|
20:00
|
|
|
Zac Watson vs. Keve Aluma (Nahiem Alleyne gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Jesper Granlund defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wilson makes two point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|
2-0
|
19:24
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Lancers defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Zac Watson misses two point dunk
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|
2-2
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Jesper Granlund makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes two point dunk (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
4-4
|
17:58
|
|
|
Juan Munoz turnover (lost ball) (Keve Aluma steals)
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Juan Munoz shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
17:55
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-5
|
17:55
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Christian Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wilson makes two point layup (Jesper Granlund assists)
|
6-5
|
17:10
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive foul (Jesper Granlund draws the foul)
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Heru Bligen turnover (lost ball) (Wabissa Bede steals)
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Juan Munoz personal foul
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade personal foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Wabissa Bede makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Jesper Granlund makes two point jump shot
|
8-7
|
15:42
|
|
|
Heru Bligen blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Hokies offensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Zac Watson shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-8
|
15:34
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
8-11
|
15:09
|
|
|
Jump ball. Heru Bligen vs. Justyn Mutts (Lancers gains possession)
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl offensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl misses two point layup
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
David N'Guessan offensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
David N'Guessan makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
14:38
|
|
|
Lancers 30 second timeout
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Zac Watson offensive foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Zac Watson turnover
|
|
14:12
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|
8-16
|
13:53
|
|
|
Leslie Nkereuwem misses two point layup
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
David N'Guessan makes two point dunk (Cordell Pemsl assists)
|
8-18
|
12:50
|
|
|
Heru Bligen misses two point layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
8-21
|
12:11
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford blocks Heru Bligen's three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Christian Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Leslie Nkereuwem makes two point dunk (Juan Munoz assists)
|
10-21
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Cordell Pemsl makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
10-23
|
11:31
|
|
|
Heru Bligen shooting foul (Cordell Pemsl draws the foul)
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
+1
|
Cordell Pemsl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-24
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Jesper Granlund makes two point hook shot
|
12-24
|
10:44
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jesper Granlund defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Juan Munoz misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Christian Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Justin Hill misses two point layup
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Zac Watson turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Cattoor steals)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Zac Watson defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Juan Munoz defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Juan Munoz turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Cattoor makes two point dunk (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
12-26
|
8:39
|
|
|
Jesper Granlund misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Jesper Granlund defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+3
|
DeShaun Wade makes three point jump shot (Juan Munoz assists)
|
15-26
|
7:36
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Lancers defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Justin Hill defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Heru Bligen makes two point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|
17-26
|
6:35
|
|
|
Lancers kicked ball violation
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Heru Bligen defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Zac Watson makes two point dunk (Christian Wilson assists)
|
19-26
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade defensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks DeShaun Wade's two point layup
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Lancers offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Christian Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Leslie Nkereuwem offensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Leslie Nkereuwem offensive foul
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Leslie Nkereuwem turnover
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Juan Munoz misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
19-29
|
4:43
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Leslie Nkereuwem draws the foul)
|
|
4:28
|
|
+1
|
Leslie Nkereuwem makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-29
|
4:28
|
|
|
Leslie Nkereuwem misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Justin Hill defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Leslie Nkereuwem turnover (lost ball) (David N'Guessan steals)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Christian Wilson shooting foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
David N'Guessan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
David N'Guessan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-30
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Justin Hill makes three point jump shot (Juan Munoz assists)
|
23-30
|
2:59
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (bad pass) (Juan Munoz steals)
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Juan Munoz's two point dunk
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Justin Hill shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-31
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-32
|
2:11
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
DeShaun Wade defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Juan Munoz turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Cattoor steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point dunk
|
23-34
|
1:53
|
|
|
Lancers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Justin Hill makes three point jump shot (DeShaun Wade assists)
|
26-34
|
1:09
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jesper Granlund defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Jesper Granlund draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Jesper Granlund makes two point layup
|
28-34
|
0:28
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Juan Munoz draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Leslie Nkereuwem makes two point layup
|
30-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|