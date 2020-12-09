SIUE
VALPO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:19
|
|TV timeout
|11:19
|
|Jump ball. Sidney Wilson vs. Goodnews Kpegeol (Cougars gains possession)
|11:33
|
|TV timeout
|11:33
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|11:35
|
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|41-61
|11:47
|
|Sidney Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|11:58
|
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point alley-oop dunk (Daniel Sackey assists)
|41-58
|12:04
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|12:04
|
|Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:04
|
|Nick Robinson shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
|12:04
|
|+2
|Mike Adewunmi makes two point layup
|41-56
|12:10
|
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup
|39-56
|12:20
|
|Mike Adewunmi turnover (lost ball) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)
|12:25
|
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|12:27
|
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point layup
|39-54
|12:50
|
|+2
|Jacob Ognacevic makes two point layup
|37-54
|12:55
|
|Jacob Ognacevic offensive rebound
|12:57
|
|Sidney Wilson blocks Jacob Ognacevic's two point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Carlos Curtis personal foul
|13:27
|
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Lamar Wright misses two point layup
|13:44
|
|+2
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup
|37-52
|13:50
|
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Carlos Curtis misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Crusaders turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:23
|
|Mike Adewunmi personal foul
|14:33
|
|+1
|Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-50
|14:33
|
|Connor Barrett shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
|14:33
|
|+2
|Mike Adewunmi makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists)
|36-50
|14:45
|
|+1
|Daniel Sackey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-50
|14:45
|
|TV timeout
|14:45
|
|Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|14:45
|
|+2
|Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
|34-49
|14:59
|
|Nick Robinson defensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|
|+3
|Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|34-47
|15:40
|
|+2
|Lamar Wright makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists)
|34-44
|16:08
|
|+3
|Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
|32-44
|16:16
|
|+2
|Mike Adewunmi makes two point dunk
|32-41
|16:17
|
|Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point layup
|16:19
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol offensive rebound
|16:21
|
|Daniel Sackey misses two point layup
|16:30
|
|Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|16:31
|
|Donovan Clay personal foul
|16:31
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Shamar Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:31
|
|Nick Robinson shooting foul (Shamar Wright draws the foul)
|16:31
|
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point layup
|30-41
|16:41
|
|Connor Barrett personal foul
|16:53
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|16:57
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|
|Courtney Carter turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Clay steals)
|17:19
|
|Ben Krikke turnover
|17:19
|
|Ben Krikke offensive foul
|17:23
|
|Daniel Sackey defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|Lamar Wright misses two point layup
|17:43
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point tip shot
|28-41
|17:49
|
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|17:51
|
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point layup
|28-39
|18:28
|
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-39
|18:28
|
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-38
|18:28
|
|Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|18:32
|
|Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Ben Krikke steals)
|18:48
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|26-37
|19:04
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point dunk (Shamar Wright assists)
|26-35
|19:10
|
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point layup
|24-35
|19:49
|
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-35
|19:49
|
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-34
|19:49
|
|Courtney Carter shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|+2
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup (Nick Robinson assists)
|22-33
|0:07
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Nick Robinson blocks Iziah James's two point jump shot
|0:34
|
|Daniel Sackey turnover
|0:34
|
|Daniel Sackey offensive foul
|0:37
|
|Connor Barrett defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Desmond Polk misses two point layup
|0:50
|
|+1
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-31
|0:50
|
|+1
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-30
|0:50
|
|Lamar Wright shooting foul (Goodnews Kpegeol draws the foul)
|0:54
|
|Courtney Carter turnover (lost ball) (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)
|1:03
|
|Desmond Polk offensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Sidney Wilson misses two point dunk
|1:12
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|1:14
|
|Sidney Wilson blocks Nick Robinson's three point jump shot
|1:32
|
|Courtney Carter turnover
|1:32
|
|Courtney Carter offensive foul
|1:47
|
|Carlos Curtis defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Daniel Sackey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:47
|
|Iziah James shooting foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|+2
|Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
|22-29
|1:54
|
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|1:54
|
|Carlos Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:54
|
|+1
|Carlos Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-27
|1:54
|
|Donovan Clay shooting foul (Carlos Curtis draws the foul)
|2:01
|
|Nick Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Iziah James steals)
|2:17
|
|+2
|Carlos Curtis makes two point layup
|21-27
|2:24
|
