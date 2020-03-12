CAL
STNFRD

No Text

Cal thumps Stanford to advance to Pac-12 quarterfinals

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) For California and Stanford players and coaches, the game went on - even with a cloud of uncertainty going on in the sports world - and world.

In perhaps their last game of the season in front of fans due to the threat of Coronavirus, the Cal Bears didn't want to make it their last game.

Matt Bradley and Paris Austin both had 18 points along with six rebounds each to lead California past Stanford 63-51 at the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Cal (14-18), which entered the tournament as the 10th seed, advanced to play No. 2 UCLA on Thursday. Kareem South added 15 points for the Bears.

The game will be among the last without fan restrictions. The league announced prior to the game the conference's tournament will be played under a restricted attendance policy.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA announced that its annual tournament would be played under similar circumstances.

''If health and the safety is the No. 1 priority that we say it is, then fully support keeping just those that are necessary to compete in the game tomorrow,'' said California coach Mark Fox, who won his 300th game in his career. ''And hopefully we can regroup and play well.''

''I think the players and everyone's safety is the most important thing,'' Austin said. ''We love to play in front of fans, but right now safety is the most important thing.''

Daejon Davis led seventh-seeded Stanford (20-12) with 16 points and Bryce Wills had 10 as the NCAA-bubble Cardinals finished 17-of-53 shooting (32%).

''I think today we just -- the intent was there and the care factor, as coach said, was there,'' Wills said. ''But I think we laid a little bit of an egg today. And just our basketball lives are on the line right now. And we failed to do that today.''

The Bears jumped to a 7-0 lead and never trailed. Stanford once tied it at 17. Cal led 30-20 at halftime, capped by a Joel Brown running layup at the buzzer. The Bears built their largest lead at 16 late in the game and now will look back at their 50-40 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 19.

''It's been a long time since we played UCLA,'' Fox said. ''They're a completely different team. We couldn't score, their defense was elite.''

STANFORD ON BUBBLE

Stanford coach Jerod Haase awaits word on a possible NCAA berth Sunday.

''If you look at a piece of paper, I think we would be in,'' he said. ''But on the flip side of that, it's the eye test. If you take tonight out of the equation, I think our eye test looks pretty good. We have a team that competes defensively, for the most part have been elite consistently this year.''

Fox pleaded for his rival to be selected.

''First of all, we beat a terrific team,'' he said. ''This league deserves to have seven teams in the NCAA Tournament. Stanford had some great wins.''

THE RIVALRY

The teams split the regular season with Cal winning the second game at home, 52-50 on Jan. 26. This was the fourth time the teams have met in the 22-year history of the conference tournament. The series record is 2-2. The last time was in 2012 when the Cardinal won 76-58. The Golden Bears still lead the all-time series 150-125.

TIP-INS

Cal: Fox, who also coached at Nevada (2004-2009) and Georgia (2009-2018), is now 300-194. This the first time Cal came into the tournament as a 10th seed. They had never been lower than ninth. The Bears are now 17-22 in tournament play.

Stanford: The Cardinal are looking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. Coming into Wednesday, Stanford led the Pac-12 in shooting at 47.4% and was 20th nationally. Ironically, the Cardinal shot 27.3% in the first half. Stanford had three players earn All Pac-12 recognition with first-teamer Oscar da Silva (four points), who was averaging 16.1 points per game coming into Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Cal: Will play No. 2 UCLA Thursday in the quarterfinal round.

