NCCU
UNC

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NCCU
Eagles
28
UNC
Tar Heels
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nehemie Kabeya vs. Armando Bacot (Jordan Perkins gains possession)  
19:41   Jordan Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)  
19:41   C.J. Keyser shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)  
19:41 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:41 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:29   Nicolas Fennell turnover (bad pass)  
19:18   Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Keyser steals)  
19:08   C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot  
19:06   Tar Heels defensive rebound  
18:49   Nehemie Kabeya shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)  
18:49   Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:49   Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:49   Nicolas Fennell defensive rebound  
18:35 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot (Jordan Perkins assists) 2-2
18:12   RJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Armando Bacot offensive rebound  
18:01   Justin Whatley shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)  
18:01 +1 Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
18:01   Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:01   C.J. Keyser defensive rebound  
17:44   C.J. Keyser turnover (bad pass) (Armando Bacot steals)  
17:34   Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Perkins steals)  
17:29   Jamir Moultrie misses three point jump shot  
17:27   Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound  
17:21   Justin Whatley shooting foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)  
17:21 +1 Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-4
17:21   Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:21   Jordan Perkins defensive rebound  
17:19   Armando Bacot personal foul (Jordan Perkins draws the foul)  
16:55   Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)  
16:45   Nicolas Fennell misses two point layup  
16:43   Nicolas Fennell offensive rebound  
16:40 +2 Nicolas Fennell makes two point layup 4-4
16:36   Caleb Love misses two point jump shot  
16:34   C.J. Keyser defensive rebound  
16:29   C.J. Keyser turnover (bad pass)  
16:15 +2 Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists) 4-6
15:49 +3 Justin Whatley makes three point jump shot (C.J. Keyser assists) 7-6
15:29   Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Eagles defensive rebound  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:08 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point layup (Jordan Perkins assists) 9-6
14:51 +2 Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists) 9-8
14:32 +3 Jamir Moultrie makes three point jump shot (Justin Whatley assists) 12-8
14:13   Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Jamir Moultrie defensive rebound  
13:45   Nicolas Fennell turnover (bad pass) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)  
13:40   Caleb Love offensive foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)  
13:40   Caleb Love turnover  
13:17 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot 14-8
12:55   Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot  
12:53   C.J. Keyser defensive rebound  
12:53   Andrew Platek personal foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)  
12:37 +3 Jamir Moultrie makes three point jump shot 17-8
12:15   Walker Kessler misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Tar Heels offensive rebound  
12:13   Justin Whatley personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)  
11:57   Walker Kessler turnover (traveling)  
11:57   TV timeout  
11:37 +2 Mike Melvin makes two point layup 19-8
11:25 +2 Andrew Platek makes two point dunk (Day'Ron Sharpe assists) 19-10
11:25   Nehemie Kabeya shooting foul (Andrew Platek draws the foul)  
11:25 +1 Andrew Platek makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-11
11:06   C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot  
11:04   Kerwin Walton defensive rebound  
10:53 +2 Walker Kessler makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists) 19-13
10:53   Nehemie Kabeya shooting foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)  
10:53 +1 Walker Kessler makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-14
10:27 +2 Jahnathan Maxwell makes two point layup 21-14
10:21   Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)  
10:02   Day'Ron Sharpe blocks Ty Graves's two point jump shot  
10:00   Caleb Love defensive rebound  
9:35   Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Mike Melvin steals)  
9:30   Caleb Love blocks Mike Melvin's two point layup  
9:28   Caleb Love defensive rebound  
9:18   Walker Kessler turnover (lost ball)  
8:55 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point layup 23-14
8:35   Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:33   Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound  
8:30 +2 Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point layup 23-16
8:01   Ty Graves misses three point jump shot  
7:59   Tar Heels defensive rebound  
8:00   TV timeout  
7:47   Ty Graves shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)  
7:47 +1 Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-17
7:47   Caleb Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:47   Deven Palmer defensive rebound  
7:24   Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot  
7:22   Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound  
7:15   RJ Davis misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Ty Graves defensive rebound  
6:51 +3 Kobby Ayetey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Perkins assists) 26-17
6:36   Caleb Love misses two point jump shot  
6:34   Armando Bacot offensive rebound  
6:34   Kobby Ayetey personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)  
6:34 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-18
6:34   Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:34   Kobby Ayetey defensive rebound  
6:15   Garrison Brooks personal foul (Jordan Perkins draws the foul)  
6:00   Garrison Brooks personal foul (Jordan Perkins draws the foul)  
5:47   Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound  
5:39   Caleb Love misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Armando Bacot offensive rebound  
5:33   Kobby Ayetey shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)  
