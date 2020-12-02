|
20:00
|
|
|
Jericho Sims vs. Armando Bacot (RJ Davis gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Andrew Jones's two point layup
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Greg Brown III steals)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Jericho Sims shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:35
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:13
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-3
|
17:47
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
RJ Davis shooting foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-3
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-3
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
2-5
|
16:53
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
5-5
|
16:09
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball) (Jericho Sims steals)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point tip shot
|
5-7
|
15:38
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Kai Jones shooting foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
RJ Davis offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point driving layup
|
5-9
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Gerald Liddell makes two point layup (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
7-9
|
14:52
|
|
|
Walker Kessler shooting foul (Gerald Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. blocks RJ Davis's two point layup
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:10
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-9
|
13:59
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Ramey steals)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Jericho Sims's two point layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (bad pass) (Greg Brown III steals)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point layup
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Andrew Jones offensive foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot
|
8-11
|
11:47
|
|
|
Jericho Sims shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Longhorns defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point driving layup
|
10-11
|
11:25
|
|
|
Greg Brown III shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-12
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-13
|
11:02
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup
|
10-15
|
10:41
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Kai Jones steals)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point layup
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point tip shot
|
12-15
|
10:01
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks shooting foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Kai Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-15
|
9:49
|
|
|
Andrew Platek turnover (bad pass) (Royce Hamm Jr. steals)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot
|
16-15
|
9:25
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:17
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
19-15
|
9:09
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. blocks Garrison Brooks's two point layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Kai Jones assists)
|
22-15
|
8:58
|
|
|
Tar Heels 30 second timeout
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe blocks Matt Coleman III's two point layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
K.J. Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point jump shot
|
24-15
|
7:25
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point putback layup
|
24-17
|
7:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:00
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Kai Jones assists)
|
27-17
|
6:34
|
|
+3
|
Kerwin Walton makes three point step back jump shot
|
27-20
|
6:10
|
|
+3
|
Kai Jones makes three point jump shot
|
30-20
|
5:50
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks shooting foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
5:34
|
|
+1
|
Kai Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-20
|
5:34
|
|
+1
|
Kai Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-20
|
5:09
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point driving layup (Andrew Jones assists)
|
34-20
|
4:41
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell personal foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell offensive foul
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell turnover
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Jump ball. Walker Kessler vs. Courtney Ramey (Longhorns gains possession)
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Walker Kessler turnover (lost ball) (Courtney Ramey steals)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-20
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-20
|
3:30
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point putback layup
|
36-22
|
3:04
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|
36-24
|
2:37
|
|
|
Caleb Love shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-24
|
2:37
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point layup
|
37-26
|
2:11
|
|
+3
|
Greg Brown III makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
40-26
|
2:08
|
|
|
Longhorns 30 second timeout
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Tar Heels defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-27
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-28
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kai Jones turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|