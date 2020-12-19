|
20:00
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane vs. Manny Bates (Braxton Beverly gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Manny Bates misses two point layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:04
|
|
|
Thomas Allen turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Clemons steals)
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Austin McCullough misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Devon Daniels offensive foul (Cedric Henderson Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Austin McCullough defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield defensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Joshua Lusane's two point layup
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane misses two point layup
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
|
2-2
|
16:23
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. offensive foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. turnover
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Ricky Clemons personal foul (Thomas Allen draws the foul)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
15:34
|
|
|
Ricky Clemons turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
|
2-6
|
15:13
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Clemons makes two point jump shot
|
4-6
|
14:31
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Gediminas Mokseckas defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Whitfield makes two point jump shot
|
6-6
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
|
6-9
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jump ball. Gediminas Mokseckas vs. Jericole Hellems (Fighting Camels gains possession)
|
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Jesus Carralero makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
13:05
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Gediminas Mokseckas makes two point layup (Jesus Carralero assists)
|
10-9
|
12:47
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Gediminas Mokseckas draws the foul)
|
|
12:47
|
|
+1
|
Gediminas Mokseckas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-9
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Allen makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
|
11-11
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Thomas Allen turnover (lost ball) (Gediminas Mokseckas steals)
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Jesus Carralero's two point layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Messiah Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Allen steals)
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Lusane makes two point layup (Jordan Whitfield assists)
|
13-11
|
10:27
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive foul (Jordan Whitfield draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Manny Bates turnover
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Messiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Gediminas Mokseckas personal foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane shooting foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
|
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-12
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
9:50
|
|
|
Manny Bates shooting foul (Ricky Clemons draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-13
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Clemons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-13
|
9:32
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Cedric Henderson Jr. steals)
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Messiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses two point layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Gediminas Mokseckas makes two point jump shot (Ricky Clemons assists)
|
17-13
|
8:46
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems offensive foul (Gediminas Mokseckas draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Lusane makes two point dunk (Messiah Thompson assists)
|
19-13
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Braxton Beverly makes two point layup
|
19-15
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Lusane makes three point jump shot (Cedric Henderson Jr. assists)
|
22-15
|
7:01
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Messiah Thompson personal foul (Jaylon Gibson draws the foul)
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
22-17
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jesus Carralero turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson offensive foul (Austin McCullough draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson turnover
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Austin McCullough turnover (bad pass) (Devon Daniels steals)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Jesus Carralero blocks Devon Daniels's two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jesus Carralero turnover (bad pass) (Braxton Beverly steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. misses two point dunk
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Devon Daniels offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
22-19
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Whitfield makes two point layup
|
24-19
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems shooting foul (Jordan Whitfield draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jesus Carralero personal foul (Dereon Seabron draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
24-21
|
3:47
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jesus Carralero personal foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
+1
|
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-22
|
3:35
|
|
+1
|
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-23
|
3:14
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield turnover (lost ball) (Devon Daniels steals)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
+3
|
Austin McCullough makes three point jump shot (Joshua Lusane assists)
|
27-23
|
2:27
|
|
+3
|
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Thomas Allen assists)
|
27-26
|
1:59
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron shooting foul (Cedric Henderson Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-26
|
1:59
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
28-28
|
1:36
|
|
|
Jordan Whitfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Dereon Seabron makes two point dunk (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
28-30
|
0:42
|
|
|
Fighting Camels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Joshua Lusane blocks Thomas Allen's two point layup
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Fighting Camels 30 second timeout
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Ricky Clemons defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Cedric Henderson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|