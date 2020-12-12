|
20:00
|
|
|
Colin Castleton vs. Balsa Koprivica (Anthony Polite gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray makes two point putback layup
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Jump ball. Colin Castleton vs. Balsa Koprivica (Gators gains possession)
|
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
3-2
|
18:18
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mann steals)
|
|
18:13
|
|
+3
|
Scottie Lewis makes three point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
|
6-2
|
18:00
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Lewis steals)
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses two point layup
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Noah Locke turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis blocks Anthony Polite's two point layup
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Seminoles defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
M.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Colin Castleton steals)
|
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup (Tre Mann assists)
|
8-2
|
16:57
|
|
|
M.J. Walker shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
16:57
|
|
+1
|
Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-2
|
16:53
|
|
|
Colin Castleton shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-3
|
16:37
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
M.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Colin Castleton steals)
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|
11-3
|
16:18
|
|
|
Seminoles 30 second timeout
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
11-6
|
15:27
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Gators turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
15:00
|
|
+3
|
Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists)
|
11-9
|
14:39
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Barnes steals)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis shooting foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:09
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Polite makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-10
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Ques Glover makes two point layup (Anthony Duruji assists)
|
13-10
|
13:30
|
|
|
Omar Payne blocks Malik Osborne's two point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Ques Glover defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Niels Lane misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Omar Payne offensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Omar Payne makes two point layup
|
15-10
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point layup
|
15-12
|
12:26
|
|
|
Malik Osborne personal foul (Ques Glover draws the foul)
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass) (Wyatt Wilkes steals)
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Omar Payne personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
+3
|
Scottie Lewis makes three point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
|
18-12
|
11:15
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-12
|
10:22
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-12
|
10:11
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses two point layup
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Seminoles defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Tanor Ngom makes two point layup (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|
20-14
|
9:22
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Tre Mann shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot
|
23-14
|
8:52
|
|
|
Tre Mann personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
23-17
|
8:30
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses two point layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Omar Payne personal foul (Tanor Ngom draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
23-20
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Noah Locke personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-21
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-22
|
7:31
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes two point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
|
23-24
|
6:44
|
|
|
Osayi Osifo offensive foul (Wyatt Wilkes draws the foul)
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Osayi Osifo turnover
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
M.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point jump shot
|
23-26
|
5:43
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Malik Osborne steals)
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-27
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-28
|
5:16
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes personal foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Anthony Polite blocks Osayi Osifo's two point layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|
23-31
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis makes two point jump shot
|
25-31
|
4:38
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-31
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Ques Glover makes two point driving layup
|
28-34
|
3:07
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Polite makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-35
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Polite makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-36
|
2:56
|
|
|
Ques Glover misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Malik Osborne personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-36
|
2:54
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica offensive foul
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica turnover
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:54
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
33-36
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-36
|
2:04
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
33-36
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point finger roll layup
|
33-38
|
1:15
|
|
|
Ques Glover turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point driving dunk
|
33-40
|
0:50
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis makes two point pullup jump shot
|
35-40
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point driving layup
|
35-42
|
0:40
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-43
|
0:13
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Colin Castleton personal foul (Tanor Ngom draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|