, and hit a mid-range shot on the following possession to give Gonzaga a 73-69 lead. Ayayi scored eight of Gonzaga's nine points during a 9-3 run.

The Bulldogs (30-2) will play either Saint Mary's or No. 14 BYU, who were meeting in Monday's other semifinal, in Tuesday's championship game. This will be Gonzaga's 23rd consecutive WCC final and it will seek its 17th championship.

''We've had some incredible streaks at Gonzaga,'' Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. ''The fact that we can come down here, fight our tails off against a really good San Francisco team, knowing that we're playing onward, shows toughness and substance from our guys.''

Killian Tillie had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryan Woolridge had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to pace Gonzaga, which improved to 12-0 all-time in tournament openers in Las Vegas.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures for the Dons (22-12). Khalil Shabazz had 17 points.

San Francisco had a 12-2 run in the first half and tied it at 25-25 on Remu Raitanen's 3-pointer with 6:29 left.

The Dons defeated Loyola Marymount and Pacific to reach the semis.

''Playing the No. 2 team in the country, third time this year where we've had really good efforts against them,'' USF coach Todd Golden said, ''and I think it sets us up really nicely for the NIT.''

Gonzaga had a 10-3 run shortly thereafter. Woolridge, who had 14 points in the first half, hit his second 3 with 49 seconds left to make it 39-32.

The Dons took their first lead at 54-53 with 11:50 remaining on a three-point play from Minlend.

''I think we stuck with what we wanted to do,'' Minlend said. ''We just missed some shots that normally go in. We didn't make them.''

San Francisco kept it close by attacking the basket and limiting Gonzaga offensively. The Dons were 1 for 6 from 3-point range to start the second half but made 10 of their first 14 2-pointers. They finished 6 for 26 from 3.

''If we knocked down a few more shots, we probably win the game,'' Golden said.

Gonzaga went 18 of 26 from the free-throw line, while San Francisco made 11 of its 15 attempts.

TOURNAMENT DOMINANCE

Gonzaga improved to 25-3 in the WCC tournament since it moved to Las Vegas in 2009. This is the 19th time the Bulldogs have been the top seed in the tournament, and they will try to win the championship for the ninth time in Las Vegas.

THE LIST IS FEW

Gonzaga improved to 44-5 under Few in the WCC tournament. The last time the Bulldogs lost in the semifinals was in 1994, 83-75 to San Diego.

SECOND-FIDDLE DONS

Since the tournament moved to Las Vegas, the Dons are 8-12, including 1-6 against the No. 1 seed. USF has not beaten Gonzaga in the conference tournament since 1998.

UP NEXT

San Francisco: Awaits a possible NIT game.

Gonzaga: WCC championship game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 35
GONZAG Bulldogs 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:36   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
19:33   Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen  
19:33 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:33 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:09   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
18:56   Ryan Woolridge missed layup, blocked by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
18:48   Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull  
18:48   Turnover on Jimbo Lull  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Charles Minlend  
18:34   Charles Minlend missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
18:29 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 0-4
18:04 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot, assist by Jordan Ratinho 2-4
17:50 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot 2-6
17:43   Charles Minlend missed layup, blocked by Killian Tillie  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:31 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 2-8
16:59 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made jump shot 4-8
16:41   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
16:31 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 7-8
16:14 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 7-10
16:01   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
15:48 +2 Corey Kispert made layup, assist by Killian Tillie 7-12
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Killian Tillie  
15:20 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 7-14
14:58 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 9-14
14:47 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 9-16
14:29   Commercial timeout called  
14:18   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:08 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot 9-18
13:46   Lost ball turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Killian Tillie  
13:38   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:35   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
13:20   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
13:08 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 9-21
12:43   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
12:42   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
12:28   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
12:17   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
12:08 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 11-21
12:02   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:49   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
11:33 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 13-21
11:10   Killian Tillie missed hook shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
10:54   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
10:33 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 13-23
10:06   Shooting foul on Ryan Woolridge  
10:06 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 3 free throws 14-23
10:06 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-23
10:06 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-23
9:40 +2 Drew Timme made layup 16-25
9:22   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
9:16   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
8:58 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk 18-25
8:46   Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Remu Raitanen  
8:39   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
8:37   Dzmitry Ryuny missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
8:37   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Admon Gilder  
8:01   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
7:37   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
7:33 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Remu Raitanen 20-25
7:17   Killian Tillie missed layup  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
7:00 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 22-25
6:45   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:29 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 25-25
6:15   30-second timeout called  
6:09 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 25-27
5:45   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
5:40   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
5:28 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 25-29
5:12   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
4:55   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
4:46   Remu Raitanen missed layup  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
4:29 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 27-29
4:17   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
4:20   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
4:00 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 29-29
3:42   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
3:36 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 29-31
3:24   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
3:11   Filip Petrusev missed dunk  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
3:04   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
2:44   Commercial timeout called  
2:39 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot 29-33
2:39   Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen  
2:39 +1 Killian Tillie made free throw 29-34
2:15   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
1:59   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
1:37 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 32-34
1:23 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 32-36
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Charles Minlend  
53.0   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
44.0 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert 32-39
11.0   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
9.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
9.0 +2 Josh Kunen made tip-in 34-39
9.0   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
7.0 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
7.0   Killian Tillie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
1.0   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
1.0   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 42
GONZAG Bulldogs 41

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 37-40
19:34   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
19:22   Charles Minlend missed layup  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
19:19 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 39-40
18:59 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 39-42
18:45   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:37   Jimbo Lull missed tip-in  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:37   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
18:35   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
18:24   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
18:12   Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull  
18:12   Turnover on Jimbo Lull  
17:53 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 39-44
17:14   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Corey Kispert  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
17:07   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
16:56   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
16:46   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
16:28 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 41-44
16:09   Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Remu Raitanen  
16:03 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 43-44
15:45 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 43-46
15:30   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:19 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 45-46
15:07   3-second violation turnover on Killian Tillie  
14:50   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
14:36   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho  
14:14 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
14:14   Killian Tillie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
13:48 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 47-47
13:29 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 47-49
13:16   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
13:02   Shooting foul on Admon Gilder  
13:02 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
13:02 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
12:48   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
12:46 +2 Drew Timme made layup 49-51
12:46   Personal foul on Remu Raitanen  
12:46   Drew Timme missed free throw  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
12:33   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot, blocked by Dzmitry Ryuny  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
12:23 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 49-53
12:17 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny made jump shot 51-53
12:17   30-second timeout called  
11:53   Official timeout called  
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Admon Gilder  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 53-53
11:43   Shooting foul on Admon Gilder  
11:43 +1 Charles Minlend made free throw 54-53
11:23   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
11:02   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
10:54   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
10:52 +2 Drew Timme made layup 54-55
10:52   Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:52 +1 Drew Timme made free throw 54-56
10:40 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 56-56
10:18   Admon Gilder missed layup  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
10:05   Shooting foul on Charles Minlend  
10:05   Admon Gilder missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:05 +1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-57
10:05 +1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-57
10:05 +1 Admon Gilder made 3rd of 3 free throws 56-58
9:52 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ratinho 59-58
9:37   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
9:25   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
9:14   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
9:12   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
9:12 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 59-59
9:12 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-60
8:46   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
8:23   Filip Petrusev missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
8:09   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
7:56 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 59-62
7:37 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 61-62
7:33   30-second timeout called  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
7:20   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
7:20   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
7:20   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
7:20 +1 Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws 62-62
7:20 +1 Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-62
7:05 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 63-64
6:47   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  