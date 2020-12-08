|
20:00
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks vs. Luka Garza (Caleb Love gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:38
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick personal foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point pullup jump shot
|
0-5
|
17:47
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
0-8
|
16:34
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (CJ Fredrick steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point putback layup
|
2-8
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
2-11
|
15:35
|
|
+3
|
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Garrison Brooks assists)
|
5-11
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
5-13
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point driving layup
|
7-13
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
7-16
|
14:31
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point step back jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
7-19
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|
9-19
|
13:44
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (bad pass) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Jump ball. Day'Ron Sharpe vs. Connor McCaffery (Hawkeyes gains possession)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
9-22
|
13:02
|
|
|
Andrew Platek turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:53
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
9-25
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
11-25
|
12:31
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
13-25
|
11:40
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Walker Kessler makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
15-25
|
10:28
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
15-28
|
9:41
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint personal foul
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point floating jump shot
|
15-30
|
8:32
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (lost ball) (CJ Fredrick steals)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Caleb Love personal foul
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:44
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-30
|
7:44
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-30
|
7:26
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Armando Bacot blocks Luka Garza's two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point tip shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point putback layup
|
17-32
|
6:14
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|
19-32
|
5:34
|
|
|
Luka Garza turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point layup
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-33
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-34
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point dunk (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
21-34
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point dunk (Caleb Love assists)
|
23-34
|
4:01
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick turnover (bad pass) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-34
|
3:55
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
24-37
|
3:20
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
27-37
|
2:53
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Tar Heels defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Puff Johnson makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
29-37
|
1:56
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Caleb Love offensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot
|
29-40
|
1:15
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses two point layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp personal foul
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|
31-40
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
31-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|