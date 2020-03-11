STJOES
GMASON

No Text

Wilson lifts George Mason over Saint Joseph's in A10 tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) AJ Wilson scored a career-high 24 points as George Mason beat Saint Joseph's 77-70 to open the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

No. 12 seed George Mason will face fifth-seeded St. Bonaventure on Thursday. The Patriots will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series, including a 68-57 defeat in the quarterfinals last season.

George Mason led by 14 points with 2:52 remaining in the game until Saint Joseph's made three 3-pointers on its next five possessions to get within 68-64 with just over a minute to go. But Javon Greene made six free throws in the final minute as George Mason went 9 of 12 to seal it.

Jordan Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (17-15). Greene added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Xavier Johnson had eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 28 points for the Hawks (6-26). Toliver Freeman added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Cameron Brown had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 27
GMASON Patriots 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:42 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 0-2
19:24   Cameron Brown missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
19:10   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
19:00   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
18:49   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
18:43   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly  
18:27   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
18:25   Josh Oduro missed dunk  
18:23   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Toliver Freeman  
17:59   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:49 +2 Josh Oduro made layup 0-4
17:29 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 2-4
17:07 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 2-6
16:42 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 4-6
16:19 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 4-8
16:08 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 7-8
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Josh Oduro  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:39 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 9-8
15:22   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
15:22   Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22 +1 Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
14:58   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
14:38   Greg Calixte missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
14:11   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
14:05   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
13:46 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 9-11
13:28   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
13:07   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
12:54   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
12:35 +2 Goanar Mar made jump shot 9-13
12:25   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
12:09   Greg Calixte missed jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
11:59   Goanar Mar missed layup, blocked by Cameron Brown  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
11:59   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 11-13
11:22   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
10:56   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:36   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
10:16   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
10:16   Anthony Longpre missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:16   Anthony Longpre missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
10:01 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk, assist by Jordan Miller 11-15
9:43 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 13-15
9:28   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
9:17   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
9:08   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
9:08   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
8:51 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte 13-18
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by AJ Wilson  
8:23   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:20   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
8:20   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-19
8:06 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 15-19
7:43   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
7:35   Greg Calixte missed layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
7:26 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 18-19
7:14   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
7:06 +2 Greg Calixte made layup 18-21
6:59 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 20-21
6:38   Offensive foul on Greg Calixte  
6:38   Turnover on Greg Calixte  
6:38   Commercial timeout called  
6:27   Offensive foul on Rahmir Moore  
6:27   Turnover on Rahmir Moore  
6:13 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 20-23
5:58   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
5:35   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
5:21 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 20-25
5:02   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
4:36   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
4:24   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
4:10 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot 23-25
3:48 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 23-27
3:37   Cameron Brown missed jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
3:24 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 23-29
3:04   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
2:50 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 23-32
2:46   30-second timeout called  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:31 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 25-32
2:15   Javon Greene missed layup, blocked by Cameron Brown  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
2:02   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
2:02 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
2:02 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-34
1:51   Shooting foul on Jason Douglas-Stanley  
1:51 +1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 26-34
1:51 +1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
1:39 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 27-36
1:25   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Ryan Daly  
58.0   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
36.0 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 27-38
4.0   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 43
GMASON Patriots 39

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 27-40
19:35   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
19:12   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Toliver Freeman  
19:00 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Toliver Freeman 29-40
18:43   Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:36   Toliver Freeman missed dunk, blocked by AJ Wilson  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
18:31   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Javon Greene  
18:24 +2 Javon Greene made layup 29-42
18:19   Toliver Freeman missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:14   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
18:14   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
17:58 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 32-42
17:32 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 32-44
17:16 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 35-44
16:55   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
16:55   Josh Oduro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:55 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
16:36   Toliver Freeman missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
16:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Cameron Brown  
16:03 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 38-45
15:39   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
15:28 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 40-45
15:27   30-second timeout called  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
15:05   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Bad pass turnover on Rahmir Moore  
14:37   Personal foul on Cameron Brown  
14:20 +2 Goanar Mar made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 40-47
14:01   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar  
13:20   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
13:16   Rahmir Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:16 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
12:54   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
12:48   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
12:33 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 44-47
12:08   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
11:57   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
11:57 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
11:35 +2 Goanar Mar made jump shot 46-49
11:12   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
10:49   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
10:49   AJ Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:49   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
10:34   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
10:23 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 46-52
10:07   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
9:48 +2 Goanar Mar made layup 46-54
9:38   30-second timeout called  
9:32 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 48-54
9:17   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
9:07 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 48-56
8:41   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:22 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 48-58
8:04   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
8:02   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
8:02 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 49-58
8:02 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
7:36   Jordan Miller missed layup  
7:35   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +2 Javon Greene made layup 50-60
7:06   Out of bounds turnover on Toliver Freeman  
6:42   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
6:37   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:28   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Toliver Freeman  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
6:18   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
6:18   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:18   Ryan Daly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:18   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:02   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
5:47   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
5:34   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
5:21   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
5:02   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
4:45   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
4:34   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
4:25 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 50-62
4:25   30-second timeout called  
4:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:57   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Goanar Mar  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
3:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's  
3:40   Javon Greene missed layup  
3:38   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
3:32 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk 50-64
3:24   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
3:14 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 52-64
2:52 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 52-66
2:43   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
2:43 +1