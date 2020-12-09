SIUE
VALPO

2nd Half
SIUE
Cougars
19
VALPO
Crusaders
28

Time Team Play Score
11:19   TV timeout  
11:19   Jump ball. Sidney Wilson vs. Goodnews Kpegeol (Cougars gains possession)  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Cougars 30 second timeout  
11:35 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 41-61
11:47   Sidney Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
11:58 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point alley-oop dunk (Daniel Sackey assists) 41-58
12:04   Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound  
12:04   Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:04   Nick Robinson shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)  
12:04 +2 Mike Adewunmi makes two point layup 41-56
12:10 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup 39-56
12:20   Mike Adewunmi turnover (lost ball) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)  
12:25   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
12:27   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
12:40 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point layup 39-54
12:50 +2 Jacob Ognacevic makes two point layup 37-54
12:55   Jacob Ognacevic offensive rebound  
12:57   Sidney Wilson blocks Jacob Ognacevic's two point jump shot  
13:24   Carlos Curtis personal foul  
13:27   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
13:29   Lamar Wright misses two point layup  
13:44 +2 Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup 37-52
13:50   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
13:52   Carlos Curtis misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:23   Mike Adewunmi personal foul  
14:33 +1 Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-50
14:33   Connor Barrett shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)  
14:33 +2 Mike Adewunmi makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists) 36-50
14:45 +1 Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-50
14:45   TV timeout  
14:45   Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
14:45 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point layup 34-49
14:59   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
15:01   Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot  
15:16 +3 Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 34-47
15:40 +2 Lamar Wright makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists) 34-44
16:08 +3 Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 32-44
16:16 +2 Mike Adewunmi makes two point dunk 32-41
16:17   Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound  
16:19   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup  
16:19   Goodnews Kpegeol offensive rebound  
16:21   Daniel Sackey misses two point layup  
16:30   Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
16:31   Donovan Clay personal foul  
16:31   Cougars offensive rebound  
16:31   Shamar Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:31   Nick Robinson shooting foul (Shamar Wright draws the foul)  
16:31 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point layup 30-41
16:41   Connor Barrett personal foul  
16:53   Cougars defensive rebound  
16:57   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
17:08   Courtney Carter turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Clay steals)  
17:19   Ben Krikke turnover  
17:19   Ben Krikke offensive foul  
17:23   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
17:25   Lamar Wright misses two point layup  
17:43 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point tip shot 28-41
17:49   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
17:51   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
18:10 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point layup 28-39
18:28 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-39
18:28 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-38
18:28   Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
18:32   Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Ben Krikke steals)  
18:48 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 26-37
19:04 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point dunk (Shamar Wright assists) 26-35
19:10   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
19:12   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
19:21 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point layup 24-35
19:49 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-35
19:49 +1 Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-34
19:49   Courtney Carter shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  

