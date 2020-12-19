|
Jump ball. Olivier Sarr vs. Garrison Brooks (Wildcats gains possession)
19:49
+2
Isaiah Jackson makes two point dunk (Olivier Sarr assists)
0-2
19:20
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
19:18
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
19:14
Brandon Boston Jr. personal foul
19:02
Isaiah Jackson personal foul
19:00
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
18:58
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
18:31
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
18:29
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
18:24
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot
0-4
18:07
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
2-4
17:43
RJ Davis personal foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
17:37
Davion Mintz turnover (traveling)
17:08
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
17:06
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
17:07
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
17:05
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point dunk (Caleb Love assists)
4-4
16:43
+3
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Brandon Boston Jr. assists)
4-7
16:11
RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
16:09
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
16:03
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup (Davion Mintz assists)
4-9
15:45
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
15:43
Wildcats defensive rebound
15:43
Garrison Brooks personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
15:43
TV timeout
15:26
+2
Devin Askew makes two point layup
4-11
15:08
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
6-11
15:08
Olivier Sarr shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
15:08
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:08
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
14:51
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive foul
14:51
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover
14:37
Olivier Sarr turnover (traveling)
14:19
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
14:17
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
14:09
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
14:07
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
13:50
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point layup
13:48
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
13:45
+2
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup
8-14
13:40
+3
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
8-17
13:17
Garrison Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Lance Ware steals)
13:11
RJ Davis personal foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
13:06
+2
Terrence Clarke makes two point jump shot
8-19
12:53
Lance Ware personal foul
12:45
+2
Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
10-19
12:30
Terrence Clarke misses three point jump shot
12:28
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
12:18
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
12-19
12:01
Garrison Brooks blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point jump shot
11:59
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
11:43
+3
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot
15-19
11:27
Terrence Clarke misses two point jump shot
11:27
Terrence Clarke misses two point jump shot
11:25
Lance Ware offensive rebound
11:25
Lance Ware misses two point layup
11:23
Tar Heels defensive rebound
11:20
Andrew Platek turnover (bad pass) (Devin Askew steals)
11:03
Terrence Clarke misses three point jump shot
11:01
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
10:50
+2
Walker Kessler makes two point layup
17-19
10:25
Davion Mintz turnover (out of bounds)
10:18
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
10:16
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
10:05
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:03
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
10:02
Walker Kessler shooting foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
10:02
Brandon Boston Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:02
+1
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-20
9:41
Day'Ron Sharpe misses three point jump shot
9:39
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
9:26
Caleb Love shooting foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
9:26
+1
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-21
9:26
Devin Askew misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:26
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
9:19
+2
Caleb Love makes two point layup
19-21
9:11
Olivier Sarr offensive foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
9:11
Olivier Sarr turnover
8:42
Garrison Brooks misses three point jump shot
8:40
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
8:32
Terrence Clarke misses two point jump shot
8:30
Lance Ware offensive rebound
8:26
+2
Lance Ware makes two point dunk
19-23
8:18
Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
8:16
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
8:16
Lance Ware shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
8:16
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:16
+1
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-23
7:46
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
7:44
Lance Ware offensive rebound
7:40
+2
Lance Ware makes two point layup
20-25
7:32
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andrew Platek assists)
22-25
7:10
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
7:07
Tar Heels defensive rebound
7:07
TV timeout
6:51
+2
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point jump shot
24-25
6:31
Terrence Clarke turnover (traveling)
6:19
Garrison Brooks offensive foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
6:19
Garrison Brooks turnover (illegal screen)
6:01
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:59
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
5:50
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
5:48
Lance Ware defensive rebound
5:29
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
5:27
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
4:58
+3
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
27-25
4:29
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
4:27
Lance Ware offensive rebound
4:24
+2
Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
27-27
4:05
+2
Caleb Love makes two point layup
29-27
3:54
Devin Askew offensive foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
3:54
Devin Askew turnover
3:54
TV timeout
3:42
Tar Heels 30 second timeout
3:37
RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
3:35
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
3:17
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot
29-29
3:01
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Toppin steals)
2:53
Terrence Clarke misses two point jump shot
2:51
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
2:46
Lance Ware personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
2:45
RJ Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:45
Devin Askew defensive rebound
2:28
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
2:26
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
2:24
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point layup
29-31
2:24
Kerwin Walton shooting foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
2:24
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:24
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
2:04
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
2:02
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
1:43
Jacob Toppin misses two point dunk
1:41
Devin Askew offensive rebound
1:36
Armando Bacot blocks Jacob Toppin's two point layup
1:34
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
1:29
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot
29-33
1:29
Andrew Platek shooting foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
1:29
+1
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
29-34
1:22
+2
Andrew Platek makes two point layup (Armando Bacot assists)
31-34
1:03
Andrew Platek personal foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
1:03
+1
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-35
1:03
+1
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-36
0:49
Armando Bacot misses two point layup
0:47
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
0:47
Jump ball. Day'Ron Sharpe vs. Jacob Toppin (Day'Ron Sharpe gains possession)
0:39
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball) (Cam'Ron Fletcher steals)
0:31
+1
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-37
0:31
+1
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-38
0:31
Wildcats 30 second timeout
0:02
+2
Caleb Love makes two point layup
33-38
0:04
Cam'Ron Fletcher shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
0:04
+1
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-38
0:00
End of period
