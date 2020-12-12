NCCU
UNC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nehemie Kabeya vs. Armando Bacot (Jordan Perkins gains possession)
|19:41
|
|Jordan Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
|19:41
|
|C.J. Keyser shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|19:41
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:41
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:29
|
|Nicolas Fennell turnover (bad pass)
|19:18
|
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Keyser steals)
|19:08
|
|C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot
|19:06
|
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|Nehemie Kabeya shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|18:49
|
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:49
|
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:49
|
|Nicolas Fennell defensive rebound
|18:35
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot (Jordan Perkins assists)
|2-2
|18:12
|
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|18:01
|
|Justin Whatley shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|18:01
|
|+1
|Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|18:01
|
|Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:01
|
|C.J. Keyser defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|C.J. Keyser turnover (bad pass) (Armando Bacot steals)
|17:34
|
|Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Perkins steals)
|17:29
|
|Jamir Moultrie misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|Justin Whatley shooting foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|17:21
|
|+1
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-4
|17:21
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:21
|
|Jordan Perkins defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Armando Bacot personal foul (Jordan Perkins draws the foul)
|16:55
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)
|16:45
|
|Nicolas Fennell misses two point layup
|16:43
|
|Nicolas Fennell offensive rebound
|16:40
|
|+2
|Nicolas Fennell makes two point layup
|4-4
|16:36
|
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|16:34
|
|C.J. Keyser defensive rebound
|16:29
|
|C.J. Keyser turnover (bad pass)
|16:15
|
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|4-6
|15:49
|
|+3
|Justin Whatley makes three point jump shot (C.J. Keyser assists)
|7-6
|15:29
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|
|Eagles defensive rebound
|15:26
|
|TV timeout
|15:08
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point layup (Jordan Perkins assists)
|9-6
|14:51
|
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|9-8
|14:32
|
|+3
|Jamir Moultrie makes three point jump shot (Justin Whatley assists)
|12-8
|14:13
|
|Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|14:11
|
|Jamir Moultrie defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Nicolas Fennell turnover (bad pass) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|13:40
|
|Caleb Love offensive foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)
|13:40
|
|Caleb Love turnover
|13:17
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot
|14-8
|12:55
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot
|12:53
|
|C.J. Keyser defensive rebound
|12:53
|
|Andrew Platek personal foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)
|12:37
|
|+3
|Jamir Moultrie makes three point jump shot
|17-8
|12:15
|
|Walker Kessler misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|12:13
|
|Justin Whatley personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|11:57
|
|Walker Kessler turnover (traveling)
|11:57
|
|TV timeout
|11:37
|
|+2
|Mike Melvin makes two point layup
|19-8
|11:25
|
|+2
|Andrew Platek makes two point dunk (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|19-10
|11:25
|
|Nehemie Kabeya shooting foul (Andrew Platek draws the foul)
|11:25
|
|+1
|Andrew Platek makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-11
|11:06
|
|C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|+2
|Walker Kessler makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|19-13
|10:53
|
|Nehemie Kabeya shooting foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
|10:53
|
|+1
|Walker Kessler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-14
|10:27
|
|+2
|Jahnathan Maxwell makes two point layup
|21-14
|10:21
|
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
|10:02
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe blocks Ty Graves's two point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Mike Melvin steals)
|9:30
|
|Caleb Love blocks Mike Melvin's two point layup
|9:28
|
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|Walker Kessler turnover (lost ball)
|8:55
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point layup
|23-14
|8:35
|
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
|8:30
|
|+2
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point layup
|23-16
|8:01
|
|Ty Graves misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|TV timeout
|7:47
|
|Ty Graves shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|7:47
|
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-17
|7:47
|
|Caleb Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:47
|
|Deven Palmer defensive rebound
|7:24
|
|Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Ty Graves defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|+3
|Kobby Ayetey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Perkins assists)
|26-17
|6:36
|
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Kobby Ayetey personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|6:34
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-18
|6:34
|
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:34
|
|Kobby Ayetey defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Garrison Brooks personal foul (Jordan Perkins draws the foul)
|6:00
|
|Garrison Brooks personal foul (Jordan Perkins draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|5:33
|
|Kobby Ayetey shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|5:33
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-19
|5:33
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-20
|5:11
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point layup (Jordan Perkins assists)
|28-20
|4:58
|
|C.J. Keyser shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|4:58
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-21
|4:58
|
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-22
|4:41
|
|Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot
|4:39
|
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Perkins steals)
|4:11
|
|C.J. Keyser misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|4:03
|
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point jump shot (Andrew Platek assists)
|28-24
|4:02
|
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|4:02
|
|TV timeout
|3:46
|
|Jamir Moultrie offensive foul (Andrew Platek draws the foul)
|3:46
|
|Jamir Moultrie turnover
|3:21
|
|Andrew Platek turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Keyser steals)
|3:14
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe blocks C.J. Keyser's two point layup
|3:12
|
|Eagles offensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Official timeout
|2:59
|
|Jamir Moultrie turnover (lost ball) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
|2:54
|
|Nicolas Fennell blocks RJ Davis's two point jump shot
|2:52
|
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|
|Nicolas Fennell defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Walker Kessler blocks Nicolas Fennell's two point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|Jump ball. Caleb Love vs. C.J. Keyser (Tar Heels gains possession)
|2:00
|
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|28-26
|1:31
|
|Jahnathan Maxwell misses two point jump shot
|1:29
|
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|1:21
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot
|1:19
|
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|1:15
|
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|28-28
|0:55
|
|C.J. Keyser misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|
|Jordan Perkins defensive rebound
|0:24
|
|Jordan Perkins misses two point jump shot
|0:22
|
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|28-30
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:48
|
|Jordan Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
|19:40
|
|Jamir Moultrie personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|19:29
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (bad pass) (Justin Whatley steals)
|19:25
|
|Jamir Moultrie turnover (traveling)
|19:13
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|
|Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|19:07
|
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|C.J. Keyser defensive rebound
|18:51
|
|+2
|Jamir Moultrie makes two point jump shot
|30-30
|18:42
|
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point layup
|30-32
|18:29
|
|Jamir Moultrie offensive foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|18:29
|
|Jamir Moultrie turnover
|18:23
|
|Jamir Moultrie personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|18:07
|
|Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|18:02
|
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|30-34
|17:49
|
|C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot
|17:47
|
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|30-36
|17:29
|
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|17:29
|
|TV timeout
|17:12
|
|Justin Whatley misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|
|Eagles offensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Eagles turnover (back court violation)
|16:58
|
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Mike Melvin steals)
|16:44
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot (Nicolas Fennell assists)
|32-36
|16:35
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Keyser steals)
|16:27
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (Mike Melvin draws the foul)
|16:08
|
|Justin Whatley misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|
|Mike Melvin offensive rebound
|15:55
|
|+2
|Justin Whatley makes two point layup (C.J. Keyser assists)
|34-36
|15:36
|
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
|34-38
|15:36
|
|Nicolas Fennell shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|15:36
|
|TV timeout
|15:36
|
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-39
|15:24
|
|RJ Davis personal foul (Mike Melvin draws the foul)
|15:11
|
|Ty Graves misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Nicolas Fennell personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|14:53
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|
|C.J. Keyser defensive rebound
|14:45
|
|Nicolas Fennell misses two point layup
|14:43
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point layup
|34-41
|14:13
|
|+2
|Mike Melvin makes two point layup (Justin Whatley assists)
|36-41
|13:58
|
|+2
|Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point dunk (Garrison Brooks assists)
|36-43
|13:37
|
|+2
|C.J. Keyser makes two point jump shot
|38-43
|13:23
|
|+2
|Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point alley-oop dunk (Caleb Love assists)
|38-45
|13:01
|
|C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot
|12:59
|
|Nicolas Fennell offensive rebound
|12:54
|
|+2
|Nicolas Fennell makes two point tip shot
|40-45
|12:50
|
|Caleb Love offensive foul (Justin Whatley draws the foul)
|12:50
|
|Caleb Love turnover
|12:31
|
|Nicolas Fennell misses two point layup
|12:29
|
|Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|12:17
|
|Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|12:11
|
|+2
|Garrison Brooks makes two point dunk
|40-47
|11:45
|
|Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Nicolas Fennell draws the foul)
|11:45
|
|TV timeout
|11:45
|
|+1
|Nicolas Fennell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-47
|11:45
|
|+1
|Nicolas Fennell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-47
|11:31
|
|+2
|Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|42-49
|11:04
|
|Caleb Love personal foul (C.J. Keyser draws the foul)
|10:42
|
|Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:27
|
|+3
|Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|42-52
|10:11
|
|C.J. Keyser misses two point jump shot