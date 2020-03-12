DEPAUL
DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) DePaul is heading to the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference Tournament for the first time in six years with a win not many anticipated.

Paul Reed had 23 points and 12 rebounds and the lowly Blue Demons won their first conference tournament game since 2014 with a come-from-behind 71-67 over seventh-seeded Xavier in a first-round game on Tuesday night.

''We just came out and stuck with the plan, the game plan,'' said guard Charlie Moore, who added 18 points and nine assists for 10th-seeded DePaul (16-16). ''Came out, gave energy. Tried to limit their rebound, offensive rebound attempts, just play defense as a team. I thought we did a great job of that tonight.''

The win will send the Blue Demons, who won three of 18 conference games this season, to a quarterfinal showdown against second-seeded Villanova on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

''For everybody this time of year a lot at stake,'' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. ''Want to live to play another day. And in order to get to where you want to get to, you've got to take it one step, one possession at a time. I thought we did do that.''

Tyrique Jones had 22 points to lead Xavier (19-13). Zach Freemantle matched his career high with 18 and Naji Marshall scored 15 for the Musketeers, who made 1 of their last 10 shots.

The two first-round games on Wednesday night - St. John's beat Georgetown in the opener - will be the last ones without fan restrictions. The league announced during the DePaul-Xavier game that the remainder of the conference's tournament will be played under a restricted attendance policy.

Attendees will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, television personnel, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams. Schools will be limited to 200 tickets per institution.

It won't matter for seventh-seeded Xavier. It had used a 13-point run to take a 59-53 lead with 9:18 to play, but the Musketeers scored eight points the rest of the way in failing to win a tournament game for the first time since joining the league seven years ago.

After falling behind by six points, Moore hit a 3-pointer and Reed slammed home a dunk around a shot by Xavier's KyKy Tandy to get within 61-58. DePaul would eventually take the lead for good on a shot by Reed in the paint for a 64-63 lead with 4:15 to play. Jaylen Butz scored inside with 2:47 to go and Moore made two free throws to up the advantage to 69-63 with 29 seconds left.

''I think basketball is a game of runs,'' Marshall said. ''Like you said, they was up nine, we were up six. Next thing you know we lose the lead. Coach said there, we were pretty tired. Crashed the offensive glass towards the second half. Like he said, we was tired. And we didn't execute our system on defense or offense.''

DePaul used a 13-2 run to open a 35-24 lead late in the first half, but Freemantle hit two 3-pointers in a 10-3 spurt to close the gap to 38-24 at the half.

UP NEXT:

DePaul: Will face second-seeded Villanova on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. The Blue Demons, who are now 3-12 in the Big East Tournament, lost twice against the Wildcats this season.

Then again, Xavier beat DePaul twice this season, too.

Xavier: This loss could knock Xavier into the NIT. ''That's up to the people on the committee, obviously,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said of the NCAA Tournament. ''I think we play in the toughest league in the entire country. You look at our strength of schedule, I think it was fifth heading into the Big East in the entire country. And we've beaten some good teams. Again, I think we deserve to be in there. But, again, at the same time it's not up to us.''

