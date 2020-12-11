|
20:00
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante vs. Nate Roberts (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Hameir Wright makes three point jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:17
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (bad pass) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point jump shot (N'Faly Dante assists)
|
2-5
|
18:04
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante blocks Nate Roberts's two point layup
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
4-5
|
17:34
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
16:21
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point dunk
|
8-7
|
15:41
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive foul
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point jump shot (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
10-7
|
15:04
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:49
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
13-7
|
14:41
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. personal foul
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:06
|
|
+3
|
Hameir Wright makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
13-10
|
13:47
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot (Hameir Wright assists)
|
13-12
|
13:15
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Ducks offensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Quade Green shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
13:12
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-12
|
13:12
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-12
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
Raequan Battle makes three point jump shot (Nate Pryor assists)
|
15-15
|
12:38
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Nate Pryor defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Ducks defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Riley Sorn personal foul
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Jalen Terry turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jalen Terry personal foul
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Terry steals)
|
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point dunk (Chris Duarte assists)
|
17-15
|
11:36
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Quade Green offensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa personal foul
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Riley Sorn turnover (lost ball) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point dunk
|
19-15
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
19-17
|
10:49
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jump ball. LJ Figueroa vs. Quade Green (LJ Figueroa gains possession)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Riley Sorn blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|
19-19
|
10:05
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Nate Pryor misses two point layup
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
|
21-19
|
9:11
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi personal foul
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|
23-19
|
8:16
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses two point layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Riley Sorn blocks N'Faly Dante's two point layup
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jamal Bey shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-19
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-19
|
7:46
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Nate Pryor defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|
25-21
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-21
|
6:46
|
|
|
Riley Sorn shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-21
|
6:35
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (back court violation)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Chris Duarte offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jamal Bey offensive foul
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Chris Duarte blocks Nate Pryor's two point layup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy offensive foul
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy turnover
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point layup (Nate Pryor assists)
|
27-23
|
4:59
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-24
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
29-24
|
4:37
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover (bad pass) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Raequan Battle makes three point jump shot
|
29-27
|
3:20
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-27
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-27
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point layup
|
31-29
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
33-29
|
2:32
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Raequan Battle draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Raequan Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-30
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Raequan Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-31
|
2:09
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Cole Bajema turnover (bad pass) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|
35-31
|
1:09
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
|
37-31
|
0:43
|
|
|
Nate Pryor turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot
|
40-31
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (lost ball) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hameir Wright personal foul (Eric Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-31