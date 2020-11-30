|
20:00
Armando Bacot vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Caleb Love gains possession)
19:45
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
19:43
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
19:13
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
|
0-3
|
18:53
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
18:51
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
18:18
Rebels turnover (shot clock violation)
18:08
Garrison Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
18:06
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
18:06
Armando Bacot personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
17:45
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-5
|
17:26
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
17:24
RJ Davis offensive rebound
17:19
RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
17:09
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot
|
0-8
|
17:01
Garrison Brooks misses two point hook shot
16:59
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
16:48
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
0-11
|
16:33
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
16:31
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
16:30
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point dunk
|
0-13
|
16:30
Rechon 'Leaky' Black shooting foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
16:30
Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
16:30
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
16:05
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
16:03
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
15:37
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
15:35
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
15:35
Cheikh Mbacke Diong personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
15:35
TV timeout
15:20
RJ Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
15:18
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
15:18
Bryce Hamilton shooting foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
15:18
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:18
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:18
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
14:51
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
14:49
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
14:48
Moses Wood personal foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
14:24
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (bad pass) (Devin Tillis steals)
14:13
Andrew Platek personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
14:09
Day'Ron Sharpe personal foul
14:00
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:58
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
13:44
+3
|
Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
3-13
|
13:29
Marvin Coleman turnover (traveling)
13:22
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball) (Devin Tillis steals)
13:01
+3
|
Marvin Coleman makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
3-16
|
12:45
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|
5-16
|
12:45
David Jenkins Jr. shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
12:45
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TV timeout
11:39
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:39
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point putback dunk
|
9-16
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-18
|
+3
|
Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
12-18
|
Reece Brown offensive foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
9:14
Reece Brown turnover
8:57
+3
|
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Garrison Brooks assists)
|
15-18
|
|
|
|
|
8:15
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
8:13
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
8:06
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point putback layup
|
15-20
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
17-20
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
7:24
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:22
Rebels turnover (shot clock violation)
7:06
+2
|
Andrew Platek makes two point driving layup
|
19-20
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
21-22
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
6:28
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-22
|
Andrew Platek personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
6:01
Devin Tillis misses three point jump shot
5:59
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
5:35
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
5:28
Caleb Love turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
5:19
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point dunk (Caleb Grill assists)
|
22-24
|
RJ Davis shooting foul (Marvin Coleman draws the foul)
5:09
Marvin Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:09
Marvin Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:09
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
5:05
RJ Davis misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:03
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
4:58
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
22-27
|
Marvin Coleman shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
4:33
Caleb Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:33
Caleb Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:33
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
4:31
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
4:23
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup
|
24-27
|
Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
4:08
Nicquel Blake blocks Caleb Love's two point layup
4:01
+3
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|
27-27
|
Devin Tillis turnover (bad pass)
3:30
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
3:28
Walker Kessler offensive rebound
3:15
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point layup
|
29-27
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point floating jump shot
3:06
Caleb Love defensive rebound
2:57
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
2:56
Rebels defensive rebound
2:42
Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot
2:40
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
2:28
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
31-27
|
Caleb Grill turnover (bad pass) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
1:58
Devin Tillis shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
1:58
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-27
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-27
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman makes two point driving layup
|
33-29
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
1:17
Moses Wood defensive rebound
1:02
Caleb Love personal foul (Marvin Coleman draws the foul)
1:02
+1
|
Marvin Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-30
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
0:50
+3
|
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
36-30
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
0:40
Bryce Hamilton turnover (lost ball) (Garrison Brooks steals)
0:26
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
0:20
Rebels defensive rebound
0:06
Nicquel Blake turnover (lost ball) (Garrison Brooks steals)
0:05
Nicquel Blake personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
0:05
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-30
|
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:05
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
0:03
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
0:02
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
0:02
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point putback layup
0:00
Tar Heels offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
