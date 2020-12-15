|
20:00
|
|
|
Moses Wright vs. Balsa Koprivica (Anthony Polite gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup (Raiquan Gray assists)
|
0-2
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:58
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes offensive foul (Jordan Usher draws the foul)
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jordan Usher blocks Raiquan Gray's two point layup
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Polite steals)
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
|
5-2
|
17:15
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (M.J. Walker steals)
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
16:12
|
|
|
Michael Devoe shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray offensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray turnover (lost ball) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Balsa Koprivica assists)
|
5-7
|
15:15
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Jump ball. Balsa Koprivica vs. Moses Wright (Seminoles gains possession)
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Polite steals)
|
|
14:27
|
|
+3
|
Nathanael Jack makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists)
|
5-10
|
14:14
|
|
|
Malik Osborne personal foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jump ball. Malik Osborne vs. Khalid Moore (Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Malik Osborne turnover (lost ball) (Khalid Moore steals)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack shooting foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
|
|
13:22
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-10
|
13:07
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
M.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
|
6-13
|
12:51
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray personal foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Khalid Moore makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Sardaar Calhoun makes two point jump shot
|
8-15
|
12:03
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (Sardaar Calhoun assists)
|
8-18
|
11:51
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes two point layup
|
10-18
|
11:19
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes misses two point layup
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Moses Wright blocks Wyatt Wilkes's two point layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun turnover (lost ball) (Jose Alvarado steals)
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point jump shot
|
12-18
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Malik Osborne makes two point jump shot
|
12-20
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists)
|
14-20
|
8:46
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists)
|
17-20
|
8:21
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Seminoles offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica misses two point layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists)
|
19-20
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (Balsa Koprivica assists)
|
19-22
|
5:59
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Anthony Polite turnover
|
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
22-22
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup
|
22-24
|
4:16
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-24
|
4:08
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|
23-27
|
3:32
|
|
|
Bubba Parham turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
|
23-30
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica makes two point dunk (Malik Osborne assists)
|
23-32
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe makes two point jump shot
|
25-32
|
1:35
|
|
|
Michael Devoe personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
25-34
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe makes two point layup
|
27-34
|
0:45
|
|
+2
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes two point jump shot
|
27-36
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists)
|
29-36
|
0:18
|
|
|
Seminoles 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|