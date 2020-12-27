|
20:00
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks vs. Keve Aluma (Harlond Beverly gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Keve Aluma shooting foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
17:52
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-0
|
17:52
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-0
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point tip shot
|
6-2
|
16:58
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses two point layup
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point putback dunk
|
6-4
|
16:32
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point dunk (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
8-4
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|
8-6
|
16:10
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
16:10
|
|
+1
|
Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-7
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Deng Gak makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
10-7
|
15:33
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Mutts makes two point driving layup
|
10-9
|
15:11
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses two point layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl shooting foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Earl Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-9
|
14:32
|
|
+3
|
Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
11-12
|
14:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (lost ball) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Deng Gak blocks Justyn Mutts's two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses two point layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive foul (Jalen Cone draws the foul)
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
11-15
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Matt Cross makes two point layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
13-15
|
11:38
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:38
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-16
|
11:19
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-17
|
11:08
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Cattoor steals)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses two point layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point layup (Earl Timberlake assists)
|
15-17
|
10:36
|
|
|
Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup (David N'Guessan assists)
|
15-19
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-19
|
9:56
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly personal foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Elijah Olaniyi assists)
|
20-19
|
9:10
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|
20-21
|
8:45
|
|
|
Anthony Walker shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-22
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point driving layup
|
22-22
|
8:06
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Mutts makes two point tip shot
|
22-24
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-24
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
24-27
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Deng Gak makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
26-27
|
6:53
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Keve Aluma steals)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Deng Gak makes two point alley-oop layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
28-27
|
5:25
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+3
|
Keve Aluma makes three point jump shot (Justyn Mutts assists)
|
28-30
|
4:41
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point floating jump shot
|
30-30
|
3:57
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Anthony Walker personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cone steals)
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone makes two point driving layup
|
30-32
|
2:57
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
|
30-34
|
2:48
|
|
|
Hokies 30 second timeout
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup
|
30-36
|
2:01
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly offensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point putback layup
|
30-38
|
1:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-39
|
1:26
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly offensive foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover
|
|
1:15
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
30-42
|
0:50
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot
|
33-42
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|