Stanford: Will await word for a postseason tournament berth.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 30
STNFRD Cardinal 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:37 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 2-0
19:22   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva  
19:06   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
19:06   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
18:57   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:28   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
18:28 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
18:28 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-0
18:12   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
18:01   Daejon Davis missed layup  
17:59   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
17:53 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 7-0
17:51   30-second timeout called  
17:32   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
17:18 +2 Oscar da Silva made jump shot 7-2
17:05   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
16:46   Jaiden Delaire missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:23 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 9-2
16:05 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 9-4
15:48 +2 D.J. Thorpe made layup, assist by Paris Austin 11-4
15:27   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 11-5
15:27 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
15:13   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
14:55   Offensive foul on Bryce Wills  
14:55   Turnover on Bryce Wills  
14:30   Kuany Kuany missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
14:16   Lost ball turnover on Kareem South  
14:04   Bryce Wills missed layup  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
13:58   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
13:58 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
13:58   Bryce Wills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:38   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
13:23   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry  
13:13 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 13-7
12:39   Daejon Davis missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
12:37   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
12:31 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 14-7
12:31 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-7
12:03 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 15-9
11:34   Kuany Kuany missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:25   Offensive foul on Tyrell Terry  
11:25   Turnover on Tyrell Terry  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
10:54   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
10:49   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
10:32   D.J. Thorpe missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
10:18 +2 Isaac White made layup 15-11
9:35   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
9:33   Daejon Davis missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
9:55   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
9:35   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
7:34 +1 Lukas Kisunas made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
9:35   Lukas Kisunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
9:08   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
8:52   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
8:31   Kareem South missed layup, blocked by Lukas Kisunas  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
8:02   Daejon Davis missed layup  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
7:54   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
7:34   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
7:34   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
7:22 +1 Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
7:22 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
6:54   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:25   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Spencer Jones  
6:06   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
5:57   30-second timeout called  
5:48 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 17-14
5:24 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Jones 17-17
5:00 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 19-17
4:29   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva  
4:00 +2 Kareem South made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 21-17
3:43   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
3:35 +2 Paris Austin made layup 23-17
3:35   Shooting foul on Isaac White  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:35 +1 Paris Austin made free throw 24-17
3:22   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
3:22   Tyrell Terry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:22 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-18
2:50   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
2:39 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 26-18
2:20   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
1:51 +2 Lars Thiemann made layup, assist by D.J. Thorpe 28-18
1:31 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 28-20
1:03   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Brown  
46.0   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
15.0   Offensive foul on Kuany Kuany  
15.0   Turnover on Kuany Kuany  
3.0   Daejon Davis missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
1.0   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
1.0   James Keefe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0   James Keefe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
1.0 +2 Joel Brown made layup 30-20
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 33
STNFRD Cardinal 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:50   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
19:29   Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Tyrell Terry  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
19:15   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
19:15 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
19:15 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
19:15   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:13   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:11 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 30-24
18:20 +2 Paris Austin made layup 32-24
17:59   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
17:47   Lost ball turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Bryce Wills  
17:39 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 32-26
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Daejon Davis  
17:18   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by California  
17:04 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 35-26
16:44   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
16:27   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
16:12   Bryce Wills missed layup  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
16:00   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
15:59 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-26
15:48   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:34   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:32 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 39-26
15:03 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 39-29
14:47   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
14:40   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Joel Brown  
14:13   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
13:55   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
13:31 +2 Matt Bradley made layup, assist by Andre Kelly 41-29
13:24   30-second timeout called  
13:24   Commercial timeout called  
13:16 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 41-31
12:50   Matt Bradley missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
12:44 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 41-34
12:22   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
12:22   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
12:09   Bryce Wills missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
11:49 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 43-34
11:30   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
11:30   Bryce Wills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin  
10:58 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 43-37
10:41   Personal foul on Isaac White  
10:31   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
10:22   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
9:59   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
9:42   Daejon Davis missed layup  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:35   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
9:35   Andre Kelly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:35 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
9:35 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
9:19   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
9:19   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
9:02 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 46-37
8:46   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
8:20 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 48-37
8:09   Commercial timeout called  
8:09   Commercial timeout called  
7:58   Shooting foul on Joel Brown  
7:58 +1 Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 48-38
7:58 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
7:42 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 51-39
7:32   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
7:18   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
7:14 +2 Paris Austin made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 53-39
7:01   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
6:36   Matt Bradley missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
6:28 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 53-41
5:58   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
5:58   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
5:34   Bryce Wills missed layup  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
4:58   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
4:50   Daejon Davis missed layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
4:27   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
4:11   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
4:11   Grant Anticevich missed free throw  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
3:51   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Joel Brown  
3:51   Lost ball turnover on Joel Brown, stolen by Daejon Davis  
3:46   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:41 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaiden Delaire 53-44
3:11 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 55-44
2:54   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Paris Austin  
2:32   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
2:32 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 56-44
2:32 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-44
2:23   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
2:17   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
2:17 +1 Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws 58-44
2:17   Andre Kelly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
2:08 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 58-46
2:02