|Carlos Curtis offensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Courtney Carter misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Carlos Curtis misses two point layup
|2:43
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Carter steals)
|2:45
|
|Carlos Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Eron Gordon steals)
|2:56
|
|Jump ball. Sidney Wilson vs. Donovan Clay (Cougars gains possession)
|2:56
|
|Sidney Wilson offensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Donovan Clay blocks Sidney Wilson's two point layup
|3:14
|
|TV timeout
|3:14
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (traveling)
|3:24
|
|Nick Robinson offensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|+2
|Courtney Carter makes two point dunk
|19-27
|3:48
|
|Eron Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Carter steals)
|4:03
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists)
|17-27
|4:12
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|
|Shamar Wright personal foul
|4:16
|
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|4:18
|
|Nick Robinson misses two point layup
|4:39
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Shamar Wright assists)
|15-27
|4:58
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point dunk
|13-27
|4:58
|
|Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clay steals)
|4:58
|
|Eron Gordon personal foul
|5:00
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Donovan Clay turnover
|5:08
|
|Donovan Clay offensive foul (Carlos Curtis draws the foul)
|5:32
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point layup (Carlos Curtis assists)
|13-25
|5:51
|
|Connor Barrett personal foul
|6:01
|
|+2
|Eron Gordon makes two point layup
|11-25
|6:32
|
|Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball)
|6:33
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
|6:47
|
|Iziah James defensive rebound
|6:49
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|
|+3
|Iziah James makes three point jump shot
|11-23
|7:04
|
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point layup
|8-23
|7:18
|
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Sidney Wilson blocks Jacob Ognacevic's two point layup
|7:27
|
|Mike Adewunmi turnover (lost ball) (Connor Barrett steals)
|7:39
|
|TV timeout
|7:39
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|7:40
|
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Daniel Sackey assists)
|8-21
|7:49
|
|Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|Courtney Carter misses two point layup
|8:05
|
|+1
|Jacob Ognacevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-18
|8:05
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:05
|
|Lamar Wright shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|Nick Robinson offensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|
|Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|8:26
|
|Jump ball. Lamar Wright vs. Daniel Sackey (Crusaders gains possession)
|8:45
|
|+2
|Daniel Sackey makes two point layup
|8-17
|9:00
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|9:21
|
|Daniel Sackey personal foul
|9:28
|
|+2
|Nick Robinson makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|8-15
|9:37
|
|Lamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Sackey steals)
|10:05
|
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point alley-oop layup (Daniel Sackey assists)
|8-13
|10:25
|
|+2
|Lamar Wright makes two point layup
|8-11
|10:29
|
|Lamar Wright offensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (traveling)
|11:11
|
|+2
|Lamar Wright makes two point layup
|6-11
|11:30
|
|+1
|Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-11
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:30
|
|Carlos Curtis shooting foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|11:30
|
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point layup
|4-10
|11:36
|
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Courtney Carter misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|
|+2
|Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup (Nick Robinson assists)
|4-8
|12:21
|
|Carlos Curtis personal foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)
|12:47
|
|+2
|Carlos Curtis makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists)
|4-6
|13:11
|
|+2
|Nick Robinson makes two point layup
|2-6
|13:24
|
|+2
|Sidney Wilson makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|13:29
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Donovan Clay blocks Sidney Wilson's two point layup
|13:34
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|13:36
|
|Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|
|Courtney Carter offensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|
|Sidney Wilson defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|
|Nick Robinson defensive rebound
|14:16
|
|Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Lamar Wright defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Nick Robinson steals)
|15:33
|
|TV timeout
|15:33
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|16:08
|
|Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Ben Krikke personal foul
|16:20
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Lamar Wright misses two point layup
|16:50
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|16:52
|
|Shamar Wright blocks Daniel Sackey's two point layup
|16:56
|
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|
|Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|
|Shamar Wright turnover
|17:34
|
|Shamar Wright offensive foul
|17:41
|
|+2
|Eron Gordon makes two point layup
|0-4
|17:47
|
|Eron Gordon defensive rebound
|17:49
|
|Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|
|Ben Krikke personal foul
|18:08
|
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists)
|0-2
|18:35
|
|Courtney Carter turnover (double dribble)
|18:38
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Connor Barrett misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|
|Courtney Carter turnover (traveling)
|19:14
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|19:16
|
|Donovan Clay misses two point layup
|19:23
|
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|19:25
|
|Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|
|Sidney Wilson turnover (traveling)
|20:00
|
|Lamar Wright vs. Connor Barrett (Sidney Wilson gains possession)
