|
20:00
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier vs. Jalen Johnson (Spartans gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Moore Jr. steals)
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier shooting foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
19:21
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:21
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:10
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Joey Hauser shooting foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:33
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-3
|
18:33
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-4
|
18:13
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson personal foul
|
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot
|
3-4
|
17:37
|
|
|
Aaron Henry shooting foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-5
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-6
|
17:24
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:17
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-7
|
17:04
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Joey Hauser offensive foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Joey Hauser turnover
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Blue Devils offensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point driving layup
|
3-9
|
16:02
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Wendell Moore Jr. assists)
|
3-11
|
15:42
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Blue Devils defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point pullup jump shot
|
3-13
|
15:10
|
|
|
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup
|
5-13
|
13:44
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-13
|
12:31
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Mark Williams offensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Mark Williams misses two point tip shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Gabe Brown offensive foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Gabe Brown turnover
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point reverse layup
|
7-15
|
11:20
|
|
|
Joshua Langford turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses two point layup
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire offensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point putback layup
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Joshua Langford turnover (bad pass) (Joey Baker steals)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Foster Loyer shooting foul (Jaemyn Brakefield draws the foul)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:38
|
|
+1
|
Jaemyn Brakefield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-16
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point jump shot
|
9-16
|
10:10
|
|
|
Julius Marble II personal foul (Jaemyn Brakefield draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass) (Joey Baker steals)
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup
|
9-18
|
9:38
|
|
|
Joey Baker shooting foul (Julius Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Julius Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-18
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Julius Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
9:24
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson personal foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Gabe Brown offensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Gabe Brown offensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Julius Marble II makes two point hook shot (Malik Hall assists)
|
13-18
|
7:47
|
|
|
Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall makes two point dunk (Rocket Watts assists)
|
15-18
|
7:39
|
|
|
Joey Baker flagrant 1 (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Joey Baker turnover
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Gabe Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:35
|
|
+3
|
Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (Wendell Moore Jr. assists)
|
15-21
|
6:19
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt offensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Joshua Langford personal foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Hurt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-22
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Hurt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-23
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
18-23
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point driving layup
|
18-25
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts makes two point floating jump shot
|
20-25
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Bingham Jr. steals)
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts makes two point pullup jump shot
|
22-25
|
4:42
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Blue Devils defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Rocket Watts personal foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-26
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-27
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-27
|
3:57
|
|
|
Malik Hall shooting foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-28
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-29
|
3:43
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
26-29
|
3:31
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses two point layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|
29-29
|
3:04
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point putback layup
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Julius Marble II makes two point layup
|
31-29
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|
31-31
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-31
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-31
|
1:25
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point finger roll layup
|
35-31
|
0:58
|
|
|
Aaron Henry blocks DJ Steward's two point driving layup
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Julius Marble II makes two point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
37-31
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Julius Marble II makes two point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
37-31
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point fadeaway jump shot (DJ Steward assists)
|
37-33
|
0:04
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|