20:00
Marcus Santos-Silva vs. Kur Kuath (Austin Reaves gains possession)
19:45
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
19:43
Mac McClung defensive rebound
19:35
Alondes Williams personal foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
19:30
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
2-0
19:09
+2
Alondes Williams makes two point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
2-2
18:54
Micah Peavy turnover (traveling)
18:40
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
2-4
18:12
+3
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (Micah Peavy assists)
5-4
18:11
Alondes Williams shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
18:11
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-4
17:54
De'Vion Harmon turnover (bad pass)
17:35
+2
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot
8-4
17:14
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
17:12
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
16:56
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
16:54
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
16:46
Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
16:38
+2
Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
10-4
16:04
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
16:02
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
15:36
Brady Manek blocks Jamarius Burton's two point jump shot
15:34
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
15:26
Micah Peavy personal foul (Umoja Gibson draws the foul)
15:26
TV timeout
15:19
+2
Brady Manek makes two point jump shot
10-6
14:52
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
12-6
14:36
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
14:34
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
14:17
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
14:15
Victor Iwuakor defensive rebound
14:01
Kyler Edwards personal foul (Brady Manek draws the foul)
13:57
Brady Manek misses two point layup
13:55
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
13:44
Brady Manek blocks Mac McClung's two point layup
13:42
Brady Manek defensive rebound
13:36
+2
Umoja Gibson makes two point jump shot
12-8
13:20
Micah Peavy misses three point jump shot
13:18
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
13:10
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
12-10
12:57
Victor Iwuakor shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
12:57
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-10
12:57
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-10
12:45
Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Jamarius Burton steals)
12:23
Jump ball. Nimari Burnett vs. Victor Iwuakor (Red Raiders gains possession)
12:16
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:14
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
12:06
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
12:04
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
12:00
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
17-10
11:40
Umoja Gibson turnover (traveling)
11:40
TV timeout
11:26
Jalen Hill personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
11:14
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
19-10
10:53
Victor Iwuakor misses two point jump shot
10:51
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
10:50
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
10:50
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:50
+1
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-11
10:40
Jamarius Burton turnover (bad pass) (Victor Iwuakor steals)
10:38
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
10:38
+1
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-12
10:38
+1
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-13
10:13
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
10:11
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
10:04
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
10:02
Trey Phipps defensive rebound
9:49
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
19-15
9:28
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
21-15
9:04
+2
Jalen Hill makes two point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists)
21-17
8:33
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:31
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
8:20
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup
23-17
8:06
Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball)
7:52
Tyreek Smith turnover (bad pass) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
7:47
Jamarius Burton personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
7:47
TV timeout
7:34
Elijah Harkless turnover (bad pass) (Jamarius Burton steals)
7:30
Austin Reaves blocks Jamarius Burton's two point layup
7:30
Sooners defensive rebound
7:05
+2
Elijah Harkless makes two point jump shot
23-19
6:47
Mac McClung turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
6:44
Kyler Edwards shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
6:44
+1
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-20
6:44
+1
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-21
6:13
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup
25-21
6:04
Austin Reaves offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
6:04
Austin Reaves turnover
5:53
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lost ball)
5:43
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
5:41
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
5:34
+2
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot
27-21
5:20
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point jump shot
27-23
5:20
Micah Peavy shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
5:20
+1
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-24
5:05
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup
29-24
4:50
Austin Reaves misses two point jump shot
4:48
Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound
4:42
Victor Iwuakor misses two point layup
4:42
Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound
4:42
Victor Iwuakor misses two point layup
4:42
Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound
4:42
+2
Victor Iwuakor makes two point dunk
29-26
4:25
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
31-26
4:07
+3
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
31-29
3:47
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
3:45
Victor Iwuakor defensive rebound
3:44
Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
3:44
TV timeout
3:44
+1
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-30
3:44
Victor Iwuakor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:44
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
3:32
+2
Mac McClung makes two point layup
33-30
3:12
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
3:10
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
2:48
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point jump shot
35-30
2:21
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
2:21
Victor Iwuakor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:21
Victor Iwuakor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:21
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
2:07
Mac McClung offensive foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
2:07
Mac McClung turnover
1:50
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
1:48
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
1:37
+3
Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
38-30
1:10
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
1:08
Sooners offensive rebound
0:58
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
0:56
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
0:28
|
+2
|
Nimari Burnett makes two point jump shot
|
40-30
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point jump shot
|
40-32
|
0:01
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Sooners defensive rebound
|