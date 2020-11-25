|
Taylor Funk vs. Jaylin Williams (Tigers gains possession)
19:40
Taylor Funk blocks Tyrell Jones's two point layup
19:38
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
19:15
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
19:13
Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
19:04
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
19:02
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
18:54
Tyrell Jones turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Daly steals)
18:46
+2
Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Dahmir Bishop assists)
0-2
18:37
Devan Cambridge turnover (lost ball)
18:22
Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball)
17:54
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
17:52
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
17:52
Greg Foster Jr. personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
17:47
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup (Dylan Cardwell assists)
2-2
17:27
+2
Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Dahmir Bishop assists)
2-4
17:03
JT Thor turnover (bad pass)
16:52
JT Thor shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
16:52
+1
Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 3
2-5
16:52
Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 3
16:52
Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 3 of 3
16:52
Tigers defensive rebound
16:43
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
4-5
16:31
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
16:29
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
16:24
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
16:22
Hawks offensive rebound
16:22
Dylan Cardwell personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
16:19
+2
Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
4-7
16:08
Allen Flanigan turnover (lost ball)
15:45
Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jaylin Williams steals)
15:43
Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball)
15:42
Dahmir Bishop offensive foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
15:23
Justin Powell misses two point jump shot
15:21
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
15:10
+2
Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot (Babatunde Akingbola assists)
6-7
15:06
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
15:06
Jaylin Williams personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
14:59
Ryan Daly turnover (lost ball)
14:41
+3
Tyrell Jones makes three point jump shot
9-7
14:25
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
14:23
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
14:15
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
14:13
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
14:12
Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:12
Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
14:05
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
14:03
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
13:42
+2
Devan Cambridge makes two point layup (Jaylin Williams assists)
13-7
13:42
Jack Forrest personal foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
13:42
+1
Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-7
13:34
Dylan Cardwell blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
13:32
Hawks offensive rebound
13:29
+2
Anthony Longpre makes two point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
14-9
13:12
Jack Forrest personal foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
12:56
Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
12:54
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
12:36
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
12:34
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
12:26
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
12:20
+2
Greg Foster Jr. makes two point layup
14-11
12:19
Rahmir Moore personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
12:14
+1
JT Thor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-11
12:14
JT Thor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:14
Hawks defensive rebound
12:07
JT Thor personal foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)
12:01
Jamal Johnson personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
11:51
Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
11:29
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
11:23
Rahmir Moore personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
11:23
TV timeout
11:23
Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:23
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
11:09
Jamal Johnson personal foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)
11:04
+2
Greg Foster Jr. makes two point jump shot
15-13
10:43
+3
Babatunde Akingbola makes three point jump shot (Jamal Johnson assists)
18-13
10:27
Jadrian Tracey misses two point layup
10:25
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
10:20
Jadrian Tracey personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
10:20
+1
Justin Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-13
10:20
+1
Justin Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-13
10:09
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Ryan Daly's two point layup
10:07
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
10:03
Dahmir Bishop shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
10:03
Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:54
Jordan Hall turnover (traveling)
10:03
+1
Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-13
9:54
Jordan Hall turnover (traveling)
9:37
+3
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Chris Moore assists)
24-13
9:18
+3
Greg Foster Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
24-16
9:00
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jadrian Tracey steals)
8:59
Jadrian Tracey turnover (bad pass) (Babatunde Akingbola steals)
8:54
+2
Chris Moore makes two point layup (Jaylin Williams assists)
26-16
8:54
Ryan Daly shooting foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
8:54
+1
Chris Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-16
8:42
Greg Foster Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:40
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
8:32
Taylor Funk blocks Tyrell Jones's two point layup
8:30
Hawks defensive rebound
8:26
Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Tyrell Jones steals)
8:15
Dylan Cardwell turnover (bad pass)
8:08
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
8:06
Rahmir Moore offensive rebound
8:00
+2
Rahmir Moore makes two point putback layup
27-18
7:50
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass)
7:50
TV timeout
7:32
+3
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
27-21
7:12
Rahmir Moore shooting foul (Tyrell Jones draws the foul)
7:12
Tyrell Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 3
7:03
Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:12
+1
Tyrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
28-21
7:12
+1
Tyrell Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
29-21
7:03
Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:01
Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
6:53
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
6:51
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
6:45
Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:43
Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
6:38
+2
Devan Cambridge makes two point layup
31-21
6:26
+3
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
31-24
6:00
+2
Tyrell Jones makes two point layup
33-24
5:43
+3
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Greg Foster Jr. assists)
33-27
4:30
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
5:07
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
5:05
Hawks defensive rebound
4:52
+3
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
33-30
4:30
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
4:28
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
4:21
+2
Ryan Daly makes two point layup
33-32
4:03
JT Thor misses two point layup
4:01
JT Thor offensive rebound
3:58
+2
JT Thor makes two point putback layup
35-32
3:49
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
3:47
Justin Powell defensive rebound
3:41
Justin Powell misses two point jump shot
3:39
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
3:32
Ryan Daly turnover (traveling)
3:32
TV timeout
3:22
+3
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot
38-32
2:54
Allen Flanigan personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
2:54
Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:54
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
2:36
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
2:34
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
2:26
+2
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
38-34
2:13
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
40-34
1:56
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
1:54
Justin Powell defensive rebound
1:37
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
1:35
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
1:32
Anthony Longpre personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
1:32
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-34
1:32
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-34
1:10
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Greg Foster Jr.'s two point layup
1:08
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
1:03
Ryan Daly misses two point jump shot
1:01
Greg Foster Jr. offensive rebound
0:56
Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
0:56
+1
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-35
0:56
+1
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-36
0:36
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
0:34
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
0:10
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
0:08
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
0:05
Jordan Hall shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
0:05
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-36
0:05
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-36
0:02
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
0:00
Tigers defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