---

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 38
XAVIER Musketeers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:39 +2 Paul Reed made floating jump shot 2-0
19:14 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 2-3
18:51   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
18:49   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
18:30   Zach Freemantle missed hook shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
18:13   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
17:45   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
17:38 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 5-3
17:03 +2 Jason Carter made driving layup 5-5
16:52   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:42 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 5-7
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
16:16 +2 Zach Freemantle made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 5-9
15:46   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:37   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
15:27   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +1 Romeo Weems made 1st of 2 free throws 6-9
15:27 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
15:09 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 7-11
14:56   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
14:47   Shooting foul on DJ Williams  
14:32   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:05   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
14:30   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
14:15   Bad pass turnover on KyKy Tandy, stolen by Charlie Moore  
13:44 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup 9-11
13:39 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Zach Freemantle 9-13
13:25   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
13:06   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
12:59 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Jason Carter 9-15
12:46 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup 11-15
12:46   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
12:46 +1 Jaylen Butz made free throw 12-15
12:30   Violation on Unknown  
12:17 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by KyKy Tandy 12-17
12:07   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
11:56 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 14-17
11:36   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:25 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 16-17
11:00   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:49   Traveling violation turnover on KyKy Tandy  
10:36   Charlie Moore missed floating jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
10:36 +2 Paul Reed made tip-in 18-17
10:16 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 18-19
10:16   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
10:16 +1 KyKy Tandy made free throw 18-20
9:51   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
9:51 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
9:51 +1 Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
9:40   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
9:18 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 20-22
9:11 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made jump shot 22-22
8:51   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
8:17   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
8:15 +2 Paul Reed made layup 24-22
8:15   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
8:15 +1 Paul Reed made free throw 25-22
7:50   Jumpball received by Xavier  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
7:16   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
7:00   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
6:54   Quentin Goodin missed dunk  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
6:45   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:25 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 28-22
5:53   Traveling violation turnover on Naji Marshall  
5:31   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
5:29   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
5:05   Zach Freemantle missed layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
4:56 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup 30-22
4:40 +2 Naji Marshall made fade-away jump shot 30-24
4:22 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Butz 33-24
4:07   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Darious Hall  
3:47 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Darious Hall 35-24
3:28 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 35-27
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 35-27
2:58   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed floating jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
2:46 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 35-29
2:46   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
2:46   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
2:16   Jumpball received by DePaul  
2:12   Shot clock violation turnover on DePaul  
2:00   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
2:00 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 35-30
2:00 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-31
1:31   Nick Ongenda missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
1:18   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Goodin  
35.0 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 38-34
52.0 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 38-31
35.0 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 38-34
3.0   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
1.0   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 33
XAVIER Musketeers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 38-36
19:19   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
18:48   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:31 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 40-36
18:19   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:17   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
18:17   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:17 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
17:56   Jaylen Butz missed hook shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:41   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:41 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 40-38
17:41 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
17:31   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
17:16   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
17:04   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:44   Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:18   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
16:13 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Romeo Weems 42-39
16:13   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
16:13 +1 Paul Reed made free throw 43-39
15:59 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 43-41
15:59   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Tyrique Jones made free throw 43-42
15:47   Paul Reed missed layup  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
15:36   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
15:43   Nick Ongenda missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:43 +1 Nick Ongenda made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
15:31   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:19   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:17 +2 Paul Reed made layup 46-42
15:17   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
15:17   Paul Reed missed free throw  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
14:59 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 46-44
14:44 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made layup 48-44
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Romeo Weems  
14:30 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 51-44
14:30   30-second timeout called  
14:30   Commercial timeout called  
14:10 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 51-46
13:54   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
13:40   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
13:30 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 53-46
13:30   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on DePaul  
13:30 +1 Naji Marshall made free throw 53-47
13:07   Bad pass turnover on KyKy Tandy  
12:56   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:43   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Romeo Weems  
12:23   Bad pass turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Tyrique Jones  
12:14 +2 Zach Freemantle made hook shot, assist by Naji Marshall 53-49
11:55   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:39 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 53-51
11:23   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:09 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 53-53
11:06   30-second timeout called  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall  
10:25 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 53-55
10:04   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
9:55   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by KyKy Tandy  
9:55 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 53-57
9:55   30-second timeout called  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Naji Marshall  
9:23 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 53-59
9:16   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
9:01 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 56-59
8:41   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
8:33   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
8:14   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Romeo Weems  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
8:06   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
7:42 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot 56-61
7:33 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Nick Ongenda 58-61
7:03   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
6:48   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:41   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:35   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
6:33   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
6:33   Commercial timeout called  
6:33 +1 Nick Ongenda made 1st of 2 free throws 59-61
6:33 +1 Nick Ongenda made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-61
6:07   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:58 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 60-63
5:35 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made driving layup, assist by Charlie Moore 62-63
5:09   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
5:03   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
4:56   Nick Ongenda missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
4:42   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
4:34   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Paul Reed  
4:16 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 64-63
4:12   30-second timeout called  
4:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
3:19   Offensive foul on Romeo Weems  
3:19   Turnover on Romeo Weems  
2:54   Jason Carter missed layup, blocked by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
2:52