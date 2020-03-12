VANDY
ARK

No Text

Jones scores 22 as Arkansas beats Vanderbilt 86-73 at SEC

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is really glad his Razorbacks got one of the last chances to play a game in front of fans.

Mason Jones scored 22 points before fouling out, and the 11th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat No. 14 seed Vanderbilt 86-73 Wednesday night in the last Southeastern Conference Tournament game open to the general public.

“They got an opportunity to experience that in a great environment I mean for a first game on the first night of the tournament,” Musselman said. “It was a great turnout, and obviously it's the severity and seriousness of this is well beyond anything a coach or player, whatever."

The SEC announced a few minutes before tip-off that the league was joining other Power Five conferences in closing the rest of this event to all but players, essential staff and credentialed media. The decision wasn't made inside Bridgestone Arena until halftime with fans booing as soon as the P.A. announcer began talking.

Arkansas (20-12) won its sixth straight over Vanderbilt and now will play No. 6 seed South Carolina on Thursday night in the second round. The Razorbacks have reached the semifinals in three of the last five league tournaments and improved to 27-27 all-time at this event.

“We're just going to go out there and go play just like we're in the park or something,” Jones said. “We're just going to play hard, and it'll still show a W or an L at the end of the day, and we want to come out with a W. So we're going to bring the same energy we brought today.”

Jones, the SEC's leading scorer and The Associated Press' co-SEC player of the year, was 10 of 11 at the free throw line before fouling out with 1:45 left. Desi Sills added 20, Isaiah Joe had 18 before fouling out late and Jimmy Whitt had 12.

Vanderbilt (11-21) snapped a two-game winning streak. The Commodores now have lost six of their last seven opening games at the SEC tournament, spanning three different coaches.

“Not the ending that we were looking for,” Vanderbilt first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with a game-high 30 points before fouling out in the final minute. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 16, Dylan Disu had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Wright added 10.

Pippen opened the game with a 3-pointer for Vandy. Then Jones scored the next seven points to put Arkansas ahead to stay. Both teams struggled to shoot with the shot clock off for a bit, forcing the public address announcer to count off the final 10 seconds.

Vanderbilt missed 19 of 20 shots and went 9:23 without a field goal. Arkansas had its stretches missing shots, but the Razorbacks still jumped out to a double-digit lead. They were up 25-9 with 6:04 left on a 3-pointer by Joe and led 38-26 at halftime.

“We wanted to set the tone early,” Jones said.

Arkansas opened the second half shooting much better and pushed its lead to as much as 52-32. Vanderbilt pulled within 59-48 on a 16-7 run capped by a three-point play by Lee. Sills answered with a 3, and Vanderbilt never got closer than 10 with 2:34 left.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks came in with the nation's best 3-point defense, and they held their 20th opponent to 29% or worse shooting outside the arc. Vanderbilt just 6 of 24 (25%).

Vanderbilt: The Commodores' biggest issue all season has been shooting woes leading to long scoring droughts. This was the second time Arkansas had held them to 25% or worse from 3-point range. ... Disu had his fifth double-double of the season.

QUOTABLE

“No thoughts,” Musselman said when asked about a technical late in the game. “There's a lot of good shopping here in Nashville, so let my wife spend the money and not give it to anybody else, so I refrain from saying anything.”

UP NEXT

Arkansas plays South Carolina on Thursday night.

