GATECH
FSU

1st Half
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
29
FSU
Seminoles
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Moses Wright vs. Balsa Koprivica (Anthony Polite gains possession)  
19:41 +2 Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup (Raiquan Gray assists) 0-2
19:15 +2 Jose Alvarado makes two point layup 2-2
18:58   Scottie Barnes offensive foul (Jordan Usher draws the foul)  
18:58   Scottie Barnes turnover  
18:55   Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)  
18:49   Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
18:47   Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound  
18:46   Bubba Parham personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)  
18:34   Jordan Usher blocks Raiquan Gray's two point layup  
18:32   Yellow Jackets defensive rebound  
18:10   Jordan Usher turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Polite steals)  
17:57   Balsa Koprivica turnover (traveling)  
17:41 +3 Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists) 5-2
17:15   Raiquan Gray misses three point jump shot  
17:13   Michael Devoe defensive rebound  
17:04   Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Scottie Barnes defensive rebound  
16:55   Balsa Koprivica turnover (3-second violation)  
16:38   Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (M.J. Walker steals)  
16:12 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point layup 5-4
16:12   Michael Devoe shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)  
16:12   Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:12   Raiquan Gray offensive rebound  
16:08   Raiquan Gray turnover (lost ball) (Bubba Parham steals)  
16:00   Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound  
15:54   Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass)  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:43   Jose Alvarado turnover (10-second violation)  
15:36 +3 Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Balsa Koprivica assists) 5-7
15:15   Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Raiquan Gray defensive rebound  
14:52   Jump ball. Balsa Koprivica vs. Moses Wright (Seminoles gains possession)  
14:44   M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Bubba Parham defensive rebound  
14:37   Jose Alvarado turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Polite steals)  
14:27 +3 Nathanael Jack makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists) 5-10
14:14   Malik Osborne personal foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)  
13:53   Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:37   Jump ball. Malik Osborne vs. Khalid Moore (Yellow Jackets gains possession)  
13:37   Malik Osborne turnover (lost ball) (Khalid Moore steals)  
13:22   Nathanael Jack shooting foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)  
13:22 +1 Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-10
13:07   Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot  
13:05   M.J. Walker offensive rebound  
13:00 +3 Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists) 6-13
12:51   Raiquan Gray personal foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)  
12:43 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point layup 8-13
12:28 +2 Sardaar Calhoun makes two point jump shot 8-15
12:03   Khalid Moore misses two point layup  
12:01   Malik Osborne defensive rebound  
11:55 +3 Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (Sardaar Calhoun assists) 8-18
11:51   Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:42 +2 Kyle Sturdivant makes two point layup 10-18
11:19   Wyatt Wilkes misses two point layup  
11:17   Wyatt Wilkes offensive rebound  
11:13   Moses Wright blocks Wyatt Wilkes's two point layup  
11:11   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
11:08   Official timeout  
10:58   Moses Wright misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Yellow Jackets offensive rebound  
10:42   Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)  
10:31   Sardaar Calhoun turnover (lost ball) (Jose Alvarado steals)  
10:17   Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound  
10:09   Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot  
10:07   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
9:53 +2 Jordan Usher makes two point jump shot 12-18
9:29 +2 Malik Osborne makes two point jump shot 12-20
9:04 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists) 14-20
8:46   M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound  
8:37 +3 Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists) 17-20
8:21   Anthony Polite misses two point jump shot  
8:19   Bubba Parham defensive rebound  
8:11   Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Scottie Barnes defensive rebound  
7:56   Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:36   Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
7:34   Seminoles offensive rebound  
7:33   Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:13   Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot  
7:11   M.J. Walker defensive rebound  
7:02   Balsa Koprivica misses two point layup  
7:00   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
6:51 +2 Jordan Usher makes two point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists) 19-20
6:35   Jordan Usher personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)  
6:25 +2 Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (Balsa Koprivica assists) 19-22
5:59   Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound  
5:48   Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
5:46   Jose Alvarado defensive rebound  
5:38   Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass)  
5:19   Anthony Polite offensive foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)  
5:19   Anthony Polite turnover  
5:00 +3 Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists) 22-22
4:47 +2 Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup 22-24
4:16   Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)  
4:16   Moses Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:16 +1 Moses Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-24
4:08   Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)  
3:53 +3 Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists) 23-27
3:32   Bubba Parham turnover (bad pass)  
3:32   TV timeout  
3:09 +3 Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists) 23-30
2:40   Jordan Usher misses two point jump shot  
2:38   Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound  
2:29 +2 Balsa Koprivica makes two point dunk (Malik Osborne assists) 23-32