5:33 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-19
5:33 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-20
5:11 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point layup (Jordan Perkins assists) 28-20
4:58   C.J. Keyser shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)  
4:58 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-21
4:58 +1 Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-22
4:41   Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot  
4:39   Armando Bacot defensive rebound  
4:33   RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Perkins steals)  
4:11   C.J. Keyser misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound  
4:03 +2 Caleb Love makes two point jump shot (Andrew Platek assists) 28-24
4:02   Eagles 30 second timeout  
4:02   TV timeout  
3:46   Jamir Moultrie offensive foul (Andrew Platek draws the foul)  
3:46   Jamir Moultrie turnover  
3:21   Andrew Platek turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Keyser steals)  
3:14   Day'Ron Sharpe blocks C.J. Keyser's two point layup  
3:12   Eagles offensive rebound  
3:12   Official timeout  
2:59   Jamir Moultrie turnover (lost ball) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)  
2:54   Nicolas Fennell blocks RJ Davis's two point jump shot  
2:52   Tar Heels offensive rebound  
2:46   Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot  
2:44   Nicolas Fennell defensive rebound  
2:22   Walker Kessler blocks Nicolas Fennell's two point jump shot  
2:20   Caleb Love defensive rebound  
2:18   Jump ball. Caleb Love vs. C.J. Keyser (Tar Heels gains possession)  
2:00 +2 Armando Bacot makes two point jump shot (RJ Davis assists) 28-26
1:31   Jahnathan Maxwell misses two point jump shot  
1:29   Armando Bacot defensive rebound  
1:21   Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot  
1:19   Armando Bacot offensive rebound  
1:15 +2 Armando Bacot makes two point layup 28-28
0:55   C.J. Keyser misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Armando Bacot defensive rebound  
0:47   Caleb Love misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Jordan Perkins defensive rebound  
0:24   Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot  
0:22   RJ Davis defensive rebound  
0:04 +2 RJ Davis makes two point layup 28-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NCCU
Eagles
39
UNC
Tar Heels
43

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jordan Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)  
19:40   Jamir Moultrie personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)  
19:29   Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (bad pass) (Justin Whatley steals)  
19:25   Jamir Moultrie turnover (traveling)  
19:13   Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Garrison Brooks offensive rebound  
19:07   RJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
19:05   C.J. Keyser defensive rebound  
18:51 +2 Jamir Moultrie makes two point jump shot 30-30
18:42 +2 Caleb Love makes two point layup 30-32
18:29   Jamir Moultrie offensive foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)  
18:29   Jamir Moultrie turnover  
18:23   Jamir Moultrie personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)  
18:07   Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot  
18:05   Armando Bacot offensive rebound  
18:02 +2 Armando Bacot makes two point layup 30-34
17:49   C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot  
17:47   Armando Bacot defensive rebound  
17:37 +2 Armando Bacot makes two point jump shot (RJ Davis assists) 30-36
17:29   Eagles 30 second timeout  
17:29   TV timeout  
17:12   Justin Whatley misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Eagles offensive rebound  
17:09   Eagles turnover (back court violation)  
16:58   Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Mike Melvin steals)  
16:44 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot (Nicolas Fennell assists) 32-36
16:35   Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Keyser steals)  
16:27   Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (Mike Melvin draws the foul)  
16:08   Justin Whatley misses two point jump shot  
16:06   Mike Melvin offensive rebound  
15:55 +2 Justin Whatley makes two point layup (C.J. Keyser assists) 34-36
15:36 +2 Caleb Love makes two point jump shot 34-38
15:36   Nicolas Fennell shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36 +1 Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-39
15:24   RJ Davis personal foul (Mike Melvin draws the foul)  
15:11   Ty Graves misses two point jump shot  
15:09   Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound  
15:01   Nicolas Fennell personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)  
14:53   Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot  
14:51   C.J. Keyser defensive rebound  
14:45   Nicolas Fennell misses two point layup  
14:43   Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound  
14:36 +2 Caleb Love makes two point layup 34-41
14:13 +2 Mike Melvin makes two point layup (Justin Whatley assists) 36-41
13:58 +2 Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point dunk (Garrison Brooks assists) 36-43
13:37 +2 C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot 38-43
13:23 +2 Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point alley-oop dunk (Caleb Love assists) 38-45
13:01   C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot  
12:59   Nicolas Fennell offensive rebound  
12:54 +2 Nicolas Fennell makes two point tip shot 40-45
12:50   Caleb Love offensive foul (Justin Whatley draws the foul)  
12:50   Caleb Love turnover  
12:31   Nicolas Fennell misses two point layup  
12:29   Garrison Brooks defensive rebound  
12:17   Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Garrison Brooks offensive rebound  
12:11 +2 Garrison Brooks makes two point dunk 40-47
11:45   Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Nicolas Fennell draws the foul)  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45 +1 Nicolas Fennell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-47
11:45 +1 Nicolas Fennell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-47
11:31 +2 Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists) 42-49
11:04   Caleb Love personal foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)  
10:42   Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:27 +3 Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists) 42-52
10:11   C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot  