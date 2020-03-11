PITT
NCST

No Text

Daniels helps NC State top Pittsburgh 73-58 in ACC 2nd round

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Devon Daniels and his North Carolina State teammates know their chances of securing an NCAA Tournament bid could come down to how they play in this week's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

''We know we can't go where we want to go, like unless we take care of the game at hand,'' Daniels said.

The Wolfpack did that Wednesday, with Daniels scoring 23 points to help N.C. State beat Pittsburgh 73-58 in Wednesday's second round of the ACC Tournament.

C.J. Bryce added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack (20-12), who finally broke free of the Panthers with a run of five straight scoring possessions starting near the 9-minute mark. N.C. State went on to lead by 20 late in the kind of game that could have damaged its NCAA resume.

N.C. State won a game in last year's ACC Tournament only to fall on the wrong side of the bubble by Selection Sunday with a resume lacking a marquee win along with the country's worst nonconference strength of schedule. That disappointment explains why C.J. Bryce and Braxton Beverly both said the NCAA talk is in the back of the players' minds in Greensboro.

''It's kind of impossible not to see and maybe not mention,'' Beverly said. ''But our main goal right now is the ACC Tournament. We'll let that take care of itself as long as we take care of business here.''

N.C. State shot 48% to earn its 10th straight win in the series against the Panthers (16-17).

Xavier Johnson scored 15 points to lead Pitt, though he was whistled for a flagrant foul early in the second half - his fourth foul of the game - for hitting Daniels in the face with a forearm on a drive to the basket. Johnson, who also had eight rebounds at the point, headed to the bench at the 15:24 mark with Pitt down just 44-40 at the time.

By the time he returned at the 7:52 mark, Pitt was down 12.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel said Johnson's departure ''threw off the rhythm of what we were doing offensively and defensively.''

''I think if you take anyone's starting point guard off their team, there's going to be a drop,'' Capel said. ''I thought Xavier was doing some good stuff for us. He was getting in the paint. He was creating offense for us. And when he goes out, our offense changes.''

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The 13th-seeded Panthers advanced by beating No. 12 seed Wake Forest on Tuesday, ending a seven-game losing streak. One of those came Feb. 29 in Raleigh, where Pitt led for more than 30 minutes. This time, Pitt never led to end its season.

''I'm proud how we came here and fought,'' Capel said. ''It could have been easy for us just to maybe want to get the season over with, with losing seven games in a row. ... I thought we took a step forward as a program. You know, it stinks that it's over. It hurts.''

N.C. State: This game wasn't about helping the Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament resume so much as avoiding damage to it. N.C. State entered sitting at No. 54 in the NCAA's NET rankings with four wins in Quadrant 1 games to sit atop its resume. A strong second-half performance Wednesday ensured Kevin Keatts' club would get at least another chance to help its resume.

''We can't control the future,'' Bryce said, adding: ''Obviously it's at the back of our heads.''

TOUGHER DAY

Pittsburgh freshman Justin Champagnie had just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting after going for a season-high 31 points against the Demon Deacons a day earlier.

