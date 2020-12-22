MONST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jubrile Belo vs. Latrell Jones (Xavier Bishop gains possession)
|19:49
|
|Michael Henn personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|19:46
|
|Borja Fernandez offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|19:46
|
|Borja Fernandez turnover
|19:19
|
|Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Michael Henn misses two point hook shot
|19:13
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:59
|
|Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot
|18:57
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Borja Fernandez blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|18:45
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|18:39
|
|Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|
|Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|18:35
|
|Amin Adamu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:35
|
|+1
|Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|18:21
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|1-2
|18:00
|
|Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot
|17:58
|
|Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|17:46
|
|Michael Henn offensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|17:18
|
|+2
|Jubrile Belo makes two point layup (Amin Adamu assists)
|3-2
|16:45
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|3-4
|16:28
|
|Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot
|16:26
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|16:16
|
|Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Borja Fernandez offensive rebound
|16:04
|
|Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bishop steals)
|15:44
|
|Ahmed Ali personal foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|Jubrile Belo misses two point layup
|15:30
|
|Abdul Mohamed offensive rebound
|15:30
|
|+2
|Abdul Mohamed makes two point layup
|5-4
|15:30
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)
|15:30
|
|+1
|Abdul Mohamed makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-4
|15:09
|
|Xavier Bishop shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|15:09
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-5
|15:09
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-6
|14:53
|
|Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Hayden Curtiss misses two point jump shot
|14:36
|
|Tyler Patterson defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul (Tyler Patterson draws the foul)
|14:20
|
|+3
|Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Tyler Patterson assists)
|9-6
|14:06
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|13:57
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Finn Fleute personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|13:57
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|13:36
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abdul Mohamed steals)
|13:31
|
|Kellen Tynes misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|
|Nick Gazelas offensive rebound
|13:25
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Nick Gazelas's two point layup
|13:23
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|13:13
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)
|13:13
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|12:59
|
|Kellen Tynes offensive foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|12:59
|
|Kellen Tynes turnover
|12:40
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|12:38
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|12:33
|
|Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|12:16
|
|Latrell Jones offensive foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|12:16
|
|Latrell Jones turnover
|12:01
|
|+2
|Abdul Mohamed makes two point hook shot (Jubrile Belo assists)
|11-6
|11:45
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|11-8
|11:30
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup
|11:28
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|10:48
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup
|10:46
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|10:45
|
|Jump ball. Eddie Davis vs. Xavier Bishop (Pilots gains possession)
|10:45
|
|TV timeout
|10:33
|
|Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)
|10:33
|
|+1
|Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|10:33
|
|+1
|Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|10:17
|
|+2
|Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot
|13-10
|10:17
|
|Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|10:17
|
|+1
|Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-10
|10:00
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass)
|9:39
|
|Mike Hood misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|
|Abdul Mohamed offensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Xavier Bishop's two point jump shot
|9:28
|
|Jubrile Belo offensive rebound
|9:27
|
|Jubrile Belo turnover (traveling)
|9:10
|
|Mike Hood shooting foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|9:10
|
|+1
|Chase Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-11
|9:10
|
|+1
|Chase Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-12
|8:56
|
|Hayden Curtiss shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|+1
|Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-12
|8:56
|
|+1
|Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-12
|8:44
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|
|Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|Abdul Mohamed turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Curtiss steals)
|8:27
|
|Hayden Curtiss misses two point layup
|8:25
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|8:17
|
|+3
|Amin Adamu makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bishop assists)
|19-12
|7:59
|
|Chase Adams misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|+2
|Amin Adamu makes two point layup (Tyler Patterson assists)
|21-12
|7:20
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|+2
|Xavier Bishop makes two point layup
|23-12
|6:54
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (lost ball) (Jubrile Belo steals)
|6:49
|
|Jubrile Belo offensive foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|6:49
|
|Jubrile Belo turnover
|6:21
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (lost ball)
|6:06
|
|+2
|Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot
|25-12
|5:47
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Jubrile Belo steals)
|5:33
|
|Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|25-14
|4:54
|
|Jubrile Belo turnover (lost ball)
|4:38
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|4:36
|
|Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Xavier Bishop misses two point layup
|4:28
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|Jubrile Belo personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|4:28
|
|Michael Henn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:28
|
|Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|4:13
|
|Borja Fernandez misses two point layup
|4:11
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|3:57
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|25-16
|3:44
|
|Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|TV timeout
|3:30
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|+3
|Tyler Patterson makes three point jump shot (Borja Fernandez assists)
|28-16
|3:02
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|
|Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|2:41
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot
|28-18
|2:28
|
|Borja Fernandez turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|2:22
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point dunk (Isiah Dasher assists)
|28-20
|2:12
|
|+2
|Abdul Mohamed makes two point jump shot
|30-20
|1:57
|
|Hayden Curtiss turnover (3-second violation)
|1:41
|
|Xavier Bishop misses two point layup
|1:39
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Tyler Patterson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-21
|1:23
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-22
|1:06
|
|Eddie Davis personal foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|1:06
|
|+1
|Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-22
|1:06
|
|+1
|Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-22
|0:52
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Amin Adamu's two point layup
|0:42
|
|Bobcats offensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Bobcats 30 second timeout
|0:42
|
|Abdul Mohamed offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|0:42
|
|Abdul Mohamed turnover
|0:32
|
|Chase Adams offensive foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|Chase Adams turnover
|0:05
|
|Borja Fernandez misses two point layup
|0:03
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|Jubrile Belo misses two point layup
|19:46
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|19:28
|
|Xavier Bishop personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|19:22
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|18:57
|
|Tyler Patterson turnover (bad pass)
|18:47
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|
|Xavier Bishop offensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Jubrile Belo offensive rebound
|18:20
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|18:20
|
|Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:20
|
|+1
|Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-22
|18:02
|
|Borja Fernandez shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|18:02
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-23
|18:02
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-24
|17:44
|
|Isiah Dasher personal foul (Borja Fernandez draws the foul)
|17:37
|
|Amin Adamu turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|17:30
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|17:14
|
|Jubrile Belo turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|17:09
|
|Jubrile Belo shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|17:09
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-25
|17:09
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-26
|16:51
|
|Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|Tyler Patterson shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|16:36
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-27
|16:36
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-28
|16:21
|
|+2
|Xavier Bishop makes two point layup
|35-28
|16:00
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot
|35-30
|15:34
|
|+2
|Xavier Bishop makes two point layup
|37-30
|15:09
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (traveling)
|15:09
|
|TV timeout
|14:48
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|Abdul Mohamed misses two point hook shot
|14:29
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists)
|37-33
|14:01