MONST
PORT

1st Half
MONST
Bobcats
32
PORT
Pilots
22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jubrile Belo vs. Latrell Jones (Xavier Bishop gains possession)  
19:49   Michael Henn personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)  
19:46   Borja Fernandez offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
19:46   Borja Fernandez turnover  
19:19   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
19:17   Pilots offensive rebound  
19:15   Michael Henn misses two point hook shot  
19:13   Pilots offensive rebound  
19:14   Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:59   Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot  
18:57   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
18:47   Borja Fernandez blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
18:45   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
18:39   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Borja Fernandez defensive rebound  
18:35   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
18:35   Amin Adamu misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:35 +1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-0
18:21 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 1-2
18:00   Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot  
17:58   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
17:48   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
17:46   Michael Henn offensive rebound  
17:27   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Amin Adamu defensive rebound  
17:18 +2 Jubrile Belo makes two point layup (Amin Adamu assists) 3-2
16:45 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 3-4
16:28   Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot  
16:26   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
16:18   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
16:16   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
16:10   Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot  
16:08   Borja Fernandez offensive rebound  
16:04   Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
15:55   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bishop steals)  
15:44   Ahmed Ali personal foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:32   Jubrile Belo misses two point layup  
15:30   Abdul Mohamed offensive rebound  
15:30 +2 Abdul Mohamed makes two point layup 5-4
15:30   Michael Henn shooting foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)  
15:30 +1 Abdul Mohamed makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-4
15:09   Xavier Bishop shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
15:09 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-5
15:09 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-6
14:53   Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot  
14:51   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
14:38   Hayden Curtiss misses two point jump shot  
14:36   Tyler Patterson defensive rebound  
14:36   Latrell Jones personal foul (Tyler Patterson draws the foul)  
14:20 +3 Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Tyler Patterson assists) 9-6
14:06   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
14:04   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
13:59   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
13:57   Finn Fleute personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
13:57   Pilots 30 second timeout  
13:36   Eddie Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abdul Mohamed steals)  
13:31   Kellen Tynes misses three point jump shot  
13:29   Nick Gazelas offensive rebound  
13:25   Hayden Curtiss blocks Nick Gazelas's two point layup  
13:23   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
13:13   Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)  
13:13   Ahmed Ali turnover  
12:59   Kellen Tynes offensive foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
12:59   Kellen Tynes turnover  
12:40   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
12:38   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
12:33   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
12:31   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
12:16   Latrell Jones offensive foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
12:16   Latrell Jones turnover  
12:01 +2 Abdul Mohamed makes two point hook shot (Jubrile Belo assists) 11-6
11:45 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 11-8
11:30   Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup  
11:28   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
11:07   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
11:05   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
10:48   Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup  
10:46   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
10:45   Jump ball. Eddie Davis vs. Xavier Bishop (Pilots gains possession)  
10:45   TV timeout  
10:33   Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)  
10:33 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
10:33 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
10:17 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot 13-10
10:17   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
10:17 +1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-10
10:00   Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass)  
9:39   Mike Hood misses two point jump shot  
9:37   Abdul Mohamed offensive rebound  
9:30   Hayden Curtiss blocks Xavier Bishop's two point jump shot  
9:28   Jubrile Belo offensive rebound  
9:27   Jubrile Belo turnover (traveling)  
9:10   Mike Hood shooting foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
9:10 +1 Chase Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
9:10 +1 Chase Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-12
8:56   Hayden Curtiss shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)  
8:56 +1 Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-12
8:56 +1 Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-12
8:44   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
8:42   Amin Adamu defensive rebound  
8:33   Abdul Mohamed turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Curtiss steals)  
8:27   Hayden Curtiss misses two point layup  
8:25   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
8:17 +3 Amin Adamu makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bishop assists) 19-12
7:59   Chase Adams misses three point jump shot  
7:57   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:41 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point layup (Tyler Patterson assists) 21-12
7:20   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Borja Fernandez defensive rebound  
7:12 +2 Xavier Bishop makes two point layup 23-12
6:54   Ahmed Ali turnover (lost ball) (Jubrile Belo steals)  
6:49   Jubrile Belo offensive foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
6:49   Jubrile Belo turnover  
6:21   Isiah Dasher turnover (lost ball)  
6:06 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot 25-12
5:47   Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Jubrile Belo steals)  
5:33   Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot  
5:31   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
5:16 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 25-14
4:54   Jubrile Belo turnover (lost ball)  
4:38   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
4:36   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
4:30   Xavier Bishop misses two point layup  
4:28   Pilots defensive rebound  
4:28   Jubrile Belo personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
4:28   Michael Henn misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:28   Borja Fernandez defensive rebound  
4:13   Borja Fernandez misses two point layup  
4:11   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
3:57 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists) 25-16
3:44   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Pilots defensive rebound  
3:42   TV timeout  
3:30   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
3:28   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
3:17 +3 Tyler Patterson makes three point jump shot (Borja Fernandez assists) 28-16
3:02   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
2:51   Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
2:41 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot 28-18
2:28   Borja Fernandez turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
2:22 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point dunk (Isiah Dasher assists) 28-20
2:12 +2 Abdul Mohamed makes two point jump shot 30-20
1:57   Hayden Curtiss turnover (3-second violation)  
1:41   Xavier Bishop misses two point layup  
1:39   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
1:23   Tyler Patterson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
1:23 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-21
1:23 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-22
1:06   Eddie Davis personal foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
1:06 +1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-22
1:06 +1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-22
0:52   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Amin Adamu defensive rebound  
0:44   Hayden Curtiss blocks Amin Adamu's two point layup  
0:42   Bobcats offensive rebound  
0:42   Bobcats 30 second timeout  
0:42   Abdul Mohamed offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
0:42   Abdul Mohamed turnover  
0:32   Chase Adams offensive foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)  
0:32   Chase Adams turnover  
0:05   Borja Fernandez misses two point layup  
0:03   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MONST
Bobcats
27
PORT
Pilots
40

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jubrile Belo misses two point layup  
19:46   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
19:28   Xavier Bishop personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
19:22   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
19:20   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
18:57   Tyler Patterson turnover (bad pass)  
18:47   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Jubrile Belo defensive rebound  
18:32   Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot  
18:30   Xavier Bishop offensive rebound  
18:27   Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Jubrile Belo offensive rebound  
18:20   Michael Henn shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)  
18:20   Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:20 +1 Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-22
18:02   Borja Fernandez shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
18:02 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-23
18:02 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-24
17:44   Isiah Dasher personal foul (Borja Fernandez draws the foul)  
17:37   Amin Adamu turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
17:30   Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)  
17:30   Ahmed Ali turnover  
17:14   Jubrile Belo turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
17:09   Jubrile Belo shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
17:09 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-25
17:09 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-26
16:51   Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
16:36   Tyler Patterson shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
16:36 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-27
16:36 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-28
16:21 +2 Xavier Bishop makes two point layup 35-28
16:00 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot 35-30
15:34 +2 Xavier Bishop makes two point layup 37-30
15:09   Eddie Davis turnover (traveling)  
15:09   TV timeout  
14:48   Latrell Jones personal foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
14:31   Abdul Mohamed misses two point hook shot  
14:29   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
14:12 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists) 37-33
14:01