TIP-INS

Daniels finished a basket shy of matching his career high, while his two floaters in the lane during the clinching spurt helped N.C. State turn a six-point lead to 65-51 with 6:36 left. ... Markell Johnson had 11 assists for the Wolfpack. ... Trey McGowens added 12 points for Pitt, which shot 29% after halftime and 35% for the game. ... Johnson had eight turnovers for Pitt.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals to face 10th-ranked Duke, the tournament's No. 4 seed, after the teams split their regular-season series.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 32
NCST Wolfpack 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Markell Johnson  
19:02 +2 Markell Johnson made dunk 0-3
18:31   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
18:22   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
18:22   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:22   Justin Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:22   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce  
17:53 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot 2-3
17:34 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 2-5
17:15   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
17:10   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
16:51 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 2-7
16:35   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
16:26 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 5-7
16:12   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
16:10   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:12   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
16:11   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
16:00   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
15:53 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 6-7
15:39 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 6-9
15:27   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Jericole Hellems  
15:16   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
15:16 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
15:03 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie 10-11
14:56   Offensive foul on Devon Daniels  
14:56   Turnover on Devon Daniels  
14:44   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
14:29   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:19   Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:19 +1 Manny Bates made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
14:19   Manny Bates missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
13:58   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
13:58   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
13:58 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 10-15
13:22   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:08 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 12-15
12:49 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 12-17
12:29   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
12:09   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
11:58   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
11:50   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
11:46   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
11:08 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 12-19
10:49   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
10:49 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-19
10:49 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
10:28 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 17-19
10:15 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 17-21
10:01   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
10:01   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
9:44 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 17-23
9:29 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 19-23
9:05   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
9:00 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 21-23
8:44   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
8:39   Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Bryce  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Devon Daniels  
8:27 +2 Devon Daniels made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 21-25
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Murphy, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
7:51 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 21-27
7:51   Shooting foul on Ryan Murphy  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51 +1 Devon Daniels made free throw 21-28
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Devon Daniels  
7:13 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 21-31
6:49   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:43   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
6:29   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
6:14   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
5:55   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
5:33   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
5:23   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
4:54   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:46 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk 23-31
4:29   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
4:21   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:18   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
4:18   D.J. Funderburk missed free throw  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
4:10 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 25-31
3:59   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
3:49 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 27-31
3:48   30-second timeout called  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
3:30 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 29-31
3:24   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
3:29 +1 Xavier Johnson made free throw 30-31
3:12 +2 Braxton Beverly made jump shot 30-33
2:36   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Johnson  
2:23 +2 D.J. Funderburk made jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly 30-35
1:48   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
1:30   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:11   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:03   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
1:03 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
1:03 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-35
34.0   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6.0   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Pat Andree  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Trey McGowens  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 26
NCST Wolfpack 38

Time Team Play Score
19:34   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
19:22   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
19:12 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 32-37
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
18:37 +2 Markell Johnson made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 32-39
18:36   30-second timeout called  
18:36   Commercial timeout called  
18:22 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 34-39
17:51   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
17:51   Markell Johnson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
17:51   Markell Johnson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
17:51 +1 Markell Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-40
17:34   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
17:23 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 36-40
17:06 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Jericole Hellems 36-42
16:38   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
16:38 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 37-42
16:38 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-42
16:08 +2 Braxton Beverly made jump shot 38-44
15:54 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 40-44
15:29   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
15:23   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:23   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
15:24 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
15:11 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 40-48
14:52   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
14:42   Lost ball turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Markell Johnson  
14:35 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 40-50
14:25   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
14:10   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Trey McGowens  
13:57 +2 Ryan Murphy made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 42-50
13:43   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
13:32   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
13:18   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
13:16   Offensive rebound by NC State  
13:02 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 42-53
12:39 +2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 44-53
12:14   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
11:58   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Jericole Hellems  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
11:40   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy  
11:22   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
11:11 +2 Manny Bates made dunk, assist by C.J. Bryce 44-55
10:39   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:33 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 46-55
10:10   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
10:08   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
9:48   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
9:48 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
9:48 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-55
9:31   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
9:19   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
9:19 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
9:19   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:19   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
8:57   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
8:49 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 49-57
8:37   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
8:23   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
8:18 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 49-59
8:00   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
7:53 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 49-61
7:51   30-second timeout called  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +2 Eric Hamilton made jump shot 51-61
7:02   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
7:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 51-62
7:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-63
6:45   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
6:36 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 51-65
6:14   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
5:59   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
5:50   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
5:49 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 53-65
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Eric Hamilton  
5:23   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
5:16   Markell Johnson missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
5:15   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:58   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
4:55   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
4:27 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 53-67
4:05   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
3:53 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 53-70
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
3:26   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24