2:03 +2 Michael Devoe makes two point jump shot 25-32
1:35   Michael Devoe personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)  
1:17 +2 M.J. Walker makes two point layup 25-34
1:03 +2 Michael Devoe makes two point layup 27-34
0:45 +2 Wyatt Wilkes makes two point jump shot 27-36
0:28 +2 Michael Devoe makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists) 29-36
0:18   Seminoles 30 second timeout  
0:02   Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
32
FSU
Seminoles
38

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Raiquan Gray turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Usher steals)  
19:24   Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Raiquan Gray defensive rebound  
19:08 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point jump shot 29-38
18:33   Michael Devoe turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Polite steals)  
18:20   Moses Wright shooting foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)  
18:20   Balsa Koprivica misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:20   Balsa Koprivica misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:20   Jordan Usher defensive rebound  
18:13 +2 Michael Devoe makes two point jump shot 31-38
18:03   Scottie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Moses Wright steals)  
17:39   Moses Wright misses two point dunk  
17:37   Anthony Polite defensive rebound  
17:17 +2 Anthony Polite makes two point dunk (Balsa Koprivica assists) 31-40
16:55 +2 Michael Devoe makes two point jump shot 33-40
16:34   Jordan Usher shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)  
16:34 +1 Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-41
16:34 +1 Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-42
16:22   Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound  
16:11 +3 M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists) 33-45
16:09   Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout  
16:09   TV timeout  
15:57   Scottie Barnes personal foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:39   M.J. Walker shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)  
15:39 +1 Moses Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-45
15:39 +1 Moses Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-45
15:19   M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
15:17   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
15:04   Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)  
14:59 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point dunk 35-47
14:46   Moses Wright offensive foul  
14:46   Moses Wright turnover  
14:33   Quincy Ballard offensive foul (Bubba Parham draws the foul)  
14:33   Quincy Ballard turnover  
14:14   Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot  
14:12   M.J. Walker defensive rebound  
14:11   Moses Wright personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)  
13:45   M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
13:43   Quincy Ballard offensive rebound  
13:39 +2 Quincy Ballard makes two point layup 35-49
13:31   Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot  
13:29   Scottie Barnes defensive rebound  
12:59 +2 Anthony Polite makes two point jump shot 35-51
12:34   Malik Osborne personal foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)  
12:18 +2 Moses Wright makes two point hook shot (Jose Alvarado assists) 37-51
12:00   Wyatt Wilkes misses two point jump shot  
11:58   Michael Devoe defensive rebound  
11:53   Kyle Sturdivant misses two point layup  
11:51   Michael Devoe offensive rebound  
11:51   Wyatt Wilkes blocks Michael Devoe's two point layup  
11:49   Yellow Jackets offensive rebound  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:47 +3 Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists) 40-51
11:31   Malik Osborne misses two point jump shot  
11:29   Yellow Jackets defensive rebound  
11:12 +2 Jose Alvarado makes two point layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists) 42-51
10:59   Malik Osborne misses two point layup  
10:57   Michael Devoe defensive rebound  
10:51 +3 Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists) 45-51
10:32   M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
10:13 +2 Kyle Sturdivant makes two point layup 47-51
10:13   Malik Osborne shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)  
10:13 +1 Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-51
10:01   M.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)  
9:58   Wyatt Wilkes shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)  
9:58   Seminoles 30 second timeout  
9:58 +1 Moses Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-51
9:58 +1 Moses Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-51
9:37   Jose Alvarado personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)  
9:16 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point dunk 50-53
9:00   Kyle Sturdivant misses two point layup  
8:58   Moses Wright offensive rebound  
8:55 +2 Moses Wright makes two point dunk 52-53
8:37 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point jump shot 52-55
8:11   Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot  
8:09   M.J. Walker defensive rebound  
7:52   Moses Wright shooting foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52 +1 Balsa Koprivica makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-56
7:52 +1 Balsa Koprivica makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-57
7:24   Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)  
7:24   Moses Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:24 +1 Moses Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-57
7:11   Jose Alvarado shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)  
7:11 +1 Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-58
7:11 +1 Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-59
6:48   Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot  
6:46   Raiquan Gray defensive rebound  
6:32   Jose Alvarado personal foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)  
6:32   Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:32   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
6:06   Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound  
5:41 +3 M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists) 53-62
5:06   Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Moses Wright offensive rebound  
4:51   Moses Wright misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Scottie Barnes defensive rebound  
4:22   Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot  
