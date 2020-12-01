|
20:00
|
|
|
Trey Hurlburt vs. Paul Stramaglia (Herbert Jones gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
0-3
|
19:16
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
0-6
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
3-6
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
3-9
|
17:55
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Caleb Grill offensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Rebels turnover
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
3-11
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
6-11
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
|
9-11
|
16:28
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jordan Bruner vs. Caleb Grill (Rebels gains possession)
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
|
12-11
|
15:55
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner blocks Marvin Coleman's two point layup
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:23
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
15-11
|
15:13
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
15-14
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup
|
17-14
|
14:06
|
|
|
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman misses two point layup
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Moses Wood offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wood makes two point putback layup
|
19-14
|
13:20
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bruner steals)
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly offensive foul
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point layup
|
19-16
|
12:00
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Moses Wood offensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Grill makes two point layup
|
21-16
|
11:20
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Moses Wood misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Moses Wood defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Caleb Grill assists)
|
23-16
|
10:39
|
|
+3
|
Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
23-19
|
10:11
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
23-22
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman makes two point layup
|
25-22
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman makes two point layup
|
25-22
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
25-25
|
9:16
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. shooting foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-26
|
9:01
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses two point layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman makes two point jump shot
|
27-26
|
8:28
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point layup
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
30-26
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup
|
32-26
|
7:12
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Moses Wood defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Moses Wood personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Alex Reese blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
32-29
|
5:19
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Grill makes two point layup (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
34-29
|
4:51
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
James Rojas personal foul
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|
34-31
|
4:00
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-32
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-33
|
2:56
|
|
|
Caleb Grill turnover (back court violation)
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. shooting foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-34
|
2:44
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Caleb Grill turnover (bad pass) (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman makes two point layup
|
36-34
|
1:48
|
|
|
Moses Wood shooting foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-35
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-36
|
1:23
|
|
|
Moses Wood turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Caleb Grill personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup
|
38-36
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup
|
38-38
|
0:02
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|