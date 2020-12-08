|
20:00
|
|
|
John Harrar vs. Keve Aluma (Justyn Mutts gains possession)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+3
|
Wabissa Bede makes three point step back jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point driving jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
2-3
|
18:48
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks John Harrar's two point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point putback layup
|
4-3
|
18:10
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones makes three point step back jump shot
|
7-3
|
17:28
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne turnover (lost ball) (Myreon Jones steals)
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot (Trent Buttrick assists)
|
9-3
|
16:52
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Izaiah Brockington draws the foul)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford blocks Seth Lundy's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-3
|
16:14
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (bad pass) (Izaiah Brockington steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (bad pass) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
14:40
|
|
+3
|
Izaiah Brockington makes three point turnaround jump shot (Trent Buttrick assists)
|
14-3
|
14:19
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler makes three point jump shot
|
17-3
|
13:19
|
|
|
Hokies 30 second timeout
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:56
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point pullup jump shot
|
17-6
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Myles Dread makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-6
|
12:14
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (David N'Guessan assists)
|
19-9
|
11:11
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra blocks Sam Sessoms's two point driving layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
21-9
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
David N'Guessan makes two point layup (Jalen Cone assists)
|
21-11
|
10:22
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
21-13
|
9:50
|
|
|
John Harrar misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
24-13
|
9:03
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms blocks Cartier Diarra's two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Hokies offensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra makes two point driving layup
|
24-15
|
8:18
|
|
|
Seth Lundy shooting foul (Cartier Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila blocks Keve Aluma's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Wheeler makes two point finger roll layup
|
26-15
|
6:22
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington blocks Nahiem Alleyne's two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford turnover
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Myreon Jones assists)
|
28-15
|
5:50
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (lost ball) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
|
31-15
|
5:13
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
5:02
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
31-18
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point floating jump shot
|
33-18
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Cordell Pemsl makes two point jump shot
|
33-20
|
4:30
|
|
|
Seth Lundy shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot
|
35-20
|
3:34
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point putback layup
|
37-20
|
3:03
|
|
|
Myles Dread personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jalen Cone offensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms blocks Jalen Cone's two point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Trent Buttrick makes two point driving layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|
39-20
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-21
|
1:40
|
|
+3
|
Sam Sessoms makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
42-21
|
1:26
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler personal foul (Cartier Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point floating jump shot
|
42-23
|
0:48
|
|
|
Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra personal foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|