|
20:00
|
|
|
Corey Douglas vs. Derek Culver (Mountaineers gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Corey Douglas shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:42
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:25
|
|
|
Miles McBride personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Derek Culver blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Corey Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Miles McBride offensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-0
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-0
|
16:46
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Sean McNeil steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Derek Culver blocks KeShawn Curry's two point layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon blocks Oscar Tshiebwe's two point layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup
|
6-0
|
15:37
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon offensive foul
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon turnover
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point alley-oop layup (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
|
8-0
|
14:32
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien personal foul
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
10-0
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot
|
13-0
|
14:00
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot
|
13-0
|
13:16
|
|
|
Miles McBride shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-1
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-2
|
12:50
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Taz Sherman shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)
|
|
12:25
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-3
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Hason Ward turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Hason Ward personal foul
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Jordan McCabe assists)
|
15-3
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Vince Williams personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
15-5
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-5
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
17-7
|
9:59
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges personal foul
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot
|
17-9
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Derek Culver assists)
|
19-9
|
8:55
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Jordan McCabe draws the foul)
|
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Jordan McCabe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-9
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Jordan McCabe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-9
|
8:38
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (Isaiah Cottrell draws the foul)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Sean McNeil personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Jordan McCabe assists)
|
24-9
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges shooting foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-10
|
7:57
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry offensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point tip shot
|
24-12
|
7:30
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe shooting foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|
24-14
|
7:25
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe turnover (lost ball) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|
24-14
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland technical foul
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-14
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-14
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-15
|
7:08
|
|
|
Kedrian Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-16
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-17
|
7:04
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-17
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Vince Williams makes three point step back jump shot
|
27-20
|
6:39
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Derek Culver personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
6:32
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-21
|
6:32
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-22
|
6:13
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. personal foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Hason Ward shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-23
|
5:35
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Hason Ward shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-23
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-23
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot
|
29-25
|
5:05
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot
|
29-27
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
31-27
|
4:52
|
|
|
Corey Douglas shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-27
|
4:43
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon shooting foul
|
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-27
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-27
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Josh Banks offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Josh Banks makes two point putback dunk
|
34-29
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Taz Sherman assists)
|
36-29
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point driving layup
|
36-31
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup
|
38-31
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
41-31
|
2:14
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon offensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon misses two point layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Brendan Medley-Bacon shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-31
|
1:47
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Josh Banks offensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses two point layup
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-32