Vanderbilt: Stackhouse tries to build on a rough first season and will get leading scorer Lee back. He also started three freshmen in this game with Pippen starting his 31st of the season. Two other players sat out transfer years. “Next year I”m going to have a lot of little toys in my toy chest, and I can't wait to play with them," Stackhouse said.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 26
ARK Razorbacks 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:39   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
19:32   Ethan Henderson missed layup  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
19:09 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 3-0
18:51   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
18:41   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
18:19   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
17:48   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
17:41   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
17:37   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
17:37 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
17:37 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
17:11   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Dylan Disu  
16:50   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:42 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 3-5
16:24   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
16:24   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
16:13 +2 Mason Jones made layup 3-7
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Disu  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
15:26 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adrio Bailey 3-10
15:01   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
15:01   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:01 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-10
14:42   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
14:42 +1 Adrio Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 4-11
14:42   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
14:25   Ejike Obinna missed layup  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:16 +2 Saben Lee made jump shot 6-11
13:59   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
13:46   Offensive foul on Jordan Wright  
13:46   Turnover on Jordan Wright  
13:34   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:22   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
12:59   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
12:55   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
12:55 +1 Dylan Disu made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
12:55   Dylan Disu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
12:39   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:39 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 7-13
12:25   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Desi Sills  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Saben Lee  
12:20   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
12:02   Isaiah Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Out of bounds turnover on Mason Jones  
11:27   Backcourt turnover on Saben Lee  
11:19   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
11:17   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
11:15   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
10:59   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Rice, stolen by Jalen Harris  
10:26 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 7-16
9:56   Isaiah Rice missed layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:42   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:30   Isaiah Joe missed layup  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
9:20 +2 Desi Sills made layup 7-18
9:14   Isaiah Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:06   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
8:53   Jordan Wright missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
8:39   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
8:29   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
8:22   Isaiah Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Isaiah Rice  
8:16   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
7:58   Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Out of bounds turnover on Dylan Disu  
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
7:23   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
7:23 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-18
7:23 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-18
7:11   Shooting foul on Oton Jankovic  
7:11 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
7:11   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
6:51   Jon Jossell missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
6:42   Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Jon Jossell  
6:33   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
6:26 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 9-22
6:15   Out of bounds turnover on Maxwell Evans  
6:01 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 9-25
5:29   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
5:27   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
5:11   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
5:07   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
5:00 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 12-25
4:36 +2 Isaiah Joe made jump shot 12-27
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
4:00   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
3:51 +2 Saben Lee made layup 14-27
3:38   Offensive foul on Isaiah Joe  
3:38   Turnover on Isaiah Joe  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
3:24 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 15-27
3:24 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-27
2:54 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Mason Jones 16-29
2:39   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
2:39 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 17-29
2:39 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-29
2:25 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 18-32
2:09 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 21-32
1:48 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 21-34
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Mason Jones  
1:31   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
1:31 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 21-35
1:31 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-36
1:13   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
1:13   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:13 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-36
48.0   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
38.0 +2 Saben Lee made layup, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 24-36
9.0 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Mason Jones 24-38
1.0   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
1.0 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
1.0 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 47
ARK Razorbacks 48

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
19:21   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:00   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
18:41   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
18:39   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
18:32   Dylan Disu missed jump shot, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
18:23 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 26-40
17:52   Maxwell Evans missed layup  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
17:40   Lost ball turnover on Maxwell Evans, stolen by Mason Jones  
17:30   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
17:23 +2 Saben Lee made layup 28-40
17:13 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 28-43
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:50 +2 Mason Jones made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 28-45
16:28 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 30-45
16:18 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Mason Jones 30-47
15:59   Saben Lee missed layup  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
15:56   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Jordan Wright  
14:59   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
14:53 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 30-50
14:41   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Disu  
14:30   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
14:30   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
14:28 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 32-50
13:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
13:39 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 32-51
13:39 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-52
13:12 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 34-52
12:42   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
12:42   Reggie Chaney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:42   Reggie Chaney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
12:20   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
12:20 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 35-52
12:20 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-52
12:11   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
12:03 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 38-52
11:48 +2 Reggie Chaney made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris 38-54
11:31   Offensive foul on Braelee Albert  
11:31   Turnover on Braelee Albert  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:17 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 38-57
10:53   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
10:44   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
10:41   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
10:41   Mason Jones missed free throw  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
10:25 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 40-57
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Dylan Disu  
10:00 +2 Saben Lee made dunk, assist by Maxwell Evans 42-57
9:28   Mason Jones missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
9:18 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 45-57
9:00   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
9:00 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 45-58
9:00 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-59
8:41 +2 Saben Lee made layup 47-59
8:41   Shooting foul on Reggie Chaney  
8:41 +1 Saben Lee made free throw 48-59
8:19 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 48-62
8:09   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:59   Saben Lee missed layup  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:52   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Mason Jones  
7:49   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 48-63
7:49 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-64
7:27 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 51-64
7:12   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
6:57   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones