No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels

  • Mar 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Gonzaga stumbled in last year's West Coast Conference tournament, losing to rival Saint Mary's in the title game after dominating the regular season.

The Zags won another regular-season title this year with a new group of players and again found themselves in a championship-game fight with the Gaels.

Instead of buckling under the pressure, Gonzaga pushed back with a dominating second half to reclaim the title and, potentially, a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Drew Timme scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, Filip Petrusev had a double-double and No. 2 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's 84-66 to reclaim the West Coast Conference tournament title Tuesday night.

''It wasn't always easy, but we adapted at halftime,'' said Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi, who had 17 points. ''We came out with an edge and that was the difference in the game.''

The top-seeded Zags (31-2) recovered from a middling performance in the semifinals to win their eighth WCC tournament title in 10 years and 17th overall.

Playing in its 23rd straight WCC title game, Gonzaga raced away from the Gaels in a dominating second half.

Ayayi scored 17 points and Petrusev finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds to help the Zags outscore Saint Mary's 48-22 in the paint.

''They're really big inside. That's their strength,'' Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett said. ''It's a little bit of a problem for us because we don't have the size. They kept bringing it down in the post and that was the story of the game, why they beat us.''

Saint Mary's (26-8) upset Gonzaga in last year's title game to earn the WCC's automatic NCAA Tournament bid and kept pace with the Zags in an entertaining first half this time.

Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts combined to score Saint Mary's first 34 points to keep things close, but Gonzaga tightened up defensively in the second half to pull away.

Ford finished with 27 points and Fitts 17 for the Gaels, who should be in decent shape to make the NCAA Tournament despite the loss.

''We needed to get the ball out of Jordan Ford's hands,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. ''He's an unbelievable player and when he gets going like that and Fitts is making those deep 3s, we had to change the dynamic a little bit.''

The Zags and Gaels eked their way into their 11th title-game meeting.

Gonzaga struggled putting away San Francisco 81-77 in the semis while Saint Mary's advanced with a 51-50 victory over No. 14 BYU on Ford's last-second shot.

The Zags won the two regular-season meetings between the rivals by a combined 40 points on their way to claiming an eighth-straight WCC regular-season title.

Petrusev did most of the damage in the final game of the regular season, scoring 27 points.

It was Timme's time in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-10 freshman repeatedly got deep post position against the Gaels and took advantage, hitting 7 of 8 shots for 15 points in the first half.

Ford and Fitts carried nearly all the load for Saint Mary's, combining to score but seven of the Gaels' first-half points.

Gonzaga led 42-41 at halftime.

''It was a good game - for a half,'' Bennett said.

The Bulldogs locked in on Ford, Fitts and the rest of the Gaels to start the second half, forcing them to miss six of their first eight shots while building a 56-46 lead.

A short run later in the half pushed Gonzaga's lead to 72-55 and the Zags onto the stage to accept another WCC tournament trophy.

Not bad for a team that had to replace four starters.

''From where we were in September, even the first real practices we had in October, this is as far as any club I've ever coached,'' Few said.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's was unable to conjure up the same magic it had last year, leaving the Gaels to rely on an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Gonzaga showed a strong all-around performance befitting of a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, something it will find out for sure Sunday.

DEFENSIVE LOCKDOWN

Ford and Fitts combined to hit 12 of 18 shots, including 6 of 9 from the 3-point arc. With the Zags sending extra defenders their way, the duo combined for 10 second-half points on 1-of-9 shooting.

''Every time I would come off the on-ball (screen), they would send a second guy and force the ball out of my hands,'' Ford said. ''It got a little frustrating for me, but I just tried to trust my teammates.''

UP NEXT

Saint Mary's awaits word if it will be selected for the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga will play in the NCAA Tournament,an expected No. 1 seed.

1st Half
MARYCA Gaels 41
GONZAG Bulldogs 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:41   Malik Fitts missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
19:29   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
19:00   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
18:49 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 0-2
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Tanner Krebs  
18:11 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 0-5
17:41 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 2-5
17:30   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
17:30 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
17:30 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
17:08   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
16:58   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
16:52   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
16:31   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
16:21   Ryan Woolridge missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
16:15   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
16:03 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 5-7
15:31   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
15:31 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
15:10   Backcourt turnover on Tanner Krebs  
14:59   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
14:52 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 5-11
14:38 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 8-11
14:07   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:04   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
14:00   Personal foul on Alex Ducas  
14:00 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
14:00   Corey Kispert missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
14:04 +1 Filip Petrusev made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-13
14:00 +1 Corey Kispert made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-13
13:32   Kristers Zoriks missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
13:19   Admon Gilder missed layup  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
13:11 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 8-15
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Admon Gilder  
12:55   Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev  
12:55   Turnover on Filip Petrusev  
12:32 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 10-15
12:13 +2 Drew Timme made hook shot 10-17
11:46   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
11:41   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
11:35 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 13-17
11:10   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
10:59 +2 Drew Timme made layup 13-19
10:33 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 16-19
10:21   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
9:48 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 18-19
9:37   Killian Tillie missed layup  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
9:35   Traveling violation turnover on Drew Timme  
9:11 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 21-19
8:42   Ryan Woolridge missed layup, blocked by Jock Perry  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
8:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jock Perry  
8:41 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
8:41 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
8:31 +2 Admon Gilder made jump shot 21-23
8:09   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
8:00 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 21-25
7:43   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:43 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
7:43 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
7:29   Lost ball turnover on Corey Kispert  
7:11 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
6:58 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 26-27
6:06 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot, assist by Corey Kispert 26-29
6:29   Tanner Krebs missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
5:35   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
5:23 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 28-29
5:02   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
4:50   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
4:36 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 30-29
4:28   Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev  
4:28   Turnover on Filip Petrusev  
4:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Gonzaga  
4:28 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 31-29
4:28 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
4:15 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 34-29
3:58 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 34-31
3:58   Shooting foul on Jock Perry  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Ryan Woolridge missed free throw  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
3:28 +3 Tommy Kuhse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs 37-31
3:00 +2 Drew Timme made layup 37-33
3:00   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
3:00 +1 Drew Timme made free throw 37-34
2:42   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
2:36 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 37-36
2:14   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
2:14   Tommy Kuhse missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:03   Drew Timme missed free throw  
2:14 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
2:03 +2 Drew Timme made layup 38-38
2:03   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
2:03   Drew Timme missed free throw  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
1:45   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
1:22   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
1:11 +2 Drew Timme made layup 38-40
52.0   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford  
39.0 +2 Drew Timme made layup 38-42
2.0 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 40-42
2.0   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
2.0 +1 Dan Fotu made free throw 41-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA Gaels 25
GONZAG Bulldogs 42

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Corey Kispert made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 41-44
19:31   Malik Fitts missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
19:18   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
19:18 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
19:18   Joel Ayayi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
19:04   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Joel Ayayi  
18:48   Dan Fotu missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:34 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 41-47
18:04   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
17:48   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:34   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:27   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:25 +2 Joel Ayayi made tip-in 41-49
17:25   30-second timeout called  
17:26   Commercial timeout called  
17:14   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
17:02 +3 Tommy Kuhse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 44-49
16:50   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
16:41   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Killian Tillie  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
16:34   Corey Kispert missed layup  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
16:23   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
16:03 +2 Tommy Kuhse made jump shot 46-49
15:44   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:44 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 46-50
15:44 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-51
15:35   30-second timeout called  
15:25   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Killian Tillie  
15:05   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
15:00 +2 Killian Tillie made alley-oop shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 46-53
14:28   Dan Fotu missed dunk  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:23   30-second timeout called  
14:04 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert 46-56
13:36   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
13:36 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
13:36 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-56
13:07   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
13:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Gonzaga  
12:48 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Alex Ducas 50-56
12:24   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
12:14 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 50-58
11:56 +2 Jock Perry made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 52-58
11:38 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 52-61
11:15   Jordan Ford missed layup  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:07 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 52-64
10:47   Tommy Kuhse missed layup, blocked by Joel Ayayi  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
10:40   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
10:40   Personal foul on Jock Perry  
10:40   Commercial timeout called  
10:33   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Jock Perry  
10:23   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
10:12 +2 Jock Perry made hook shot 54-64
9:58   Shooting foul on Jock Perry  
9:58   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:58   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
9:29   Bad pass turnover on Alex Ducas  
9:23   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
9:21   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
9:03   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
9:03 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
9:03   Malik Fitts missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
9:00 +2 Admon Gilder made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 55-66
8:44   Malik Fitts missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
8:38   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
8:21   Shooting foul on Jordan Ford  
8:21 +1 Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
8:21 +1 Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
8:02   Dan Fotu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
7:49 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot 55-70
7:31   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts  
7:09 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 55-72
6:53   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
6:53   Tommy Kuhse missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:53 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-72
6:41   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
6:41 +1 Admon Gilder made 1st of 2 free throws 56-73
6:41 +1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-74
6:30   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
6:14   Shooting foul on Tanner Krebs  
6:14   Corey Kispert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:14 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-75
5:56   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Admon Gilder  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
5:28   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
4:58   Kyle Bowen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
4:39 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 56-78
4:23   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
4:23 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 57-78
4:23 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-78
4:07   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +2 Killian Tillie made driving layup 58-80
3:08   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Killian Tillie  
3:05 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 58-82
2:52 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 61-82
2:22   Killian Tillie missed layup, blocked by Malik Fitts  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
2:13   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
2:12 +1