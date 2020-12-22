|
20:00
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas vs. Warith Alatishe (Zach Reichle gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Vikings defensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe personal foul
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
James Scott misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Roman Silva makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
|
0-2
|
18:58
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas shooting foul (Warith Alatishe draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
+1
|
Warith Alatishe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-3
|
18:29
|
|
+1
|
Warith Alatishe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-4
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Khalid Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:59
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Ian Burke defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Amari McCray offensive foul (Maurice Calloo draws the foul)
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Amari McCray turnover
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
James Scott defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
James Scott turnover (bad pass) (Zach Reichle steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Amari McCray flagrant 1 (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-5
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-6
|
17:10
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
+3
|
Khalid Thomas makes three point jump shot (James Scott assists)
|
5-6
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Roman Silva makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
5-8
|
16:09
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Jacob Eyman draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Eyman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-8
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Eyman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-8
|
15:50
|
|
+3
|
Zach Reichle makes three point jump shot (Warith Alatishe assists)
|
7-11
|
15:38
|
|
|
Paris Dawson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point layup
|
7-13
|
15:05
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson personal foul (James Scott draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
James Scott misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Roman Silva defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Kyle Greeley turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker offensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman blocks Dearon Tucker's two point putback layup
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot
|
7-16
|
13:11
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Zach Reichle steals)
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt turnover (lost ball) (John Hall steals)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
John Hall turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:32
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Calloo makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
7-19
|
12:11
|
|
+3
|
Paris Dawson makes three point jump shot (John Hall assists)
|
10-19
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Kyle Greeley offensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Greeley makes two point tip shot
|
12-19
|
10:53
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
John Hall misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
James Scott shooting foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
+1
|
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-20
|
9:15
|
|
|
John Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo offensive foul (Ian Burke draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo turnover
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Vikings turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Ian Burke defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
James Scott makes two point step back jump shot
|
14-20
|
7:46
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas shooting foul (Warith Alatishe draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:46
|
|
+1
|
Warith Alatishe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-21
|
7:08
|
|
|
John Hall offensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
John Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Tariq Silver misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
John Hall defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
James Scott misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Paris Dawson personal foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
James Scott defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Paris Dawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Thompson makes three point pullup jump shot
|
14-24
|
5:08
|
|
|
Ian Burke misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
James Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Jacob Eyman personal foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Rodrigue Andela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-25
|
4:39
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Kyle Greeley defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Vikings turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point turnaround jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
14-27
|
3:27
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
John Hall defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson personal foul (John Hall draws the foul)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt personal foul
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
James Scott makes three point jump shot (Charles Jones Jr. assists)
|
17-27
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Jarod Lucas makes two point driving jump shot
|
17-29
|
1:45
|
|
|
James Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jarod Lucas steals)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas shooting foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Charles Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
James Scott turnover (bad pass) (Warith Alatishe steals)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
John Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
+2
|
Zach Reichle makes two point driving layup (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
17-31
|
0:05
|
|
|
James Scott turnover (lost ball) (Zach Reichle steals)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Amari McCray personal foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-32
|
0:05
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
John Hall defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|