20:00
Jumpball received by George Mason
19:42
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson
0-2
19:24
Cameron Brown missed jump shot
|
19:22
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
19:10
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
19:00
Toliver Freeman missed layup
18:58
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
18:49
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
18:47
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
18:43
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly
18:27
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
18:25
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
18:25
Josh Oduro missed dunk
18:23
Offensive rebound by George Mason
18:04
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Toliver Freeman
17:59
Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
17:57
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
17:49
+2
Josh Oduro made layup
0-4
17:29
+2
Ryan Daly made jump shot
2-4
17:07
+2
AJ Wilson made jump shot
2-6
16:42
+2
Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
4-6
16:19
+2
AJ Wilson made jump shot
4-8
16:08
+3
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
7-8
15:53
Bad pass turnover on Josh Oduro
15:53
Commercial timeout called
15:39
+2
Ryan Daly made jump shot
9-8
15:22
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
15:22
Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:22
+1
Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-9
14:58
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:56
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
14:38
Greg Calixte missed jump shot
14:36
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
14:11
Rahmir Moore missed layup
14:09
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
14:05
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:03
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
13:46
+2
AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
9-11
13:28
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:26
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
13:07
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller
12:54
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:52
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
12:35
+2
Goanar Mar made jump shot
9-13
12:25
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:23
Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley
12:09
Greg Calixte missed jump shot
12:07
Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar
11:59
Goanar Mar missed layup, blocked by Cameron Brown
11:57
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
11:59
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
11:59
Commercial timeout called
11:38
+2
Ryan Daly made jump shot
11-13
11:22
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:20
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
10:56
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
10:36
Javon Greene missed jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
10:16
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
10:16
Anthony Longpre missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:16
Anthony Longpre missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:16
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
10:01
+2
AJ Wilson made dunk, assist by Jordan Miller
11-15
9:43
+2
Anthony Longpre made layup
13-15
9:28
Josh Oduro missed jump shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
9:17
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
9:08
Offensive foul on Myles Douglas
9:08
Turnover on Myles Douglas
8:51
+3
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte
13-18
8:32
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by AJ Wilson
8:23
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
8:21
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
8:20
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
8:20
Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:20
+1
Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-19
8:06
+2
Cameron Brown made layup
15-19
7:43
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:41
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
7:35
Greg Calixte missed layup
7:26
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
7:26
+3
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
18-19
7:14
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:12
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
7:06
+2
Greg Calixte made layup
18-21
6:59
+2
Ryan Daly made layup
20-21
6:38
Offensive foul on Greg Calixte
6:38
Turnover on Greg Calixte
6:38
Commercial timeout called
6:27
Offensive foul on Rahmir Moore
6:27
Turnover on Rahmir Moore
6:13
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot
20-23
5:58
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:56
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
5:35
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:33
Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar
5:21
+2
AJ Wilson made jump shot
20-25
5:02
Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:00
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
4:36
Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:34
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
4:24
Personal foul on Javon Greene
4:10
+3
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot
23-25
3:48
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
23-27
3:37
Cameron Brown missed jump shot
3:35
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
3:24
+2
Xavier Johnson made layup
23-29
3:04
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:02
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
2:50
+3
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
23-32
2:46
30-second timeout called
2:46
Commercial timeout called
2:31
+2
Ryan Daly made jump shot
25-32
2:15
Javon Greene missed layup, blocked by Cameron Brown
2:13
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
2:02
Shooting foul on Myles Douglas
2:02
+1
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
25-33
2:02
+1
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-34
1:51
Shooting foul on Jason Douglas-Stanley
1:51
+1
Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
26-34
1:51
+1
Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-34
1:39
+2
Jordan Miller made layup
27-36
1:25
Ryan Daly missed jump shot
1:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Ryan Daly
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
36.0
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
27-38
|
4.0
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|