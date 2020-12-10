|
20:00
|
|
|
DJ Jones vs. N'Faly Dante (Ducks gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive foul
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Moragne makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point layup (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
4-2
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point jump shot
|
6-2
|
18:20
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy offensive foul
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy turnover
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
DJ Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
DJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jalen Speer defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
6-4
|
17:12
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson blocks Bryce Moragne's two point layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
+3
|
Chandler Lawson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Terry assists)
|
6-7
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
DJ Jones makes two point layup (MJ Randolph assists)
|
8-7
|
16:32
|
|
|
Jalen Speer personal foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
16:07
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
10-9
|
15:24
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
|
12-9
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
|
12-9
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point dunk (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
12-11
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jump ball. Evins Desir vs. Eric Williams Jr. (Evins Desir gains possession)
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Keith Littles misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive foul
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
MJ Randolph turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|
12-13
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Kamron Reaves makes two point jump shot
|
14-13
|
12:52
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
|
14-16
|
12:42
|
|
|
Keith Littles misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves offensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Evins Desir misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Keith Littles personal foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Chris Duarte personal foul (Jalen Speer draws the foul)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves turnover (lost ball) (N'Faly Dante steals)
|
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point jump shot
|
14-18
|
11:07
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi personal foul
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves offensive foul
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves turnover
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
14-20
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Johnny Brown makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
17-20
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point jump shot
|
17-22
|
10:01
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
|
17-25
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Brown makes two point layup (Kamron Reaves assists)
|
19-25
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
19-27
|
8:54
|
|
|
DJ Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
DJ Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point layup
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point jump shot
|
19-29
|
7:59
|
|
|
DJ Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|
19-31
|
7:55
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. blocks Bryce Moragne's two point layup
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
MJ Randolph turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
+3
|
Jai Clark makes three point jump shot (DJ Jones assists)
|
22-31
|
6:12
|
|
|
Jai Clark personal foul
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
22-33
|
5:31
|
|
|
MJ Randolph turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
22-35
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Evins Desir makes two point layup (Bryce Moragne assists)
|
24-35
|
4:37
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point dunk
|
24-37
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
26-37
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Chandler Lawson assists)
|
26-39
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Evins Desir makes two point jump shot (Bryce Moragne assists)
|
28-39
|
3:11
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|
28-41
|
2:54
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Evins Desir offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Evins Desir makes two point layup
|
30-41
|
2:33
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Moragne steals)
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
MJ Randolph offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Chris Duarte offensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
30-43
|
2:02
|
|
|
Ducks 30 second timeout
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
DJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Terry steals)
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (Jalen Terry assists)
|
30-45
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jalen Terry personal foul
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Lok Wur shooting foul (Jalen Speer draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Speer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-45
|
0:55
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jamir Williams misses two point layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (Jalen Terry assists)
|
31-47
|
0:22
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Brown makes two point layup (Kamron Reaves assists)
|
33-47
|
0:13
|
|
|
Lok Wur turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Speer steals)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Speer makes two point layup
|
35-47
|
0:02
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
DJ Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|