1st Half
SIUE
Cougars
22
VALPO
Crusaders
33

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +2 Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup (Nick Robinson assists) 22-33
0:07   Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound  
0:09   Nick Robinson blocks Iziah James's two point jump shot  
0:34   Daniel Sackey turnover  
0:34   Daniel Sackey offensive foul  
0:37   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
0:39   Desmond Polk misses two point layup  
0:50 +1 Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-31
0:50 +1 Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-30
0:50   Lamar Wright shooting foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)  
0:54   Courtney Carter turnover (lost ball) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)  
1:03   Desmond Polk offensive rebound  
1:05   Sidney Wilson misses two point dunk  
1:12   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
1:14   Sidney Wilson blocks Nick Robinson's three point jump shot  
1:32   Courtney Carter turnover  
1:32   Courtney Carter offensive foul  
1:47   Carlos Curtis defensive rebound  
1:47   Daniel Sackey misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:47   Iziah James shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
1:47 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point layup 22-29
1:54   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
1:54   Carlos Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:54 +1 Carlos Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-27
1:54   Donovan Clay shooting foul (Carlos Curtis draws the foul)  
2:01   Nick Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Iziah James steals)  
2:17 +2 Carlos Curtis makes two point layup 21-27
2:24   Carlos Curtis offensive rebound  
2:26   Courtney Carter misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Cougars offensive rebound  
2:43   Carlos Curtis misses two point layup  
2:43   Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Carter steals)  
2:45   Carlos Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Eron Gordon steals)  
2:56   Jump ball. Sidney Wilson vs. Donovan Clay (Cougars gains possession)  
2:56   Sidney Wilson offensive rebound  
2:58   Donovan Clay blocks Sidney Wilson's two point layup  
3:14   TV timeout  
3:14   Eron Gordon turnover (traveling)  
3:24   Nick Robinson offensive rebound  
3:26   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
3:42 +2 Courtney Carter makes two point dunk 19-27
3:48   Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Carter steals)  
4:03 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists) 17-27
4:12   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
4:14   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Shamar Wright personal foul  
4:16   Crusaders offensive rebound  
4:18   Nick Robinson misses two point layup  
4:39 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists) 15-27
4:58 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point dunk 13-27
4:58   Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clay steals)  
4:58   Eron Gordon personal foul  
5:00   Cougars offensive rebound  
5:02   Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Donovan Clay turnover  
5:08   Donovan Clay offensive foul (Carlos Curtis draws the foul)  
5:32 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Carlos Curtis assists) 13-25
5:51   Connor Barrett personal foul  
6:01 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point layup 11-25
6:32   Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball)  
6:33   Cougars offensive rebound  
6:36   Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot  
6:47   Iziah James defensive rebound  
6:49   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
7:00 +3 Iziah James makes three point jump shot 11-23
7:04 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point layup 8-23
7:18   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
7:20   Sidney Wilson blocks Jacob Ognacevic's two point layup  
7:27   Mike Adewunmi turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)  
7:39   TV timeout  
7:39   Cougars 30 second timeout  
7:40 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists) 8-21
7:49   Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound  
7:51   Courtney Carter misses two point layup  
8:05 +1 Jacob Ognacevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-18
8:05   Jacob Ognacevic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:05   Lamar Wright shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)  
8:14   Nick Robinson offensive rebound  
8:16   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
8:26   Jump ball. Lamar Wright vs. Daniel Sackey (Crusaders gains possession)  
8:45 +2 Daniel Sackey makes two point layup 8-17
9:00   Crusaders defensive rebound  
9:02   Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Cougars 30 second timeout  
9:21   Daniel Sackey personal foul  
9:28 +2 Nick Robinson makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 8-15
9:37   Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)  
10:05 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point alley-oop layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 8-13
10:25 +2 Lamar Wright makes two point layup 8-11
10:29   Lamar Wright offensive rebound  
10:31   Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot  
10:50   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)  
11:11 +2 Lamar Wright makes two point layup 6-11
11:30 +1 Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-11
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30   Carlos Curtis shooting foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
11:30 +2 Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup 4-10
11:36   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
11:38   Courtney Carter misses three point jump shot  
12:04 +2 Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup (Nick Robinson assists) 4-8
12:21   Carlos Curtis personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)  
12:47 +2 Carlos Curtis makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists) 4-6
13:11 +2 Nick Robinson makes two point layup 2-6
13:24 +2 Sidney Wilson makes two point jump shot 2-4
13:29   Cougars offensive rebound  
13:31   Donovan Clay blocks Sidney Wilson's two point layup  
13:34   Cougars offensive rebound  
13:36   Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Courtney Carter offensive rebound  
13:45   Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot  
14:04   Sidney Wilson defensive rebound  
14:06   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
14:14   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
14:16   Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound  
14:26   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
14:36   Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot  
14:55   Lamar Wright defensive rebound  
14:57   Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Nick Robinson steals)  
15:33   TV timeout  
15:33   Cougars defensive rebound  
15:34   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
16:06   Crusaders defensive rebound  
16:08   Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Ben Krikke personal foul  
16:20   Cougars defensive rebound  
16:22   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
16:31   Lamar Wright misses two point layup  
16:50   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
16:52   Shamar Wright blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup  
16:56   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
16:58   Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot  
17:19   Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound  
17:21   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Shamar Wright turnover  
17:34   Shamar Wright offensive foul  
17:41 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point layup 0-4
17:47   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
17:49   Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot  
17:59   Ben Krikke personal foul  
18:08 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists) 0-2
18:35   Courtney Carter turnover (double dribble)  
18:38   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
18:40   Connor Barrett misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Courtney Carter turnover (traveling)  
19:14   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
19:16   Donovan Clay misses two point layup  
19:23   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
19:25   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Sidney Wilson turnover (traveling)  
20:00   Lamar Wright vs. Connor Barrett (Sidney Wilson gains possession)  
